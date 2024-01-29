Brazen Phuket hotel thief nabbed at brunch: German national arrested after late-night theft. Phuket police swiftly apprehended 22-year-old Mohamed Yassine Zariouh, after he shamelessly stole ฿86,000 from a local hotel. The incident, captured on CCTV, showed Zariouh smiling at the cameras during the heist.

Phuket police on Friday arrested a 22-year-old German national following a brazen theft at a local hotel. At length, it was a swift result due to CCTV footage.

At the same time, as well as helping himself to cash from a drawer at reception, the thief smiled at the cameras. At length, Mohamed Yassine Zariouh stole ฿86,000 in cash from the hotel.

The bold theft occurred after Mr Zariouh was seen stealthily approaching the hotel counter at 3 am on Thursday. Investigating police were left gobsmacked at the audacity of the thief.

Fortunately, the entire incident was caught on the hotel’s closed-circuit television (CCTV). Meanwhile, Zariouh was seen in the footage glancing at the cameras and smiling before making his escape.

Patong Police, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchart Chumphusaeng were swift in reacting to the report. Later, their efforts resulted in Mr Zariouh’s arrest at the other venue .

In brief, he was enjoying a leisurely brunch when politely approached by arresting officers. He was found scrolling his smartphone. They produced the arrest warrant and detained him at the scene.

The Noble House Hotel, where the theft occurred, had promptly filed a complaint with the Patong Police Station after the money was found missing. In turn, this sparked the police investigation leading to the CCTV breakthrough.

Police enquiries further revealed that Zariouh had rented a Yamaha NMax motorbike a week before the robbery.

Thereafter, he failed to return it the next day. Pissamai Yadav, the woman who rented the motorbike, reported it as missing to Patong Police. She explained to officers that later, she couldn’t reach Mr Zariouh.

Following this, Mr Zariouh claimed the motorbike was damaged in an accident. Evidently, he paid for the repairs on January 25 and left.

Zariouh is currently being held in police custody at Patong Police Station, awaiting legal proceedings.

Theft is still regarded as an extremely serious offence in Thailand. Indeed all crimes relating to property are. This is in contrast to prevailing trends in Western countries.

The fact that the suspect committed the offence at night is an aggravating factor. In conclusion, he faces one to five years imprisonment on conviction by the court in Phuket.

