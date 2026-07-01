Thailand’s Constitutional Court has thrown out one barcode ballot challenge, handing Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul a legal lift in Paris. But the biggest case remains, with judges still to decide whether the February 8 election itself could ultimately be voided.

Thailand’s Constitutional Court has handed Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul a significant legal victory by dismissing one challenge to the February 8 general election. The ruling came as he accompanied King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida on their state visit to France. Yet a far more dangerous case remains before the same court. It challenges the Election Commission’s barcode ballot system and could ultimately force judges to decide whether the election that returned Mr Anutin’s government should itself be declared constitutionally invalid.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul received a timely legal boost on Wednesday as Thailand’s Constitutional Court dismissed one of the challenges to the February 8 general election.

The decision came while Mr Anutin accompanied King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida on their state visit to France. As a result, the government secured a measure of political relief during a landmark diplomatic mission in Paris.

However, the ruling does not end the legal dispute surrounding the election. Instead, it removes only one of several challenges centred on the Election Commission’s use of barcodes on ballot papers.

More importantly, a broader constitutional case remains before the Constitutional Court. That petition directly questions the legality of the election itself and could ultimately carry far greater consequences.

Court dismisses one barcode challenge but leaves a broader constitutional threat to the February election

Wednesday’s case was brought by Ms Natthida Nikrothangkoon under Section 213 of the Constitution. She alleged that the Election Commission and the Office of the Election Commission acted unlawfully when they approved the format and printing of barcodes on proportional representation ballot papers.

Specifically, she argued that the approved budget referred only to QR codes. Therefore, she claimed the addition of barcodes exceeded the purpose for which the funding had been allocated.

The petition also relied on complaints submitted by other individuals. Those complaints argued that the barcode system undermined the secrecy of the ballot. In turn, the petitioner claimed the arrangement violated constitutional voting rights.

She further alleged that the actions of both respondents were inconsistent with Sections 3, 25 and 41(3) of the Constitution. Accordingly, she asked the Constitutional Court to examine whether those actions breached constitutional protections.

Petition claimed the barcode system exceeded the approved budget and undermined voting legal safeguards

After deliberation, the Constitutional Court unanimously declined to accept the petition. The judges concluded that the application failed to satisfy the legal requirements needed to invoke the court’s jurisdiction.

Notably, the court found that the petitioner had not demonstrated how her own rights or freedoms had been directly violated. Equally, she failed to show that she had suffered hardship or damage arising from the actions of either respondent.

The judges also concluded that the submission amounted only to an expression of opinion. Moreover, the petitioner failed to provide supporting reasons for her claim that the election had not been conducted secretly.

Consequently, the case did not satisfy the criteria contained in Section 46, paragraphs one and two, of the Constitutional Court Procedure Act B.E. 2561 (2018). The court therefore ruled that the petition could not proceed under Section 213 of the Constitution.

For Mr Anutin, the decision removes one immediate legal obstacle confronting his administration. At the same time, it offers welcome breathing space while he represents Thailand overseas alongside the King and Queen.

Judges found the petitioner failed to prove direct harm or establish legal grounds for intervention

Even so, the ruling should not be interpreted as judicial approval of the barcode system itself. Rather, the court decided only that this petitioner lacked the standing and supporting evidence required for constitutional review.

The barcode controversy has remained one of the most contentious issues since the February 8 general election. Critics argue that every ballot paper carries a unique barcode capable of being matched with its corresponding counterfoil.

Because those counterfoils contain identifying information, opponents say the system creates the potential to trace an individual’s vote. On that basis, they argue that the constitutional guarantee of a secret ballot has been compromised.

In response, the Election Commission has consistently rejected those allegations. It says the barcode system was introduced solely to protect the integrity of the election. According to the commission, the technology authenticates ballot papers and prevents fraud.

It also insists that strict safeguards prevent any voter from being identified through the barcode system. Therefore, election officials maintain that ballot secrecy has never been compromised.

Election Commission says barcode system protects ballot integrity and cannot reveal how citizens voted

Despite Wednesday’s dismissal, the principal constitutional battle still lies ahead. The most significant barcode case remains before the Constitutional Court following a referral by the Office of the Ombudsman.

That referral arose after 21 complaints were submitted by members of the public, politicians and civil society groups. Subsequently, on March 18, the Constitutional Court voted 6-3 to accept the petition for consideration. That decision ensured the broader constitutional questions would receive a full hearing.

Unlike the petition dismissed this week, the Ombudsman’s referral reaches much further. It asks whether the use of barcodes and QR codes violates the constitutional guarantee of a secret ballot.

It also questions whether the Election Commission exceeded its legal powers by introducing the technology. As part of the same petition, the court is asked to determine whether the relevant Election Commission regulation is itself constitutional. The referral also examines whether the differing numbers of constituency and party-list ballot papers complied with electoral law. In parallel, it raises issues under Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act.

Ombudsman case asks court to decide if barcode system breached the Constitution and election law

Most significantly, the Ombudsman’s petition asks whether those alleged constitutional defects are serious enough to invalidate the February 8 general election.

Consequently, many constitutional lawyers regard it as the most serious continuing legal threat facing the government. Unlike Wednesday’s petition, it challenges the legal foundation of the election itself. That distinction makes the case considerably more significant.

Separately, People’s Party politicians, Thai Sang Thai figures and other complainants have launched proceedings in the Administrative Court and other judicial forums. Those actions generally focus on the conduct of the Election Commission rather than constitutional interpretation. Nevertheless, they underline the breadth of the post-election legal campaign surrounding the barcode system.

The timing of Wednesday’s ruling is also significant. Mr Anutin is accompanying King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida during the first state visit to France by a reigning Thai monarch in 66 years.

Paris visit gains political breathing space but a decisive Constitutional Court ruling on barcodes still awaits

The programme focuses on strengthening diplomatic, economic and strategic ties with France and the European Union. Against that backdrop, the dismissal of one constitutional challenge allows Thailand to project greater political stability during an important international engagement.

Even so, the government cannot yet claim complete victory. The Constitutional Court has already accepted the Ombudsman’s far more comprehensive petition.

That proceeding, rather than Wednesday’s dismissal, is expected to determine the future of the barcode dispute.

Should the court eventually conclude that the system breached constitutional protections for secret voting, it would then have to decide whether those defects are sufficiently serious to affect the validity of the election that brought Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s administration to power. For now, the government has secured one legal victory. The decisive constitutional contest, however, remains ahead.

Further reading:

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