Relatives of the man who died in the smash called to the scene of the tragedy after locals recognised his mangled pickup in the wreckage. All those travelling in the two vehicles were killed.

Tuesday night saw a horrific two-vehicle collision on a rural road in Kalasin province in which a lorry driver and a man transporting two workers to a nearby construction site died on the spot.

Four people lost their lives in a horrific road traffic accident in Thailand’s northeastern province of Kalasin on Tuesday night.

The collision between a lorry and pickup trick occurred in the district of Yang Talat in the southwest of the province at the heart of the kingdom’s Isan region.

The accident involved a head-on collision between the two vehicles on a rural road.

The lorry was reported to be a six-wheeler while the pickup was a bronze coloured Toyota.

Four bodies, all adults, recovered from the wreckage by workers who took one hour to cut them out

The bodies of the four deceased adults between 23 years of age and 63, were recovered from within the wreckage.

The operation to release the bodies took workers at the scene using cutters over one hour to complete.

Police Captain Natee Kunthawong, the duty officer at nearby Na Kung Police Station, told reporters that the fatal smash occurred at 8 pm on the road to Lam Pao Dam, a popular walking and scenic area, between Khok Yai and Kham Maet villages in the sub-district of Bua Ban.

The accident occurred at the turn off point to the dam.

Relatives were called to the scene by locals who recognised the mangled car of the local man

Both vehicles were severely damaged as a result of the crash.

The four people were named by police as 23-year-old Sarawut Phubanbai, the lorry driver and 40-year-old Rathaphum Sethraksa, the pickup driver as well as his two passengers 63-year-old Somjit Panya and 60-year-old Khamba Chaikhamming.

Police are investigating the crash and were preparing on Wednesday to release the bodies of the victims for funeral rites.

They were told by relatives of the lorry driver, Mr Rathaphum, that he was transporting two workers to a construction site at the time of the crash.

It is reported that the site is near to the place where the accident occurred, the driver had set off shortly beforehand from his home.

Relatives of the dead man had heard the commotion and were quickly called to the scene by passersby who knew of their relationship to the deceased man and recognised his mangled car.

