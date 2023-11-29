Explosive chaos on Rama 3 Road in a high-octane drama. Bangkok’s bustling carriageway rattled by a powerful gas truck explosion at 2:45 pm on Tuesday. Swift emergency services response secured the scene and extinguished the blaze.

In a startling incident on Tuesday, November 29th, 2023 which shook the Rama 3 Road area in downtown Bangkok, a gas truck exploded, causing significant damage and injuring two individuals, leaving them hospitalised.

The dramatic event unfolded at 2:45 p.m., prompting swift action from Rama Radio Center officials who altered emergency services.

Following a report of a fire involving a truck with a gas tank explosion at Soi Rama 3, Soi 1, Bang Kho Laem Subdistrict, Bang Kho Laem District, coordination efforts were initiated with the Yannawa Fire and Rescue Station to investigate the scene.

Quick response by emergency services to dangerous situation leading to the busy road being closed off

At the scene, some unexploded gas containers were strewn across the road while rescuers feared there could be further explosions.

Upon arrival, officials encountered a blazing inferno, with the entire vehicle engulfed in flames. The intensity of the situation was compounded by loud explosions emanating from the gas tank.

Consequently, the affected area became impassable for vehicles, as authorities worked diligently to bring the situation under control.

Fire extinguished in under 20 minutes but the blast caused damage to nearby buildings and structures

By 2:58 pm, the Yannawa Fire and Rescue Station officials reported they had successfully utilised water to quell the flames, eventually extinguishing the fire.

The aftermath revealed the extent of the damage, with nearby houses sustaining the impact of the explosion. Broken windows and scattered remnants of gas tanks painted a vivid picture of the force unleashed by the incident.

Tragically, two individuals were injured in the explosion.

Official enquiry launched by emergency services and officials with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration into the details of the incident

Swift action was taken by emergency responders to transport the casualties by ambulance to Charoenkrung Pracharak Hospital for medical attention. The severity of their injuries remains undisclosed, while further investigations are ongoing into the nature and cause of the explosion.

Preliminary findings from the examination suggest that the sheer force of the blast not only wreaked havoc on the gas truck but also caused collateral damage to surrounding structures.

The aftermath of the incident underscores the potential dangers posed by such explosions, with debris from the gas tanks littered across the road.

The authorities in Bangkok including police and the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration are determined to ascertain the root cause of the explosion.

As the investigation progresses and additional details emerge, the public will be kept informed.

