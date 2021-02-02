The accused was known to the 43-year-old woman but not related to her, say police sources seeking further information.

A Thai woman who travelled to the UK last September to be with her husband was found murdered in her East London flat on January 24th last, the Metropolitan Police in London have revealed, as they made a public appeal for information this week.

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey in London charged with the murder of a Thai woman who moved to the United Kingdom last September to live with her husband.

The victim has been identified as 43-year-old Tiparat Argatu.

19-year old David Cheres is reported to have been known to the murdered woman but not related to her. The accused man is due back in court again on April 16th next.

Police found the woman after a welfare call

Police are reported to have discovered the murder when they made a welfare call on the woman at 8 am on the morning of her death.

They are also appealing to the public to come forward with any information on reports of a naked man walking in the vicinity of Ms Tiparat’s flat after discarding his clothes.

Not looking for anyone else

The Metropolitan Police in London has confirmed that they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the death of the woman who was found by police on Sunday the 24th January with severe neck and head wounds at a flat on Ellen Road in the Whitechapel district in the eastside of the city.

