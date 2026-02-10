Election turmoil spreads nationwide as protests erupt over vote count errors. Missing tally sheets and ballot discrepancies bring demonstrators demanding recounts and answers from the Election Commission. There are mounting complaints across provinces.

Unease is spreading across Thailand over the conduct of Sunday’s General Election. Protests have erupted in three provinces against the Election Commission, as anomalies are reported in dozens of constituencies nationwide. Vote tabulations in several areas show totals exceeding eligible voters. Demonstrations are underway in Chonburi, Chanthaburi and Maha Sarakham. Both the People’s Party and the Pheu Thai Party raised concerns on Tuesday. The People’s Party has demanded the release of count sheets from more than 99,000 polling stations so the basis of the national tabulation can be scrutinised.

Protests have spread across Thailand following reports of tabulation and vote counting errors in the recent election. Demonstrations have targeted the Election Commission and its provincial offices.

The unrest began in Chonburi and expanded to several other provinces. Protesters have demanded recounts and access to official count records. The Election Commission has attributed many issues to technical or tabulation errors.

The first protest began in Chonburi on Sunday after voting concluded. It continued into Monday. Local residents reported unusual activity near the vote count centre. Cameras were observed covered with black bags. Individuals wearing dark clothing were seen overlooking the counting area. These observations raised concerns among residents monitoring the process.

Tensions rise in Chonburi after tally sheets found discarded and protesters demand ballot boxes stay put

Tensions increased after tally sheets were reportedly found in a rubbish bin. Protesters cited this discovery as evidence of irregularities. Calls were made for immediate action. Demonstrators demanded that ballot boxes remain in place. They also demanded that visiting Election Commission officials remain on site. Protesters said officials should not leave until a recount was agreed upon.

On Tuesday, demonstrators gathered at the Muang Chon Buri municipal office. Ballot boxes were being stored in a badminton court nearby. Protesters said the boxes were secured with plastic rope rather than cable ties. They said this raised concerns about security. Demonstrators blocked officials from moving the boxes to a local election office branch. The district chief later ordered the boxes secured.

Election Commission deputy secretary-general Chanin Noilek arrived at the site at 1.35 am on Tuesday. He told protesters that only the Election Commission had authority to order a recount. The Commission was scheduled to meet later that morning. Protesters remained at the site overnight.

According to the Election Commission’s vote count dashboard, the Bhumjaithai Party won Chon Buri Constituency 1. Caretaker Deputy Prime Minister Suchart Chomklin received 43,703 votes. People’s Party candidate Warot Sirirak received 39,920 votes. The margin was 3,783 votes. Official figures recorded 98,894 voters. Of these, 92,439 ballots were valid. There were 2,127 invalid ballots. Another 4,328 ballots were marked in the no-vote box.

List voting contrast and widening protests as complaints spread beyond Chonburi to multiple provinces

Despite the constituency result, list-MP voting showed a different pattern. In Constituency 1, 41,689 voters selected the People’s Party list. Bhumjaithai received 26,989 list votes. Protesters cited this contrast during demonstrations.

Protests were not limited to Chonburi. Demonstrations were also reported in Chanthaburi and Maha Sarakham. Complaints and analyses emerged from across the country. Provinces cited included Khon Kaen, Ubon Ratchathani, Phichit, and Kanchanaburi. Protesters in multiple regions called for recounts.

In Chanthaburi, unrest focused on Constituencies 1 and 2. Civil society groups reported irregularities in vote reporting. They cited fluctuations in vote totals. Counts reportedly increased and decreased during reporting. The issues were linked to the “ECT Report 69” system.

On February 10, 2026, civil society groups met officials at the Chanthaburi Provincial Election Commission office. The meeting was led by representatives of local networks. Mr Kritsada Darasorn represented the civil society group. They met Mr Amnat Phusdee, director of the Chanthaburi Provincial Election Commission. The group submitted a formal complaint.

Civil society files formal complaint in Chanthaburi over ECT Report 69 vote discrepancies found locally

The complaint cited discrepancies in reported vote totals. Specifically, the system showed votes exceeding the number of valid ballots. In some cases, candidate totals were later reduced. As a result, these reductions aligned totals with valid ballot numbers. Consequently, the changes caused confusion among candidates and the public.

In response, Mr Kritsada submitted two requests. First, he asked for a suspension of the announcement of results in Constituency 1. He also requested a full recount in the affected constituencies. Meanwhile, the group raised concerns about ballot validation standards. In doing so, they questioned how officials classified valid and invalid ballots.

At that stage, Mr Amnat Phusdee accepted the complaint and supporting evidence. However, he said the authority to order a recount rests with the Central Election Commission. Notably, the central body has seven members. He added that the provincial office would forward all materials for consideration. At the same time, he described the reporting discrepancies as a technical error.

