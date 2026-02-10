Election chaos deepens as Pheu Thai and People’s Party demand answers, recounts and full disclosure amid vote anomalies, tally gaps and talk of legal action. No coalition talks until results are verified.

Both the People’s Party and the Pheu Thai Party on Tuesday urged the Election Commission to release more information and order recounts if necessary, as public outcry and anxiety grow over the flawed nature of Sunday’s General Election. In particular, concerns have focused on polling station tabulation at constituency level, with reports nationwide of vote totals exceeding the number of eligible voters. The People’s Party is now demanding publication of key polling forms prepared at polling station and constituency level to allow forensic examination of the election results. Former Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai of the Pheu Thai Party told reporters on Tuesday that no talks on forming a new government could take place until the election results are fully verified.

The Pheu Thai Party joined a widening political chorus on Tuesday after Sunday’s General Election, as public concern intensified nationwide. At the same time, new anomalies and suspicions continued to emerge across multiple regions. As scrutiny increased, senior party figures stressed that clarification, not confrontation, was their objective.

Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, former Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai firmly rejected discussion of government formation. Instead, he said verification of the election results must take precedence. According to Mr Phumtham, political negotiations cannot proceed while doubts remain unresolved. Therefore, he said the immediate task is to establish clarity around the voting process.

Meanwhile, the former ruling party formally called on the Election Commission to respond decisively. It urged the body to conduct a full and robust investigation.

Pheu Thai stresses restraint while urging investigation and transparency amid mounting public concern

In particular, the party asked the commission to address public concerns openly and without delay. As a result, it said transparency must now guide every step.

At the same time, party elder Julapun Amornvivat reinforced the message. He said the party was not seeking conflict or division. Rather, he said accountability and public confidence were the priorities. Consequently, he said, citizens’ concerns must be addressed directly.

Importantly, both men stressed restraint. They said the party was not questioning the election outcome itself. Instead, they said the integrity of the process was at issue. Accordingly, they said the legitimacy of any future government depends on public trust.

As these statements were made, reports of irregularities continued to spread. In several constituencies, vote totals reportedly exceeded the number of eligible voters. Moreover, such reports emerged from different parts of the country. As a result, public scrutiny intensified further.

Meanwhile, the People’s Party moved to escalate its response. The party formally requested detailed vote tallies from every polling station nationwide. There are more than 99,000 polling stations across the country. Previously, such information had been made publicly available online.

People’s Party escalates pressure by demanding polling station data amid growing reports of discrepancies

However, this time access has been limited. Therefore, the People’s Party demanded copies of official count sheets from each polling station. According to the party, these documents are essential for verification.

Specifically, party officials said the count sheets represent the final link to original ballots. Consequently, they are critical for confirming tabulations. Moreover, they allow cross-checking against constituency totals and online records.

By Tuesday, party representatives said discrepancies were becoming increasingly apparent. In particular, they cited cases where votes exceeded registered voters. These reports came from constituencies nationwide. As such, the party said the tabulation process required urgent examination.

At the same time, criticism also came from the United Thai Nation Party. Party leader Pirapan Salirathavibhaga spoke publicly and forcefully. He described Sunday’s General Election as severely flawed.

Notably, Mr Pirapan’s party won no constituency seats. It is, however, expected to receive two party-list seats. Nevertheless, he said the overall process raised serious concerns.

Furthermore, the former deputy prime minister said he suspected systemic flaws. He compared the election to Thailand’s notorious 1957 poll.

Pirapan compares election to 1957 poll as legal accountability warnings intensify against officials

This comparison underlined the seriousness of his remarks. Mr Pirapan is a conservative politician and protégé of former Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha. He was additionally highly regarded by the public as Minister of Energy in recent governments. Indeed, he is a former cabinet colleague of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

In addition, Mr Pirapan warned of legal consequences for officials involved. He cited Section 157 of the Criminal Code, which addresses dereliction of duty. Accordingly, he said those responsible could be held to account. He also noted that the statute of limitations is lengthy.

Meanwhile, observers highlighted discrepancies in voting patterns. They pointed to differences between constituency results and party-list outcomes. These differences were described as significant and unusual.

For example, the People’s Party secured 29.69 per cent of the party-list vote. However, it won only 23.54 per cent at constituency level. This divergence attracted attention.

In contrast, the Bhumjaithai Party showed the opposite pattern. It secured 18.08 per cent of party-list votes. Yet it won 29.93 per cent of constituency votes. As a result, observers said these figures warranted explanation.

Voting pattern discrepancies between constituency and party-list results raise fresh questions

Despite mounting criticism, political leaders consistently stressed restraint. They said the election outcome itself was not being challenged. Instead, they emphasised process integrity. Therefore, they said transparency was essential to preserve legitimacy.

On the same day, the Pheu Thai Party issued a detailed call for investigation. It urged the Election Commission to thoroughly examine the election. The party cited several irregularities discovered through monitoring.

Specifically, Mr Julapun called on the commission to ensure transparency after discovering alleged misuse of money and state power. He cited reports of interference and pressure on civil servants and local officials. As a result, he urged the public to assist in monitoring.

Accordingly, he asked citizens to report suspected corruption. He invited submissions through the party’s Facebook page. He said public participation was essential for accountability.

