Summit diplomacy looms as Washington pushes to revive the Thai-Cambodian ceasefire, but border fighting continues, missiles fly, F-16s strike targets, landmines maim troops and Bangkok signals it will not bow to pressure as tensions rise sharply again.

The United States is again pushing to silence the guns on the Thai–Cambodian border. The latest effort comes Monday and Tuesday, when Thailand and Cambodia meet at the ASEAN summit in Kuala Lumpur. Thailand, however, is signalling resistance. Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow said Saturday that Thailand will not be pressured into a ceasefire at next week’s talks. He said the Thai delegation will listen to partners but will use the forum to set out the kingdom’s position clearly.

The United States, meanwhile, said on Saturday that it hoped to re-establish the terms of the Thai–Cambodian peace pact signed in Kuala Lumpur on October 26. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio made the remarks as fighting continued along the border. He said Washington was therefore working to push both sides back into compliance with the ceasefire agreement.

Rubio, notably, spoke to reporters on Friday, December 19, 2025. He said the United States hoped to see progress by Monday or Tuesday, December 22 to 23.

He said both Thailand and Cambodia had previously signed written commitments after the fighting ended. However, he said those commitments had not been fully honoured. Instead, he cited ongoing complaints from both sides as the reason.

Washington pushes return to talks as Rubio targets ceasefire compliance by Thailand and Cambodia

Rubio said the mission now was to return both parties to negotiations. Accordingly, he said talks would take place during the ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ meeting on Monday, December 22. Significantly, he said he spoke by phone with the Thai foreign minister on Thursday, December 18. He added that he planned to speak again in the same manner.

Meanwhile, Rubio said the United States and the ASEAN chair had held discussions throughout the weekend. Furthermore, he said they hoped to work together to ensure all parties complied with the agreements already made. He noted that the fighting had previously stopped but had since resumed. Consequently, he said the United States was working hard to encourage a return to adherence. Nevertheless, he said he remained cautious but hopeful.

In addition, the United States insists it hopes Thailand and Cambodia will resume abiding by the ceasefire agreement either on Monday or Tuesday next. These latest remarks were made in public by Mr. Rubio on Saturday, December 20, 2025.

Meanwhile, the renewed diplomatic push comes as armed conflict continues along the Thai–Cambodian border. Cambodian forces have continued firing BM-21 missiles into Thailand. At the same time, Thai military units reported active engagements in several areas. Overall, the situation has remained volatile despite ceasefire commitments.

Fighting rages along border as Cambodian BM-21 missile fire persists despite ceasefire commitments

In the past 24 hours, Thailand’s 2nd Army retook Hill 350. The location is also known as the area of Ta Kwai Temple. Thai forces had previously retaken the site from Cambodia on December 15. Cambodian forces had seized the area earlier in July.

Thai military officials said the operation restored control over key high ground. The area is considered tactically important. Thai forces reported the seizure of a large quantity of weapons and equipment from a Cambodian military base at the site.

Lieutenant General Veerayut Rakasilp, commander of the 2nd Army Region, visited the area overnight or in the early hours of Sunday, December 21. He inspected the seized weapons and equipment in person. The entire visit took place in the middle of the night. The inspection was conducted to confirm security arrangements and tactical control.

Following the inspection, the commander monitored troop deployments along the border. The top officer assessed the situation on the ground. He visited frontline units and spoke directly with soldiers. At the same time, he listened to their concerns and operational suggestions.

Thai army consolidates control of Hill 350 as commander inspects seized weapons and frontline

The commander emphasised the need to hold occupied positions firmly. He stressed decisive control of the situation. Lieutenant General Veerayut highlighted the importance of protecting national sovereignty. He said the safety of civilians and military personnel was the top priority. Therefore, stability and security in border areas must be maintained.

Meanwhile, the Thai Ministry of Foreign Affairs said Thailand faced no pressure that would place it at a disadvantage ahead of ASEAN talks. The ministry addressed the issue on Saturday, December 20, at a joint press conference. The briefing took place at the Joint Press Conference Centre on the Thai–Cambodian situation at Channel 5.

Ms. Maratee Nalita Andamo, deputy spokesperson for the ministry, delivered the statement. She said Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkaew would lead a Thai delegation to Malaysia. The delegation will attend the Special ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting on December 22. The delegation includes officials from the foreign ministry and security agencies.

Thailand rejects disadvantage claims ahead of ASEAN meeting as foreign ministry outlines delegation

The spokesperson said Thailand viewed the meeting as an opportunity. Ms. Maratee said it would allow Thailand to clarify information and present evidence. She said recent expressions from other countries supported this view. She cited statements by the US Secretary of State. Furthermore, she also cited a visit by a Chinese special representative to Cambodia.

In particular, she underlined that these developments confirmed the meeting would not pressure Thailand unfairly. Maratee said Thailand had consistently stated its position. She said Thailand wanted peace. She said Thailand was not threatening or encroaching on any other country’s sovereignty.

