Kla Tham leader warns of ‘nightmares’ for political enemies as his party is excluded from new cabinet

Bhumjaithai seals a 300-seat majority and freezes Kla Tham out of government as cabinet posts are carved up. Opposition stands at 200, but uncertified election results and Thamanat’s ballot warning pile pressure on PM Anutin amid rising political uncertainty sparked by widespread election defects and a bar code controversy.

On Saturday, the Bhumjaithai Party confirmed it was excluding the Kla Tham Party from the new government, securing 300 seats in the next House of Representatives through its landslide win and alliance with the Pheu Thai Party; however, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s position remains far from secure amid rising doubts over the validity of the 2026 General Election, and remarks by Kla Tham figurehead and Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow on Friday intensified tensions as he branded the ruling party’s latest moves “deceptive” and issued a veiled warning, declaring, “I’ve never quarrelled with anyone first. But if anyone quarrels with me, they’ll have nightmares.”

The Bhumjaithai Party signalled on Saturday that its government formation process has been finalised. As a result, the Kla Tham Party will not join the new administration. The decision followed weeks of uncertainty after the February 8 general election.

According to party sources, the coalition numbers have now been locked in. Therefore, negotiations with Kla Tham have effectively ended.

Under the reported arrangement, the coalition will command 300 seats in the 500-member House of Representatives. Specifically, Bhumjaithai holds 193 MPs, making it the dominant force. Meanwhile, the Pheu Thai Party contributes 74 seats to the bloc. In addition, smaller parties add a combined 33 MPs. Altogether, the alliance reaches the 300-seat mark, pending formal certification by the Election Commission. If confirmed, that figure delivers a clear parliamentary majority.

Opposition bloc holds 200 seats as government locks in 300 majority and confirms cabinet structure

By contrast, the opposition will control 200 seats. The People’s Party forms the largest opposition component with 118 MPs. Furthermore, Kla Tham commands 58 seats in the House. The Democrat Party adds 22 seats to the bloc. Finally, the United Thai Nation accounts for two MPs. Together, those parties form a consolidated opposition bench of 200.

Senior Bhumjaithai figures believe 300 seats will provide sufficient stability. Moreover, party leaders are keen to project a positive image for the new government. Therefore, they opted to close the coalition at that level. A source said expanding the alliance would complicate cabinet distribution. In particular, additional partners would require more ministerial quotas. However, five cabinet positions have already been reserved for non-MP ministers. Consequently, increasing coalition size would reduce Bhumjaithai’s control of portfolios.

The five outsiders tipped for cabinet posts have been clearly identified. First, Sihasak Phuangketkeow is expected to serve as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister. Next, Suphajee Suthumpun is slated to become Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister.

In addition, Ekniti Nitithanprapas is expected to assume the position of Finance Minister and Deputy Prime Minister. Meanwhile, Bowornsak Uwanno is designated to oversee legal affairs as Deputy Prime Minister. Finally, Predee Daochai is expected to serve as Energy Minister. Collectively, these appointments shape the cabinet structure before it is formally announced.

Pheu Thai retains five ministries as Agriculture portfolio shifts from Kla Tham control to Pheu Thai

At the same time, the Pheu Thai Party is set to retain control of five ministries. Specifically, it will oversee Agriculture and Cooperatives. It will also control Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation.

Furthermore, it will manage the Education Ministry. In addition, Labour will remain under its authority. Finally, it will retain Social Development and Human Security. Therefore, Pheu Thai secures substantial administrative weight within the coalition.

Notably, the Agriculture Ministry is currently held by Captain Thamanat Prompow. He serves as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Agriculture in the caretaker government. However, under the new arrangement, that portfolio is expected to move to Pheu Thai.

The Kla Tham figurehead, while accepting its removal from the government, has let it be known that it is less than happy. The move by the Bhumjaithai Party marks a significant political betrayal.

Past controversies and the 2021 parliamentary heave cited as factors in the exclusion of Kla Tham

On Saturday, it was reported that the new government wanted to avoid involvement with the Kla Tham Party and Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow because of past controversies. These include its associations with grey capital groups. In addition, the 2021 parliamentary heave or coup led by Chonburi captain Thamanat against then PM General Prayut Chan-o-cha is cited.

Both Thamanat and prominent Kla Tham Party leader and Minister of Education Narumon Pinyosinwat were removed from the cabinet by General Prayut on that occasion.

Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul continues to lead a caretaker administration. Importantly, that caretaker government includes Kla Tham. Yet the new coalition framework excludes it. Therefore, the political alignment changes sharply from the interim arrangement. For Mr Anutin, the move represents a decisive pivot in coalition strategy.

Last week, indications emerged that Kla Tham was being sidelined. As those signs grew clearer, public rhetoric intensified. Captain Thamanat, the party’s chief adviser and de facto leader, adopted a more combative tone. On Wednesday, he stated that Kla Tham was ready to work in opposition. However, he stressed that concerns about the election’s credibility were more serious than coalition talks.

