Minister of Justice orders probe into the alleged suicide of Ferrari Joe at Klong Prem Prison after reports emerge of an earlier assault. Officials deny foul play, insisting he was in solitary confinement with CCTV coverage. Family and lawyer raise doubts over his death.

An investigation has been ordered by the Minister of Justice, Thawee Sodsong, into the apparent suicide of Police Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon, better known as Ferrari Joe, at Klong Prem Prison on Friday evening. On Saturday, the minister met with top officials after it emerged that the high-profile figure had been assaulted in early January. The body of Police Colonel Thitisan was discovered in his cell, where he was being held in isolation, at 8:50 p.m. on Friday evening. Earlier that day, the prisoner had met his wife. His family, friends, and prison authorities reported that he was perfectly normal at that time. In short, he did not appear despondent or troubled about his situation.

A jailed former police officer committed suicide at Klong Prem Prison on Friday night. Police Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon, a figure who sparked outrage and revulsion in 2021 after torturing and murdering a detained suspect, had been previously jailed for life in 2022.

Police Colonel Thitisan, also known as Ferrari Joe, was subsequently involved in further controversy after details of his unusual wealth emerged.

The high-ranking police officer, the police chief at Nakhon Sawan Police Station, owned a fleet of expensive luxury cars. Indeed, his involvement in police operations seizing such vehicles on which duty was unpaid was later revealed. Afterwards, these were linked to a high-level investigation into widespread corruption within other government agencies.

Death sentence commuted to life in prison after restitution and cooperation with authorities

In June 2022, Police Colonel Thitisan, along with five subordinate officers, was handed down a death sentence. His case was brought before the Criminal Court for Corruption and Misconduct Cases sitting in Bangkok.

Afterwards, the court commuted the sentence to life in prison. This was based on restitution paid to the family of the man he murdered on August 5th, 2021. That man was Jeerapong Thanapat, a known drug dealer in Nakhon Sawan.

The court ruled that, in addition to the defendant’s cooperation and admission of key acts, justified the sentence commutation. Subsequently, Police Colonel Thitisan was in the process of having his case adjudicated by the Court of Appeal.

The case of Ferrari Joe certainly damaged the reputation of the Royal Thai Police in Thailand. The scandal, together with substantial revelations linked with corruption, left confidence in the police force reeling.

Lavish lifestyle exposed as police discover luxury mansion and ฿100 million in high-end sports cars

The mid-ranking police officer was found to have been living in a Bangkok mansion worth ฿60 million. When police raided the property, they found 13 luxury sports cars valued at over ฿100 million.

At length, the story of Police Colonel Thitisan’s downfall began on August 4th, 2021. A known drug dealer and his wife were arrested for possession of crystal methamphetamine pills.

The main suspect, Mr. Jeerapong, was taken to a remote interrogation room. Despite the presence of other officers, the suspect was robustly questioned with and ultimately tortured. The man was initially bound to a chair.

Later, it was revealed that Police Colonel Thitisan attempted to extort ฿2 million from the man. Despite the suspect’s agreement to pay ฿1 million, the torture continued with the man’s head covered in a plastic bag, secured at the neck.

In turn, the suspect, who was overweight, passed out unresponsive. In a panic, police removed him to nearby Sawan Pracharak Hospital. However, he was later pronounced dead there. In the days after, an official at the hospital tried to suggest that the man had died from methamphetamine poisoning.

Damning video evidence exposes the brutal killing and led to the swift arrest of Ferrari Joe

Afterwards, despite Police Colonel Thitisan’s attempts to cover his tracks, including reaching out to the deceased man’s father, the true story emerged. In particular, a damning video was published on August 24th 2021 by now-jailed high-profile lawyer Sittra Biebangkerd. In short, it sealed the policemen’s fate.

The video showed clearly the humiliating torture and death of the suspect in custody. “The moment when Superintendent Joe used a black bag to cover the suspect’s head until he died,” declared Mr. Sittra as he released the clip.

Two days later, despite an attempt to flee the country, the Nakhon Sawan police chief was arrested in Chonburi. He has been in detention since, initially in Nakhon Sawan Prison and subsequently at Klong Prem Prison in Bangkok.

A statement from the prison on Friday suggested that his body was discovered in his cell at 8:50 pm. Before that, a Corrections Department officer had gone to bring him medication. The prisoner was being held in isolation.

Reports emerge of assault on Thitisan in prison weeks before his alleged suicide last Friday night

He had previously been moved from Zone 7 of the infamous prison to Zone 5, Cell 50. Over the weekend, prison authorities suggested that Police Colonel Thitisan had requested this for his own safety, however, his lawyer and family dispute this.

Earlier on Friday, at noon, the imprisoned former policeman had met with his wife. Klong Prem officials say nothing out of the ordinary happened.

However, on Saturday, Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong himself and the permanent secretary Ms. Phongsawat Neelayothin visited Klong Prem Prison. He met with top officials and addressed the concerns of former Police Colonel Thitisan’s family.

