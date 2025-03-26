Massive police operation to suppress a prescription drug ring linked to Veterans hospitals in Bangkok

Massive police operation targets prescription drug ring linked to Veterans hospitals in Bangkok. CIB arrests key suspects, including retired Lieutenant Colonel Kanyarat and Dr. Bancha, uncovering an illicit drug network with losses totalling ฿80 million from 2018 to 2025.

On Wednesday, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) police launched a massive suppression operation against an illicit prescription pill racket in Bangkok and key provinces. The total loss from the operation, which in effect embezzles pills from Veterans hospitals to sell on the local market, was ฿80 million. This ran from 2018 until 2025. On Wednesday, there were two key arrests: Lieutenant Colonel Kanyarat, a former civil servant and mastermind of the scheme, and Dr Bancha, who worked at Veterans Hospital in the Lat Phrao area of the capital. Later, a raid on a drug wholesaler in the Phra Ram 4 area of the capital failed to identify any products linked to the Veterans hospitals network.

At 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning, the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) launched a major criminal suppression operation. Headed by Police Major General Charoonkiat Pankaew, the target was an illegal drugs ring linked to Thailand’s Veterans Hospital network.

In short, a doctor within the system was found to be prescribing medications for a network of fake patients. In turn, the drugs were being misused and sent to Prachin Buri and an illegal wholesaler. Afterwards, they were supplied into the local drug wholesale and retail system at a profit.

According to briefings on Wednesday by CIB police, total damages in the fraud network amounted to ฿80 million. Allegedly, the drug supply network began its illicit operations in 2018.

Police investigation reveals large-scale fraud within Thailand’s Veterinary Hospital network since 2018

However, the matter was later unearthed by Decha Nithit Leungngamkham, Director of the War Veterans Organisation. Therefore, he filed a criminal complaint with the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC).

Basically, this is an elaborate case of criminal embezzlement within a state organization.

On Wednesday, CIB proceeded to execute eight arrest warrants and search eighteen locations across Bangkok, Lopburi, Prachin Buri and Chonburi.

Certainly, there were two key suspects on the list. Firstly, the leader of this network is a retired Lieutenant Colonel. Formerly Lieutenant Colonel Kanyarat was a civil servant.

On Wednesday, her luxury condominium in the Phra Ram 4 or Kiak Kai area was searched. Ultimately, the target was found at home in a sick and weak state.

Sadly, it had been revealed that Lieutenant Colonel Kanyarat was suffering from acute tuberculosis. Indeed, during today’s operation, she was seen to be weak, faint and coughing up blood.

Key suspect Lieutenant Colonel Kanyarat found in a very weak state during a police raid on her residence

Certainly, she refused to speak to reporters who asked her questions. Simultaneously, she wore sunglasses, a mask and a baseball cap to conceal her face.

Later, police confirmed that she had fully cooperated with officers during the raid. They informed her of the arrest warrant issued in her name and then provided details of the search warrant.

Subsequently, they escorted Lieutenant Colonel Kanyarat to a small laundry room in her building, which was known to be a storage point for the embezzled drugs.

Indeed, police explained that it was from this point that the drugs were moved to Prachin Buri.

Afterwards, the next key target of today’s raids was a doctor who works at Veterans Hospital in Lat Phrao 71. Ultimately, police raided the residence of the doctor identified as Dr Brinda.

Doctor linked to fraudulent prescriptions arrested in Bangkok as part of major crackdown on illicit drug trade

In essence, it is understood that Lieutenant Colonel Kanyarat would send patients to the doctor. Consequently, they would receive medication. Simultaneously, each was paid a fee for their visit in addition to a percentage of the value of the medicine.

According to police sources, most of the people involved are from Lopburi province.

Police sources suggest that from 2018 to date, the estimated losses to the Veterans Hospitals network are ฿80 million.

At the same time, police identified ฿40 million passing through the accounts of Lieutenant Colonel Kanyarat during the same period.

Indeed, among the items seized on Wednesday were a number of bank books and financial records.

The pills confiscated were diabetes and blood pressure drugs, as well as psychoactive sleeping medications. Presently, there is a strong demand for these medications, which are normally only available in hospitals.

Police uncover financial records and seize high-demand prescription drugs in fraud and embezzlement probe

Furthermore, the drugs were later sold through a wholesale and retail network in the Greater Bangkok area and adjacent provinces such as Nonthaburi and Chonburi. Particularly, this was facilitated by LINE chat accounts.

However, on Wednesday, this chat account was disabled. Significantly, police also raided an illegal wholesaler in central Bangkok in the Phra Ram 4 area. This business has been linked to the Veterans Hospital in the capital.

The location was one of the eighteen locations believed by the large force of Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) officers.

Significantly, police failed to find any suspicious drugs linked to Veterans Hospital on the premises. Afterwards, they took the operator in for questioning.

He later issued a statement to the media:

“Today, I fully cooperated with the police. I have no knowledge of the drug corruption scheme because every time I buy and sell drugs, I do so through a company recommended by a pharmacist. I confirm that I have never known or conducted transactions with the middleman who is currently a suspect.”

Police raid major drug wholesaler but fail to recover illicit prescription pills linked to the scheme at his premises

Afterwards, the CIB took all detained people to the police agency headquarters. After that, they are to be handed over to officers of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC). Officials and officers with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) also took part in today’s operation.

There has long been a rising underground trade in prescription drugs in Bangkok and its metropolitan hinterland. Indeed, many foreigners living in the kingdom avail of the convenience, avoiding the need to obtain a doctor’s prescription or visit a hospital clinic.

At the same time, the regulation of medicine and chemical substances is also problematic in Thailand.

In 2023, a massive police investigation identified 34-year-old Ms Sararat Rangsiwutthaporn, or ‘Am Cyanide,’ as Thailand’s most prolific serial killer.

Ultimately, the woman was able to procure cyanide from wholesalers and systematically eliminate her creditors in a reign of terror from 2015 to 2023.

Afterwards, senior police were shocked that she had been able to order the deadly poison from government-regulated wholesalers.