Thamanat raises ballot barcode concerns and warns of turmoil if the February poll is voided

Specifically, he referred to the barcode on the pink ballot paper. He said he had consulted several experts regarding the issue. According to him, those experts agreed that the matter was worrying.

If the February 8 election were declared invalid, he warned, political turmoil would follow. Indeed, he described that possibility as his biggest concern at present. At the same time, he denied sending any signal that the poll was invalid. Instead, he urged the media not to misinterpret his remarks.

On Friday at 4.30pm, Captain Thamanat addressed reporters at Kla Tham headquarters. He responded to rumours that he would not receive a ministerial post if the party joined the government. Since 2019, he noted, he had been nominated as Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives. Therefore, he said he was prepared for scrutiny. Moreover, he declared that he would accept the outcome of any investigation.

If he were found unqualified, he added, those who appointed him would also face consequences. “The offence has already been committed,” he said. “If I lacked the necessary qualifications, I wouldn’t have been appointed.”

Kla Tham rejects pressure claims and criticises the proposal to elect the PM before portfolios agreed

Thus, he framed the issue as one of past responsibility, including Prime Minister Anutin, who appointed him in September 2025. When asked whether the party was being pressured, he rejected the suggestion outright. Instead, he said Kla Tham had never feared pressure. Furthermore, he warned that if pressured, the party would fight back.

He also dismissed claims that Kla Tham had conceded everything yet failed to secure agreement. He said he had heard such assertions only through media reports. Moreover, he criticised proposals to vote for the prime minister first and allocate ministries later. “That’s not how politics works,” he said. “It doesn’t look good like that.” Consequently, he signalled resistance to procedural compromises.

In addition, he addressed speculation about strained relations with Bhumjaithai. He denied any personal quarrel with Mr Anutin. “When people are in love, even boiled vegetables taste sweet,” he said.

He added that even the boiled vegetable water he drank that morning tasted sweet. Therefore, he insisted that relations were not hostile. However, he coupled that reassurance with a warning. “I’ve never quarrelled with anyone first,” he said. “But if anyone quarrels with me, they’ll have nightmares.”

Communication gaps and illusion remarks deepen tensions amid the shifting coalition landscape

When asked whether he still loved Mr Anutin, he reacted with surprise. Nevertheless, he maintained that there was no conflict. He also said that during a recent trip to Europe, he kept his phone on at all times.

Therefore, he suggested that communication lines remained open. However, he confirmed that he had not spoken with Mr Anutin or Newin Chidchob since the election, apart from routine cabinet meetings.

Meanwhile, questions surfaced about smaller parties gradually merging with Bhumjaithai. When asked about those developments, Captain Thamanat retorted, “Do you know the meaning of the word ‘illusion’?” When pressed further on how long the deception would continue, he replied, “It’s just a cycle of deception.” Thus, he accused unnamed actors of creating misleading impressions.

While Captain Thamanat spoke openly, other Kla Tham executives remained cautious. On Saturday, Secretary-General Pai Leeke said he was unaware of reports that coalition formation had concluded. He explained that he had been travelling abroad. Therefore, he had not received updates. Similarly, party spokesman Thanakrit Jitareerat said he had not been informed of any such development. He added that senior figures had not provided clarification. Moreover, he stated that any change would first be conveyed internally.

Coalition arithmetic set at 300 to 200 as certification and legal uncertainty still loom

Earlier, Bhumjaithai secretary-general Chaichanok Chidchob had described talks with Kla Tham as preliminary. However, the latest reports indicate the deal is complete. As a result, Kla Tham moves decisively into opposition. The opposition bloc now stands at 200 seats, while the government side holds 300. Pending certification by the Election Commission, the configuration appears set.

Attention now shifts to the formal endorsement of the February 8 results. If confirmed, the House balance will stand at 300 to 200. Some political observers have noted that rising questions and concerns about the poll could reach the Constitutional Court.

A key issue is the use of a bar code on the party list ballot. Many experts have suggested that this clearly breaches Section 85 of the 2017 Constitution. This calls for ‘direct and secret’ elections.

In that event, options might include a new election. Alternatively, voting on approved candidates could be required. However, while cases have already been initiated, none are yet before the Constitutional Court.

For now, the focus is on arithmetic. Bhumjaithai commands 193 MPs at the core. Pheu Thai holds 74 and secures five ministries. Smaller parties add 33 seats to the majority. Five non-MP ministers complete the planned cabinet structure. Meanwhile, Kla Tham holds 58 seats on the opposition benches. The People’s Party leads that bloc with 118. The Democrats and United Thai Nation add the remainder.

Government formed in principle as an uncertified election leaves the PM facing political risk

Therefore, the coalition led by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul should be preparing to govern with a solid majority. That is, if this were a normal General Election. It has been anything but.

At the same time, Kla Tham signals readiness for opposition and scrutiny of the election process. The caretaker government continues until certification. However, new and more dangerous political lines have already been drawn.

Significantly, while a government may have been ‘formed’ in principle, the General Election results still remain unconfirmed. In the meantime, Prime Minister Anutin must do battle with this uncertainty, in addition to the indirect warning coming from one of his deputy prime ministers.