This came after it emerged that Police Colonel Thitisan was assaulted in prison on January 8th, 2025. On Saturday, a media report from Rajavithi Hospital confirmed that the prisoner suffered blunt-force trauma to his left rib cage. However, there were no fractures.

The prisoner claimed he was assaulted by a Corrections Department officer. Indeed, in a police complaint filed at Prachachuen Police Station on January 14th, an officer was named. Subsequently, it was reported that police were denied entry to the prison on two occasions. At length, they sought a further statement from Police Colonel Thitisan.

Prison officials insist it was suicide while family and lawyer raise concerns over his sudden death

Meanwhile, the prison set up a disciplinary inquiry into the affair. At the same time, Police Colonel Thitisan was moved to solitary confinement for two months.

On Saturday, a statement by the prison suggested that Police Colonel Thitisan was having consultations with a psychiatrist. Indeed, his most recent appointment was on February 18th, with a further appointment scheduled for April 25th. The prison suggested he suffered from paranoia and perceived that his life was in danger.

Significantly, he also suffered from an unsteady tremor, in addition to a cholesterol imbalance in his bloodstream.

However, the Corrections Department later clarified that the prisoner was not mentally ill. He merely suffered from anxiety. Consequently, he was receiving medication for this.

On Saturday, the family of the former police officer expressed reservations about the circumstances of his death.

At the same time, Police Colonel Thitisan’s lawyer since 2023, Wirasak Nakin, underlined that his client appeared normal and upbeat about his prospects. This included his forthcoming appeal and life upon release from prison.

Authorities promise a full investigation as doubts remain over the circumstances of his death

The lawyer told reporters that the family was suspicious about the death. Further actions would be taken.

“On January 14th, 2025, Director Joe authorized his lawyer to file a complaint that he was physically assaulted by a prison guard. Later, the prison guards claimed that Superintendent Joe was being rude and insubordinate before an investigation committee was set up. The reason for the assault was stated in the complaint. There were bruises on his body. His relatives also filed a complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Commission, the Ombudsman, and the Department of Corrections,” Mr. Wirasak clarified.

The lawyer urged authorities to investigate the matter thoroughly.

Minister of Justice orders probe into Ferrari Joe’s death as corrections officials deny foul play

“The bruises on his body were also noted in the doctor’s report. His girlfriend and friends visited him for the last time. From their questioning, he spoke to Police Colonel Joe about the case and what he would do in the future when he got out. His symptoms yesterday, when they visited him, were not stressed,” said Mr. Wirasak.

Nevertheless, Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong promised on Saturday that the case would be handled fairly by all concerned. An urgent and comprehensive investigation would ensue.

At the same time, the Corrections Department insisted that Police Colonel Thitisan, or Ferrari Joe’s, death was a suicide. Firstly, he was held in isolated quarters with clear CCTV camera footage from all angles.

The prisoner was seen entering Cell 50 before his death. Indeed, no other person was seen entering the cell before his body was discovered. The inmate had killed himself with a 30-40 cm towel, tied to the prison cell door.

A statement was issued by Mr. Sahakon Petcharin, the Director-General of the Corrections Department. He emphasized the measures in place to protect the safety of inmates. The towel provided was to allow prisoners to wipe out sweat because of the hot conditions in prison.

Corrections Department insists Ferrari Joe’s death was suicide as an investigation into the case continues

Police Colonel Thitisan’s body was found at 8:50 pm when an officer went to bring him medication. The officer saw the inmate slumped against the cell door and called out.

After that, he summoned help and went inside where he saw the prisoner’s face was pale. Before long, he discovered that he had no pulse. Furthermore, the tips of his fingers appeared bruised and greenish in colour.

The prison boss said that the former senior police officer was not comfortable mixing with other prisoners. Certainly, he had requested to be placed in solitary confinement. A two-month order to that effect had been issued.

This was subsequently confirmed by the warden of Klong Prem Prison, Mr. Phadet Hringrod. The prison commander accepts that if relatives file a complaint, the matter will be fully investigated as provided for by regulations.

Further reading:

Rights activist’s concern as the trial of Ferrari Joe begins in Bangkok for killing of a smalltime drugs suspect

Police chief to expedite the removal of ‘Ferrari Joe’ as capital murder charges are due to be filed in court

‘Ferrari Joe’ bipolar mental condition treated with scepticism by the senior policeman in charge of the case

Fears grow that Ferrari Jo will evade justice as local monk offers him support as a ‘peacekeeper’

‘Ferrari Jo’ arrested by police, accuses the media of slandering him, says it made him feel suicidal on the run

Golden Triangle drugs threat aired in parliament, claims of senior police officers being involved in trafficking

‘Lupus Taiwan’ drug fiend and K Nompong mixer arrested by police squad including the Police Chief

New yaba production recipe behind drug shipments across Thailand as the kingdom fights a lethal war

Drug police put retraction behind them to smash billion baht Myanmar drug operation in Bangkok raid

Drug lords using an Australian gang to ship concealed drugs to Australia and Canada – more arrests promised

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>