To address concerns about ballot security, provincial officials arranged an inspection. Accordingly, media representatives and community members were invited. During the inspection, they inspected the ballot storage room. Officials then demonstrated storage procedures. They also showed locking mechanisms used to secure the ballots. For now, the ballots will remain stored pending a decision from the central body.

Residents monitor Chanthaburi outcome as protests expand to Maha Sarakham over counting concerns

In Chanthaburi, residents said they would continue monitoring the situation. At the same time, election observers said they would watch the Commission’s decision closely. They added that public confidence depended on transparency.

Also in Chanthaburi, the Bhumjaithai Party won all three available seats. However, protesters claimed anomalies occurred in Constituencies 1 and 2. As a result, these claims formed the basis of their complaints.

Meanwhile, in Maha Sarakham, protests continued into the night. At that point, around 200 protesters gathered at the provincial Election Commission office. Many of them were students. The protest began late on February 9, 2026. Initially, protesters gathered at Mahasarakham Rajabhat University. They later moved to the Election Commission office.

During the protest, protesters demanded explanations regarding vote counting. Specifically, they called for a recount in Constituency 1. In doing so, they cited concerns about transparency. Additionally, protesters said some ballot papers were missing. They also questioned counting procedures at certain polling stations. They said unresolved issues remained.

Mr Settha Nernsuwan addressed the crowd. The official is the district chief and chairman of the Election Commission for Constituency 1. Firstly, he said he did not have the authority to open ballot boxes. He said any recount request must be submitted to the central Commission. Protesters expressed dissatisfaction with this response.

Central commission meeting awaited as Maha Sarakham results and protests keep pressure on officials

Reports indicated the Central Election Commission planned to meet at 10.00 am. The meeting was expected to consider multiple complaints. Protesters said they would continue demonstrations until clear outcomes were provided.

In Maha Sarakham, election results showed the Bhumjaithai Party won five seats. The Pheu Thai Party won one seat. These results were cited by protesters demanding further scrutiny.

In Phichit province, a complaint came from a successful candidate. Mr Patarapong Pataraprasit of the Bhumjaithai Party won Constituency 1. On February 10, he submitted a letter to the Election Commission. He requested an investigation and recount.

The request followed reports on social media. These reports showed discrepancies in vote totals. Figures suggested a significant mismatch between voters and ballots. According to the reports, there were 100,830 voters. However, reported votes totalled 130,175. This exceeded the voter count by 29,345.

Mr Patarapong said he sought accuracy and transparency. He said fairness was necessary for all candidates. His request covered MP election results and referendum reporting. The constituency includes Mueang, Sam Ngam, and Wachirabarami districts.

National parties escalate demands as requests made for access to over 99,000 polling count sheets

At the national level, the People’s Party raised broader concerns. On Tuesday, party leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut wrote to the Election Commission. In his letter, he requested access to official count sheets. Notably, the request covered more than 99,000 polling stations nationwide. These sheets, meanwhile, are used at the final stage before tabulation.

According to the People’s Party, the count sheets are the last point of contact with physical ballots. At that stage, they are used before results are transmitted for aggregation. As a result, the party said access was needed to verify reported figures.

Also on Tuesday, the Pheu Thai Party came forward to say it has received disturbing reports and complaints from its members and supporters. In response, the party called on the Election Commission to come forward and ensure that the public can still have faith in the election process.

Across Thailand, reports cited anomalies in multiple areas. In some cases, ballot counts exceeded eligible voter numbers. Consequently, these reports fuelled protests and complaints.

Election commission cites tabulation errors while officials say legal options may now be limited

In Bangkok, the Election Commission acknowledged receiving numerous complaints. At the same time, subsidiary offices also reported heavy workloads. In response, officials said they were addressing the issues. They explained that many discrepancies were attributed to tabulation errors.

Meanwhile, some officials and legal experts said options were limited. According to them, the voting process had been finalised. As a result, they suggested recourse may not be possible in some cases.

In contrast, protesters cited existing legislation. Specifically, they referenced the 2018 Political Parties Act. Under the law, re-elections are provided for if errors or discrepancies are found. Protesters argued that this provision allows corrective action.

On Tuesday, former People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome spoke. During his remarks, he urged the Election Commission to act. He stressed that the problem was not isolated. Rather, he said it was systemic. Furthermore, he said issues appeared across many constituencies.

Protests persist nationwide as election authorities stress procedure and await central final decisions

As protests continued, Election Commission officials reiterated procedural limits. They said recounts require central approval. Provincial offices said they would forward all complaints promptly.

Demonstrations continued in several provinces. Protesters maintained pressure on election authorities. Central decisions remain pending.

On Tuesday, at 3 pm, 10 protesting students arrived to attend a press conference at the Election Commission headquarters in Bangkok. However, they were asked to leave by police. Afterwards, a spokesperson queried why the Election Commission was afraid to field questions about its conduct of the 2016 General Election.

