British Muay Thai student arrested at busy Phuket training hub after harassing locals two days in a row

British Muay Thai student’s Phuket training trip spirals into chaos as police arrest him for a second disturbance in two days. Officers say he resisted arrest and tried to flee after already being warned over a bizarre doorstep incident the day before.

A British Muay Thai student’s two-day trail of chaos in Phuket ended in handcuffs after police arrested him over a drunken disturbance in the island’s famous Soi Ta-iad training district. Officers had discovered he was the same man warned and escorted home the previous day after banging on a resident’s door and trying to take items left outside a house. Police later claimed he resisted arrest and attempted to flee in one of Thailand’s busiest fitness and Muay Thai hubs.

A British Muay Thai student was arrested in Phuket on Tuesday after allegedly causing a second public disturbance in two days, police said.

The latest incident erupted at about noon on 2 June in Soi Ta-iad, Chalong. The street is one of Phuket’s busiest fitness and Muay Thai training hubs. It attracts large numbers of foreign visitors every day.

Police moved in after receiving complaints from members of the public. Witnesses reported that a foreign man appeared heavily intoxicated. They said he was speaking incoherently and causing a nuisance in the area.

British Muay Thai student arrested after causing a second disturbance in Phuket in two days

In response, a patrol team led by Sub-Lieutenant Bandit Khamkaew was dispatched to investigate. Officers arrived and located the man in the busy training district. Police said he showed obvious signs of intoxication. They also described his behaviour as erratic. His identity was confirmed by police as Mr. Brown.

When officers attempted to search him, the situation escalated. According to police, the man resisted. He then allegedly tried to flee from officers.

As a result, police detained him at the scene. Officers said they feared his behaviour could endanger nearby residents and visitors. He was subsequently taken to Chalong Police Station for questioning and further investigation.

However, the arrest soon revealed a striking detail.

Investigators determined the suspect was the same man involved in another incident just one day earlier. That case also unfolded in Soi Ta-iad. It had already brought police to the area on 1 June.

Police discover arrested Brit was linked to earlier incident that prompted intervention the day before

According to police, officers were called after reports of a foreign man sitting outside a house. The homeowner told police the man had allegedly banged on the door. He also allegedly attempted to take a raincoat and motorcycle helmet left outside the property.

Notably, the resident said the incident caused alarm within the household. The homeowner reported feeling frightened. Concerns were also raised about family safety and the security of the property.

Upon arrival, officers questioned the man and examined his documents. Police said he possessed valid identification. His immigration documents were also in order.

During those inquiries, authorities learned he had travelled to Phuket to study Muay Thai. Unlike the later incident, police said he was able to communicate clearly. He reportedly told officers his actions were intended as a prank.

Homeowner declined complaint after Brit claimed bizarre behaviour was intended only as a prank

At that stage, the matter appeared resolved.

Because the homeowner declined to file a complaint, police took no further action. Instead, officers issued a warning. They then escorted the British national back to his accommodation.

Nevertheless, the calm proved short-lived.

Less than 24 hours later, police were once again dealing with the same individual. This time, the allegations centred on public intoxication in a crowded area known for fitness camps and training facilities.

Following his detention, officers proceeded with formal charges. Police charged Mr Brown with becoming intoxicated and behaving in a disorderly manner in a public place to the extent of losing self-control.

Subsequently, he was handed over to investigators at Chalong Police Station. Legal proceedings are now underway.

Formal charges follow the second encounter as police hand the British suspect over to investigators

Separately, police have released no further details about the circumstances leading to the alleged intoxication. Authorities have also not indicated whether additional charges could follow.

On another front, investigators have linked both incidents to the same individual. The two disturbances occurred within a 24-hour period. Both took place in the same neighbourhood.

Meanwhile, the case has drawn attention because of the location involved. Soi Ta-iad is internationally known among fitness enthusiasts and Muay Thai practitioners. The area hosts numerous gyms, training camps and accommodation facilities.

As part of the investigation, police continue to review the circumstances surrounding both incidents.

In parallel, officers have urged members of the public to report anyone causing disturbances or posing potential risks to others. Police said public cooperation helps officers respond rapidly to incidents and maintain safety in the community.

For now, the British national remains subject to legal proceedings following his second encounter with police in as many days.

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