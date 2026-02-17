Kla Tham and Thamanat fear being left out in the cold. Deputy PM warns the election is not yet certified.

Coalition tensions rise after the Feb 8 vote as Bhumjaithai locks in 281 seats. Kla Tham is sidelined, cabinet posts are haggled with Pheu Thai, and recount chaos grows. Thamanat’s Europe trip looms as talks stall, while the Election Commission faces legal fire over ballot barcodes.

The Kla Tham Party worked behind the scenes on Tuesday to secure its place in the new government of Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, yet no substantive talks have taken place with the Bhumjaithai Party. The manoeuvring follows suggestions that Bhumjaithai powerbroker Newin Chidchob is pushing to sideline the rising party, clearing the way for the Democrat Party led by former prime minister Abhisit Vejjajiva. As Kla Tham leader Narumon Pinyosinwat held tense talks on the sidelines of a royal cremation in Songkhla, Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow warned that any move is premature until the controversial February 8 general election is fully certified.

Tension is rising between the Bhumjaithai Party and the Kla Tham Party following the February 8 general election. Although public courtesies continue, strain is increasingly visible. As Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul moves to form his second administration, coalition negotiations have tightened. In recent days, signals from both camps have hardened. Consequently, attention has shifted to cabinet allocation and parliamentary arithmetic.

Over the past 24 hours, the balance of power has become clearer. The Pheu Thai Party has accepted lesser ministries in principle. However, it is actively seeking the Ministry of Public Health.

Notably, that portfolio is associated with Bhumjaithai. Therefore, negotiations over its transfer have intensified. At the same time, discussions over labour, social development, and human security have been linked to possible trade-offs. As a result, portfolio bargaining remains fluid.

Coalition numbers and cabinet formula place Bhumjaithai firmly in control of new government talks

Meanwhile, Bhumjaithai retains a commanding position. The party secured 193 seats in the February 8 poll. In addition, it has assembled support from nine other parties. Altogether, the coalition bloc commands 281 MPs. Consequently, Mr Anutin holds a working majority in the House. Specifically, the alliance includes Pheu Thai with 74 seats and the Palang Pracharath Party with five. Furthermore, several smaller parties contribute between one and three seats each. Therefore, Bhumjaithai controls the coalition framework.

An initial cabinet allocation formula has reportedly been agreed upon. Under that arrangement, one ministerial seat is assigned per 10 MPs. Accordingly, Bhumjaithai would receive 19 cabinet seats. Pheu Thai would obtain seven. The remaining 10 seats would be distributed among smaller partners.

However, while numbers are set, portfolios are not finalised. Bhumjaithai is expected to oversee the economic and security ministries. Meanwhile, Pheu Thai is likely to assume education, higher education, science, research and innovation, and labour. Nevertheless, Public Health remains under negotiation. Therefore, talks continue behind closed doors.

Kla Tham backs coalition but faces exclusion from Agriculture ministry and senior cabinet posts

At the same time, Kla Tham’s position remains unsettled. The party has 58 prospective MPs. Publicly, it has pledged full support for Bhumjaithai. Pai Lik, Kla Tham’s secretary-general, confirmed that backing without conditions.

Moreover, he said he had spoken directly with Chaichanok Chidchob, Bhumjaithai’s secretary-general, to clarify the party’s stance. He dismissed reports that Kla Tham had demanded the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry. Specifically, he insisted there were no bargaining chips. However, speculation has not subsided.

Reports indicate that Kla Tham will not receive the Agriculture Ministry in the new cabinet. In addition, strong reports suggest Deputy Prime Minister Thamanat Prompow will not hold a ministerial portfolio in the next government. Consequently, questions over Kla Tham’s leverage have intensified. Furthermore, sources say Bhumjaithai has set a deadline of this week for Kla Tham to confirm its support. Otherwise, Bhumjaithai may approach the Democrat Party, which holds 22 seats. Therefore, the coalition equation could shift quickly.

Newin’s stance and Songkhla ceremony spotlight fragile coalition dynamics under pressure

Attention has also turned to Newin Chidchob, a key Bhumjaithai figure. Reports suggest he has encouraged party leadership to take a firm line. Some accounts describe an ultimatum over the Agriculture quota. If unmet, Kla Tham could be relegated to the opposition. As a result, internal calculations within Kla Tham have grown more complex.

Against this backdrop, events in Songkhla on February 17 drew intense scrutiny. At 4:00 pm, Mr Anutin presided over the royal cremation ceremony of Mrs Sasipatchara Sinsamorn. She was the director of Patong Prathankiriwat School in Songkhla province. She lost her life in a violent school rampage the previous week. During the ceremony, Education Minister Narumon Pinyosinwat, who leads Kla Tham, sat beside the prime minister. Observers reported a tense exchange between the two.

