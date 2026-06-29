Police arrested a Loei lieutenant colonel accused of leaking classified intelligence to a drug gang, helping traffickers evade arrest and hiding meth pills in his office. His confession caps a sweeping probe into a major northern narcotics network.

A police lieutenant colonel has confessed after investigators accused him of leaking classified government intelligence to a major drug trafficking network in one of Thailand’s most damaging police corruption cases. The arrest uncovered methamphetamine hidden in his office, more than 2 million baht in seized assets and alleged evidence that officers helped traffickers evade justice. It marks the latest breakthrough in a year-long investigation that has dismantled a sophisticated narcotics network, seized millions of baht in criminal assets and exposed an expanding web of financiers, organisers and suspected official protection.

A police lieutenant colonel from northeastern Loei province has been arrested after investigators accused him of leaking classified government information to a major drug trafficking network. Police say he passed sensitive intelligence to gang members and helped them evade arrest.

The investigation then uncovered 75 methamphetamine pills inside his office desk. Officers also seized assets worth more than 2 million baht. Faced with what investigators described as overwhelming evidence, the officer confessed during questioning.

The arrest caps a year-long investigation into a sophisticated narcotics network stretching across northern Thailand. Investigators believe the organisation relied on insiders as well as traffickers. As part of the operation, authorities targeted officials suspected of protecting drug syndicates from law enforcement.

Operation targets corrupt officials accused of protecting drug traffickers across northern Thailand network

The coordinated raids were announced on June 28 by the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB) Region 5. Pol. Lt. Col. Narich Sondith, Director of ONCB Region 5, directed the operation. Officers from the Narcotics Suppression Bureau joined Provincial Police Regions 4 and 5, Chiang Rai Provincial Police and Loei Provincial Police. Together, they launched Operation “Cutting Out the Cancer – Government Officials.”

ONCB Secretary-General Pol. Col. Suriya Singhakamol said the crackdown supports the government’s “Eradicate Drugs” policy. He said the campaign focuses on officials who participate in, assist or protect drug trafficking networks.

Notably, investigators are pursuing corrupt officials with the same intensity as traffickers themselves. The operation, he said, aims to deliver concrete results against organised drug crime.

The investigation began after major drug raids between May 17 and May 20, 2025, in Phan district of Chiang Rai province. During those operations, officers arrested seven suspects. Police also seized 529 kilograms of ketamine. Investigators said the shipment was destined for export to a third country.

Financial investigation exposed network structure and identified organisers, financiers and operational support

In response, financial investigators traced the network’s money trail. They uncovered a criminal organisation with clearly defined roles. Some members handled finances. Others organised transport or issued instructions. Authorities also confiscated assets worth more than 4 million baht during the investigation.

Separately, detectives gathered evidence against four additional suspects. They later secured arrest warrants from the court. Police said those suspects included organisers directing the network and others providing operational support. The financial investigation continued throughout the following months.

On another front, immigration officers intercepted a woman known as “Jae Meow” as she entered Thailand on August 10, 2025. Investigators identified her as the alleged mastermind behind the trafficking operation.

Police said she maintained close ties with both the drug supplier and the network’s financiers. Authorities seized assets worth approximately 10 million baht following her arrest.

Even then, investigators continued probing whether government officials had protected the organisation. Their attention eventually turned to a police lieutenant colonel based in Loei province.

Police lieutenant colonel accused of leaking intelligence and helping traffickers evade arrest and prosecution

That inquiry ended with his arrest on Monday, June 22, at his home in Wang Saphung district of Loei. Investigators accuse him of leaking classified government information directly to the trafficking network.

Police also say he warned suspects about investigations and helped them avoid prosecution. According to investigators, the evidence was overwhelming. He subsequently admitted the allegations during questioning.

Authorities searched his residence immediately after the arrest. Officers seized cash, gold jewellery, land, a vehicle and firearms worth more than 2 million baht. In parallel, detectives searched his workplace.

They discovered 75 methamphetamine pills concealed inside a desk drawer. Police then filed a separate narcotics possession case against the officer. Investigators stressed that the charge is independent of the allegations involving leaked government information.

Investigators widen financial probe after arresting key money handler linked to trafficking payment network

Attention then shifted to the network’s finances. On June 23, investigators arrested another suspect identified only as “Mr. Dew” in Loei province. Police said he received money transfers before paying those responsible for transporting narcotics. Detectives believe he managed an important link in the organisation’s payment system.

Meanwhile, investigators continue examining financial records connected to the trafficking network. Officers are tracing assets and following payment trails linked to the suspects. Police believe the evidence will identify additional members and supporters.

For now, authorities say the operation has dismantled another layer of the organisation’s command structure. However, the investigation remains active. Officers are continuing to identify anyone suspected of assisting the trafficking network or shielding it from law enforcement.

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