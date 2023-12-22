Father’s murder plot scuppered: Thai tycoon’s sinister scheme – Three Arrested. Billion-baht business feud turns deadly. Elite police units foil family conspiracy and plot with hitmen hired to kill.

Thai police on Friday morning cut the head off a dangerous plot that was already in motion to murder a businessman, his mother and their lawyer. The suspected mastermind behind the diabolical scheme however turned out to be the man’s father and the woman’s estranged husband. Police with the Crime Suppression Division (CSD) were alerted to the plot in November linked to a substantial business dispute. The matter became urgent in recent days when investigators detected three hitmen pursuing the target while travelling in Bangkok. One of the three arrested on Friday is a former naval officer jailed for the 2006 murder of a police officer in Mae Sot, Tak province. He was recently released from prison.

Thai police with the Crime Suppression Division backed up by the elite Hanuman armed unit raided at least 8 locations on Friday morning in the execution of 3 arrest warrants linked with a plot to murder a Taiwanese businessman, his mother and their lawyer.

It is understood the main driver behind the scheme was Mr Feng Hao Chang, the 68-year-old father of the victim and estranged husband of the woman who was targeted.

Raids on eight locations across three provinces in a massive police operation that kicked off at 5 am on Friday morning, saw three key suspects arrested

Police and armed units conducted raids in three provinces.

Firstly, 68-year-old Mr Feng was arrested at his home in the Srinakarin Road area of Nong Bon sub-district on Srinakarin Road, in the Prawet District of Bangkok.

His friend and advisor, 64-year-old Rear Admiral Prakaiphruek, was arrested at his residence in the Khlong Song Ton Nun sub-district in the Lat Krabang District of Bangkok while 66-year-old Mr Thewarat Mangkorn, a former Navy captain with links to a 2006 murder.

Mr Thewarat is thought to have been the point man for the murder plot which was underway in recent days sparking Friday’s decisive police response.

On Thursday, three arrest warrants were issued by the Criminal Court in Bangkok. The deputy commander of the Metropolitan Police Bureau, Police Major General Sophon Saraphat briefed the media on Friday afternoon.

Key suspects, all in their 60s, arrested in Bangkok. Police also seized ammunition including grenades. They took two cars away for forensic examination

The third individual, 66-year-old Captain Thewarat, was arrested by armed officers and Crime Suppression Division (CSD) investigators in the Thawi Watthana sub-district in the Thawi Watthana District, Bangkok.

As part of the police operation on Friday in which eight premises in total were raided, three empty grenades were seized as well as six rounds of 5.56mm rifle ammunition, ten 40mm M79 grenades, one .357 calibre firearm and a bulletproof vest.

Two cars were also taken by police for a forensic examination. The other provinces targeted were Chonburi and Samut Prakan.

Plot reported by the younger businessman to police in November. Things took a sinister turn days ago when police confirmed hitmen tailing the victim

Police Major General Sophon told reporters that the younger businessman, the victim whose life was threatened, Mr James, reported the matter to police in November. He explained to investigators in detail the ongoing and troublesome conflict within his family.

He had been a director of a substantial electronics manufacturing company said to be worth over ฿1 billion. This company was established in 1999 by Mr Feng. Mr James and his mother subsequently joined as directors.

Afterwards, the dispute within the family led to both civil and criminal lawsuits. This led to some of the parties withdrawing their names as company directors.

The third man arrested 66-year-old Mr Thewarat, formerly Captain Thewarat, is of particular interest to police. He was arrested in 2006 in relation to the murder of a police officer at Mae Sot Police Station in northern Tak province.

It is understood that Mr Thewarat had been recently released from prison.

The case took on an urgent tone in recent days when Mr James reported that he was being followed all the time.

Mr James sent his mother to Taiwan after discovering the plot. Three hitmen arrested earlier by police gave statements and key evidence to investigators

After that, he dispatched his mother to safety in Taiwan. Later, he reported the matter to the Crime Suppression Division. Police investigators monitoring the situation discovered that Mr James was indeed being followed. They identified a team of gunmen.

Following this, three suspects were arrested in a police operation. Each had been paid ฿500,000 to murder Mr James, his mother and their lawyer.

Evidence, including statements from the three hitmen, was taken by police. This formed the basis for the application for arrest warrants for the three elderly men on Thursday.

Police sources point out that even though the murder had not been committed, the crime has. The three men arrested on Friday, are facing a conspiracy to commit murder charge. In law, this amounts to a very serious offence.

Three men arrested vehemently deny the charges

The three individuals taken into custody on Friday were taken to the Crime Suppression Division Headquarters for questioning.

Later, they were handed over to the second sub-district of the Metropolitan Police Bureau. At length, police are pursuing legal proceedings against them in a normal way.

Regardless, all vehemently deny any link with the hitmen or murder plot.

The extensive police operation got off to an early start on Friday morning at 5 am. At that point, officers were briefed on the mission and proceeded to carry out their orders.

At this time, police are understood to be privately shocked by the extent of the conspiracy.

The stunning fact that it involves the murder of a son at the behest of his own father and a wife by her husband. They are also perturbed about the involvement of former senior military officials in the murder plot.

Further reading:

On the run German drug cartel chiefs arrested in Immigration Bureau dual swoops on Phuket and Ko Phangan

Brit to be deported as Immigration Bureau boss ordered to get tough with dangerous foreigners in the kingdom

UK man on a tourist visa arrested for offshore gun terror and serious drug charges on Ko Samui after day out

Danish man arrested, facing charges after Pattaya drug dealing sting at local hospital coffee shop

Nigerian drug dealer betrayed in Phuket as local police receive tip-off that led them to his arrest

Criminal probe launched in Bangkok after six drug users were found dead after suffering acute cardiac issues

Gamblers and hosts at illegal gambling dens are being jailed as massive crackdown proceeds apace

Sadistic murderer ‘Ice Metal Casket’ sentenced for rape of a woman at gunpoint in latest conviction







