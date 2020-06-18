52-year-old mother of 29-year-old Boonyada Chanchuang says that her ex-husband was violent with his daughter since she was 10 years old and had sexually abused her. This week, Ms Boonyada stabbed her father in the forehead and cut off his penis in a horror attack that has led police to send her for a psychiatric evaluation before they can interrogate the woman further as they investigate the vicious murder.

A barbarous crime, this week, in which a 29-year-old Thai woman murdered her father and cut off his genitals, has led to police sending the suspect to a psychiatric institution for evaluation. Comments by the woman and her mother, however, give a glimpse into the world of child sexual abuse and drug use rife in Thai society.

The ex-wife of a Thai man who appears to have been brutally murdered by his 29-year-old daughter, this week, has claimed that her husband abused his daughter from when she was 10 years old.

The body of 58-year-old Mr Kasem Bunyachon was found on Wednesday at his home with a serrated knife wound in his forehead and his genitals completely cut off.

Police arrested the 29-year old walking the streets after disposing of the serrated knife used in the crime

Police later arrested his 29-year-old daughter, Boonyada Chanchuang, wandering the streets at the entrance of Soi Chinnakhet 1/31 in the Thong Song Hong sub-district in the Lak Si area of Bangkok. The arrest took place on Wednesday at 2.30 pm.

CCTV footage has also showed the woman depositing a knife into a rubbish container in the vicinity in front of a convenience store.

Sent to the Galya Rajanagarindra Institute

Police on Thursday announced that Ms Boonyada was being transferred to the Galya Rajanagarindra Institute in the Thawi Watthana district of Bangkok for a psychiatric evaluation.

Ms Boonyadda had earlier been sent to Srithanya Hospital which has a prior history of treating her.

Doctors there adjudicated that she was fit on Wednesday to be handed over into police custody.

Police could not obtain an intelligible response

However, on Thursday, Police Colonel Amnat Intarasawor, Director of Thung Song Hong Police Station, said that police had made the decision to send the suspect for further evaluation after officers could not interrogate her or obtain an intelligible response, such was her state of mind.

Duty of care also to the accused

Police Lieutenant Colonel Pornphraphaphon Sonso, one of the officers involved with the investigation, said that the police at the station had a duty of care to the suspect as well as a responsibility to investigate the case.

Police investigators reported that they had been unable to make progress with the accused at this time.

‘I want those in the child prostitution business to be punished’ says murder suspect to the media

On Thursday, as she was being transferred, Ms Boonyada spoke briefly to the press scrum.

‘I slept well last night and I want those in the child prostitution business to be punished. Covering evidence turns good guys bad,’ she told reporters.

Her stepfather, 59-year-old Mr Songtham Phokkaew, had earlier visited his stepdaughter at the holding cell at the police station. He said that her condition had deteriorated considerably.

He told reporters that the suspect had accused him of being a rapist and raping her 10-year-old daughter while in reality, the real perpetrator was her boyfriend.

Difficulties retrieving the victim’s body

Earlier, it was reported that the ex-wife of Mr Kasem, the victim of the crime, Ms Jearanai Chanchueng, had encountered difficulty retrieving her former husband’s body from police for the appropriate funeral rights and cremation which is scheduled for June 20th.

Later, the older brother of the victim, 62-year-old Prem Bua Mo, contacted the police at Thung Song Hong police station for assistance in obtaining the appropriate documentation including a death certificate so that his body could be released from Bhumibol Hospital and his funeral go ahead.

Mother of the Ms Boonyada said her daughter displayed mental health concerns first in 2017

The mother of the accused, 52-year-old Ms Jearanaim, later provided some valuable insight into the circumstances of the brutal crime. She had earlier visited her daughter at Thung Song Hong.

She told reporters that her daughter had displayed symptoms of mental illness since 2017 and was admitted to Srithanya Hospital in 2018 for treatment.

Mother says she sent her daughter to stay with her bad-tempered ex-husband when she was 10 years old

She said she had relinquished her daughter into her former husband’s care when she was 10 years old after being responsible for her during the initial three years after their separation.

She said her Mr Kasem, the girl’s father and this week’s victim, was a violent man who often spoke harshly to the little girl.

‘He had a bad temper and this may have hurt her immensely,’ she revealed.

She also divulged that her daughter had been sexually abused by her ex-husband.

Blames her daughter’s boyfriend

She disclosed that this led to the young girl running away from home. She recalled that, for a time, no one knew where she lived.

She revealed that her daughter had met a boyfriend in Grade 9 at school and he had led her into the world of drugs. She said that her daughter’s ‘mind was broken’ by drugs and she had never recovered.

‘She is the daughter of the offender. No mother can bear it,’ she concluded.

Further reading:

Nakhon Si Thammarat woman denies murdering her own daughter over a land dispute on April 11th at her home

Gangster murders older man over illicit sexual relationship with his wife while held in prison on charges

Police probe mental health of suspected murderer who killed his wife and stepson in Maha Sarakham

Yaba Yaba Don’t. Another murder in Phatthalung province this week linked to the evil drug now rife

Crazed man kills two in night of bloody murder in Nakhon Ratchasima on Sunday including ex-wife

Israeli wife murderer trying to evade Thai immigration blacklist back in prison where he belongs

Thai man brutally murders the man who took his wife as his own in a country that lives off passion

Nightmare tale of 45-year-old Udon Thani man who killed his drunk wife last Saturday night with a wood plank

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>