Mr Anutin appeared to be explaining aspects of government formation. Meanwhile, Ms Narumon listened with a neutral expression. At one point, she said, “I understand.” Consequently, observers inferred the discussion concerned coalition negotiations.

Thamanat denies talks and urges restraint amid election turmoil and mounting legal concerns

Notably, no formal meeting between Bhumjaithai and Kla Tham had been scheduled. Therefore, the public exchange carried added weight. Nearby, Varawut Silpa-archa and Traisuli Traisaranakul, a prospective Bhumjaithai party-list MP, stood within view. Both appeared puzzled by the conversation. As a result, speculation intensified further.

Later that day, Capt Thamanat spoke at the Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives. He addressed reports that discussions on forming a government had already taken place. However, he stated that he had not discussed government formation with Mr Anutin. He said it was too early to deliberate on any cabinet details.

Instead, he pointed to the ongoing turmoil surrounding the election process. Specifically, he cited concerns over ballot papers and barcode-linked technology. In addition, he referred to unresolved election count issues. He also mentioned protests by faculty members and students. Therefore, he urged restraint.

Capt Thamanat said the government should remain calm and continue its duties while awaiting clarity. Moreover, he warned against premature commentary on cabinet positions. He emphasised that the administration must complete its term.

Kla Tham meeting set as Thamanat’s European vacation looms and internal unity questions persist

Furthermore, he described party stances as matters of political coordination. He urged the media not to misinterpret developments. At the same time, he confirmed that he had assigned Ms Narumon and the party secretary-general to travel to Songkhla. Others were instructed to remain at party headquarters. Consequently, he sought to avoid mixed messages.

When asked why he did not attend the cremation ceremony, he provided an explanation. He said he had intended to go but was prevented by prior commitments. However, he had booked a flight and planned to travel with Ms Narumon. Therefore, he denied any political motive. Additionally, he addressed his absence from a cabinet meeting. He cited other obligations, while noting that the prime minister had a royal visit that morning before travelling to Songkhla.

Regarding whether Kla Tham leaders would speak with the prime minister at the ceremony, Capt Thamanat said he did not know. He noted that it was a royal cremation ceremony. Therefore, a formal political discussion might not have been appropriate.

Kla Tham confirms February 19 meeting before Europe trip as coalition direction remains unsettled

Nevertheless, he confirmed that Kla Tham would hold a party meeting on Thursday, February 19. He said he would meet all 58 prospective MPs before travelling abroad that evening. Subsequently, he plans an extended vacation in Europe, which may last until the end of February or longer.

The February 19 meeting is intended to set internal direction. He urged members to listen to the party leader and secretary-general. In addition, he told them to await certification of the election results by the Election Commission. Consequently, he stressed caution under the election decree.

He warned members not to engage in actions that might be illegal. Moreover, he acknowledged that most of the new members are aligned with him. He named Chalermchai Sri-on among them. Therefore, he said discussions are needed to maintain unity during his absence.

Earlier reports had suggested his overseas trip was postponed to allow negotiations to conclude. However, he confirmed the trip was planned in advance. In parallel, sources indicated he had been engaged in behind-the-scenes discussions. Other Kla Tham figures were said to be awaiting his signal to formally join the coalition. Consequently, uncertainty persists within the party ranks.

Recounts and legal challenges intensify as the Election Commission faces scrutiny over ballot barcodes

Meanwhile, Bhumjaithai continues to consolidate its coalition. It has publicly confirmed backing from 10 parties. Altogether, the bloc holds 281 seats. As a result, Mr Anutin is positioned to lead a majority government.

Nevertheless, portfolio allocation remains sensitive. Bhumjaithai is reportedly determined to retain the Agriculture Ministry. Therefore, Kla Tham’s expectations have narrowed. Strong reports indicate Capt Thamanat will not hold a ministerial role in the next cabinet.

At the same time, Kla Tham maintains its public pledge of support. Pai Lik reiterated that there are no conditions attached. However, the absence of a formal joint meeting highlights a lingering strain.

Therefore, the stances of both parties are being closely watched. Until official talks conclude and results are certified, cabinet formation remains incomplete. Meanwhile, tensions are rising while the credibility of the February 8th is eroding on an almost daily basis.

On Tuesday, the Election Commission announced at least five recounts across the country while legal petitions and challenges to it over the barcode issue on the ballots rise. Indeed, one former senator on Tuesday warned that the Election Commission members could face jail sentences if the ballots and consequently the election are found by the Constitutional Court to be illegal.