On February 10, 2026, Mr Julapun and Mr Phumtham held a press conference. They announced the party’s formal stance on election transparency. During the briefing, they cited a lack of integrity in the election process.

Pheu Thai outlines complaints, monitoring findings and evidence-based concerns following nationwide reports

Mr Julapun said the party had received numerous complaints. These came from citizens, election observers and Pheu Thai candidates. The complaints covered several constituencies.

According to him, concerns focused on transparency and integrity. He said these issues could undermine public trust in democracy. Therefore, he said the party had investigated the information carefully.

He stated that investigations covered every constituency. He said all actions were based on evidence and legal standards. Based on initial findings, the party identified three concrete observations.

First, the party cited suspicions of abuse of power. It referred to reports of unusual financial transactions in several areas. In this context, Mr Julapun cited prior intelligence and urgent information from the Bank of Thailand regarding unusual cash withdrawals during the election period.

Accordingly, he said the Election Commission must examine whether such actions violated election laws. He said accountability must follow if violations are confirmed.

Pheu Thai lists alleged abuse of power, arrests and state interference as key areas of concern

Second, the party cited numerous public complaints involving arrests and seizures. These included the seizure of cash and voter registration lists. According to Mr Julapun, such evidence had already been found in various areas.

In some cases, legal action had already begun. Therefore, he urged the Election Commission to accelerate investigations. He said the law requires prompt completion of such cases.

Third, the party raised concerns over the use of state power. It cited allegations of interference involving village headmen, community leaders, and state officials. These allegations also involved the military and police.

As a result, the party requested a fair and transparent investigation. Mr Julapun said failure to address these issues would deepen distrust.

Beyond these points, he also criticised election management. He said complaints about management had sparked widespread debate. He cited a lack of transparency in vote counting.

Specifically, he cited reports of ballot stuffing in some areas. He also cited cases where votes exceeded the number of voters. Additionally, he cited reports of more than 50 ballots being torn incorrectly.

Recounts, ballot handling errors and discretionary rulings cited as further threats to election credibility

Moreover, he cited recounts that resulted in major discrepancies. In some cases, results reportedly shifted from losing to winning. He also cited discretionary decisions by election officials regarding valid and invalid ballots.

Taken together, he said, these issues undermined public trust in the election and the democratic system. Nevertheless, he reiterated that the party’s goal was justice, not conflict.

Accordingly, he urged the Election Commission to disclose information publicly. He said the commission must address public demands transparently. He also noted that many areas were demanding recounts.

He said recounts were feasible and could ease tensions. Moreover, he said recounts would not affect results if the process was fair in the first place. Therefore, he said, doubts must be resolved.

The party also outlined its internal response. It confirmed the establishment of a task force before the election. This task force has already received hundreds of complaints. According to the party, reports will be handled through legal procedures. Citizens were invited to submit information through the party website.

Coalition talks frozen as verification takes priority amid uncertainty over official election figures

Regarding coalition talks, Mr Julapun said there had been no contact with the Bhumjaithai Party. He said responsibility lies with the party that finishes first. Moreover, he said uncertainty over official figures prevents any action.

Similarly, Mr Phumtham addressed party supporters. He said now was not the time to discuss coalition participation. Instead, he said the party must focus on verification. He urged the media and supporters not to speculate.

Meanwhile, the People’s Party intensified its actions. Party leader Nattapong Ruangpanyawut submitted a formal letter to the Election Commission chairman. The request covered elections held on February 1 and February 8, 2026.

The letter, made public on February 10, requested copies of key election documents. These included vote count reports for constituency and party-list MPs using form MP.5/18. It also requested pre-election counts using form SS.5/16.

People’s Party submits formal document request seeking full disclosure of election records nationwide

In addition, the party requested absentee and overseas ballot reports using form SS.5/17. It also requested tally forms using form 5/11 and ballot issuance announcements using form SS.5/7. The People’s Party said it would pay all photocopying fees. It said the request complied with legal regulations. At the same time, it opened a channel for reporting election irregularities.

According to party officials, the purpose was to compare official reports with polling station data already collected. They said even an unfavourable recount would still clarify whether the Election Commission acted honestly.

Meanwhile, People’s Party member Parit Wacharasindhu also urged transparency. On February 10, he posted a message calling for the release of polling station results. He said transparency reduces suspicion.

He said results should be released after the second day following the vote. He said delays only fuel accusations. He stressed that winning or losing was acceptable.

Calls grow for immediate publication of polling station results as delays fuel suspicion and public pressure

However, he said protecting every vote was essential. He cited reports of irregularities nationwide, including in Chonburi District 1. He said disclosure of results from all polling stations was urgent.

He noted that there are more than 99,000 polling stations nationwide. He said access to vote count reports would allow verification. For example, he said constituency totals should match polling station sums.

He also said polling station reports should match on-site counting tables. These tables are often photographed by citizens and volunteers. He added that online records should also match.

He cited Election Commission regulations amended in 2025. These rules require polling station reports to be published “as soon as possible.” He said the purpose is to close time gaps.

He questioned whether more than two days meets that standard. As pressure mounted, political leaders maintained their position. They said transparency, not outcome reversal, was the issue. Ultimately, they said legitimacy depends on trust. They said responsibility rests with the Election Commission. They said answers are now required.