Therefore, she insisted that Cambodia must demonstrate sincerity. Certainly, she outlined three specific conditions. Firstly, Cambodia must initiate a ceasefire as the attacking party. After that, the ceasefire must be genuine and continuous. She said Cambodia must cooperate sincerely on mine clearance.

In particular, the ministry official said landmines remained unacceptable. The issue must be resolved jointly. Meanwhile, further steps would depend on assessments by security agencies in the area. At length, those agencies would work with the foreign ministry to proceed.

Bangkok sets ceasefire and mine clearance conditions while insisting Cambodia show sincerity

Ms. Maratee reiterated that ASEAN was an important platform. She said it benefited Thailand. In particular, it provided a chance to present Thailand’s stance clearly. Consequently, the public should remain confident. She said Thailand’s position was supported by evidence and facts gathered.

Thai Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow separately described the talks. He said they were an opportunity to meet and listen. He said they allowed Thailand to present its case to the international community. His remarks contrasted with the more forceful language used by Washington.

As fighting continued, Thai forces also reported casualties. On December 21, a Thai Navy SEAL stepped on a landmine in Trat province. The incident occurred in the Nong Ri area, also known as Ban Sam Lang. The mine was described as Russian-made.

The injured soldier was identified as Petty Officer 1st Class Therdpong Phomnara. He serves as a Marine Corps engineer. The incident occurred at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, December 21. He was on a mission to reinforce fortifications in the area.

Thai navy engineer injured by landmine during border fortification mission in Trat province flash point

An ambulance and personnel from Taksin Camp responded to the incident. The soldier was transported to a helicopter landing pad. He was then evacuated by helicopter to Phra Pokklao Hospital in Chanthaburi Province. Medical officials said his condition was stable. They said he was no longer in danger.

Earlier reports said the soldier lost his foot in the explosion. Officials confirmed the injury but said his life was not at risk. The landmine incident followed a recent Thai advance. Cambodian forces had been ejected from the area in the preceding days. Thai troops have since been reinforcing defences.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that injured naval personnel are entitled to assistance. Enlisted personnel injured or disabled while on duty will receive financial support. Officials said initial assistance from welfare programs totals more than ฿900,000.

The landmine incident highlights ongoing risks in contested border areas. Mine clearance remains a key issue in bilateral discussions. Thai officials have repeatedly raised concerns about unexploded ordnance. The issue has been linked to ceasefire compliance.

Landmine risks and welfare support highlight dangers for Thai troops despite ongoing diplomatic efforts

Despite renewed diplomacy, fighting has not fully stopped. As Cambodian BM-21 missile fire continues, Thailand, in recent days, has used F-16s to target what it called a munitions depot in Poipet near Thailand’s Sa Kaeo border. Thai military units remain actively deployed across multiple sectors. Security agencies continue to assess conditions daily.

US officials said progress depends on both sides honouring prior commitments. Rubio insists that a written agreement exists. He said the challenge is compliance. He said Washington will continue to engage regional partners to the end.

Notably, President Donald Trump earlier had said clearly that failure to honour the Thai–Cambodian Peace Declaration would see the United States impose higher trade tariffs.

Certainly, the Ministry of Commerce on Sunday confirmed that technical trade talks with Washington on a bilateral trade deal are still taking place. However, a spokesman noted that this could change based on previous statements by the administration.

Ceasefire deadline nears as tariffs threat, ASEAN scrutiny and fighting shape pressure on Thailand

The ASEAN meeting on December 22 is expected to focus on the issue. Thailand has said it will use the forum to clarify events. Cambodian actions will be additionally scrutinised by regional participants.

The United States and the ASEAN chair are coordinating efforts. Despite Foreign Minister Sihasak’s assertions, pressure will be brought to bear on Thailand.

For now, military activity and diplomacy are proceeding in parallel. Thai forces have, in the meantime, consolidated control of key tactical positions. Cambodian forces remain active in other areas. Ceasefire compliance remains uncertain as the deadline approaches.

As of December 21, no comprehensive halt in fighting has been confirmed. Talks on Monday are simply scheduled as an exchange of views. The outcome remains unclear, but it appears Thailand is intent on prosecuting this war irrespective of international pressure. This comes despite it being unclear what the goal of the campaign is beyond requesting that Cambodia lay down arms, withdraw from flashpoints, and request a ceasefire from Thailand. On the other hand, Thai officials have suggested that they are still a party to the October peace pact. This is despite Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s assertion on November 11 that the deal was cancelled and that “peace” was “over”.

Further reading:

Travellers being ‘restricted’ from entering Thailand as security risks linked to the Thai Cambodian war

War to continue says PM Anutin. Dismisses President Trump’s ceasefire talk as a ‘misunderstanding’

Confusion after Trump’s 20 minute phone call with PM Anutin. US side claimed a ceasefire was agreed

Thailand moves to election mode after King approves dissolution of parliament decree request by Anutin

Constitutional crisis again as Bhumjaithai MPs vote to uphold the veto power of the Senate over reform

Prime Minister Anutin’s best laid political plans sunk by Hat Yai unfolding disaster as failures emerge

Man last seen starving in Hat Yai found dead on Sunday by rescuers, another fatality from the disaster