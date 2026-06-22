Despite a slump in foreign condo sales, property industry leader touts stricter Chinese-type controls

Thailand’s condo market is heading for a showdown as foreign demand slumps, 350,000 unsold units pile up and ministers consider lifting foreign ownership limits to 75%. A leading property expert warns the kingdom’s rules are already too lax and wants tougher controls.

Thailand’s condominium market is heading for a high-stakes showdown as Chinese buyers retreat, foreign demand falls, and 350,000 unsold units pile up across Bangkok. In response, ministers are considering raising foreign ownership limits to 75% and offering visa incentives to overseas buyers. At the same time, one of Thailand’s leading property experts warns the kingdom’s rules are already among Asia’s most liberal and is calling for tougher Chinese-style restrictions on purchases, speculation and foreign control. With billions of baht in investment, housing access and the future shape of Thailand’s property market at stake, a battle over foreign ownership is opening up.

Thailand’s condominium market is slowing. Foreign demand is weakening. Unsold inventory remains high. Yet, despite those pressures, the debate over foreign ownership is becoming more intense.

At the centre of that debate is Dr Sopon Pornchokchai, president of the Agency for Real Estate Affairs (AREA), who is urging the government to consider stricter controls on foreign condominium ownership. His intervention comes as policymakers examine proposals that would move in the opposite direction.

While the property sector seeks fresh investment, questions are increasingly being raised about ownership rules, speculation and the long-term impact of foreign participation in the market.

Thailand weighs foreign ownership reforms as public sentiment shifts and scrutiny of property grows

For decades, successive Thai governments encouraged foreign retirees, professionals and investors to relocate to the kingdom. Those policies helped support tourism, investment and property demand. However, they also generated periodic public concern.

More recently, public sentiment towards foreign ownership appears to have shifted. As a result, politicians and officials are increasingly examining foreign involvement in both business and property ownership.

Against that backdrop, the government is considering whether the current 49% foreign ownership ceiling in condominium projects should be increased to as much as 70% or 75%.

At the same time, Thailand has introduced a visa-linked condominium programme in Phuket aimed at attracting overseas buyers. Consequently, the country is simultaneously debating tighter regulation and greater foreign participation. That contrast reflects the difficult position facing policymakers.

Developers seek foreign capital as policymakers balance investment goals with rising public concern

On one side are developers struggling with slower sales. On the other are growing concerns about speculation, affordability and foreign influence within certain developments.

The discussion comes as Thailand’s condominium sector faces mounting pressure. In Greater Bangkok, condominium transfers rose by 12.7% year-on-year during the first quarter of 2026. However, that increase was largely supported by government stimulus measures.

Lower transfer fees encouraged activity. Relaxed loan-to-value rules also helped boost purchases. Nevertheless, underlying demand remains uneven. New project bookings fell to just 24.3%, highlighting continuing weakness in buyer confidence.

Meanwhile, Bangkok continues to carry a substantial inventory burden. Industry estimates suggest there are approximately 350,000 unsold condominium units across the capital and surrounding provinces.

Vast unsold inventory and weaker bookings leave Bangkok condominium developers under pressure

At current absorption rates, that stock could take between five and six years to clear. Consequently, developers face a difficult operating environment. New projects continue to enter the market. However, demand growth has failed to keep pace. Competition among developers has therefore intensified, particularly in the mass-market segment.

Foreign demand is also moving lower. During the first quarter of 2026, foreign condominium transfers fell by 17.3% to 3,241 units. Separately, transaction value dropped by 17.9% to ฿13.46 billion. Nevertheless, foreign buyers remain important to the sector.

Although foreigners accounted for only 13.6% of transferred units, they represented 23.9% of the total transaction value. Therefore, overseas purchasers continue to play a disproportionately large role in higher-priced developments and premium locations.

Notably, the sharpest decline has come from China. Chinese buyers remain the largest foreign purchasing group in Thailand’s condominium market. However, their presence has contracted sharply. Transfers involving Chinese buyers fell by 38.8%, while transaction value declined by 42.9%.

Chinese demand retreats sharply while foreign buyers remain crucial to premium Thai developments

That slowdown coincides with China’s tougher legal framework governing outbound investment by its citizens. As part of those reforms, Chinese authorities have strengthened oversight of overseas capital flows. Consequently, fewer Chinese buyers are entering foreign property markets, including Thailand.

At the same time, other nationalities are becoming more visible. Russian demand has expanded significantly. Transfers involving Russian buyers rose by 33%, while transaction value surged by 68.7%.

Likewise, Indian, Australian and European buyers are playing a larger role in selected markets. Accordingly, Phuket, Pattaya and central Bangkok continue to attract foreign interest despite the broader slowdown. Resort and luxury developments are holding up better than mass-market projects, particularly in Bangkok.

Yet the overall market remains under pressure. Sales have weakened. Inventory remains elevated. Developers continue searching for new sources of demand. Therefore, proposals to increase foreign ownership quotas have gained support within parts of the property industry.

Proposal to raise foreign ownership quotas divides developers, analysts and policymakers alike

Supporters argue that higher quotas could help clear unsold stock, improve liquidity and attract overseas capital. Critics, however, question whether the benefits outweigh the potential long-term consequences.

Dr Sopon believes policymakers should proceed cautiously. He argues that the debate should move beyond simplistic claims about “selling the nation”. Instead, he says attention should focus on how Thailand’s rules compare with those in competing jurisdictions.

His conclusion is that Thailand’s framework is already unusually liberal by international standards. Consequently, he argues that stronger safeguards should accompany any future reforms.

One major difference involves residency requirements. Thailand imposes no minimum residency period before a foreigner purchases a condominium. In practice, a buyer can arrive in the country and purchase almost immediately.

Residency rules reveal major differences between Thailand and stricter overseas property markets

China follows a very different model. According to Dr Sopon, foreign buyers generally must reside in China for one to two years before becoming eligible to buy residential property. Therefore, ownership is linked more closely to long-term residence rather than investment activity.

Another significant difference involves purchase prices. Thailand imposes no minimum purchase threshold for foreign condominium buyers. Consequently, overseas purchasers can compete directly in lower-priced market segments.

AREA’s survey of foreign condominium purchases in Bangkok and surrounding provinces during 2025 highlighted this issue. According to the survey, 14% of foreign purchases involved units priced below ฿2 million.

A further 26% involved properties worth between ฿2 million and ฿3 million, while another 26% fell within the ฿3 million to ฿5 million range. Taken together, roughly two-thirds of foreign purchases involved units valued at no more than ฿5 million.

Low entry prices allow foreign buyers to compete directly in Thailand’s mass housing market

Dr Sopon argues that this places foreign buyers in direct competition with Thai purchasers seeking affordable housing. By comparison, foreign buyers in China face significantly higher entry costs. According to his analysis, condominium prices in major Chinese cities commonly reach ฿200,000 to ฿300,000 per square metre.

Typical units measure between 50 and 60 square metres. As a result, foreign purchases often involve investments worth between ฿10 million and ฿20 million or more. Elsewhere in Asia, minimum thresholds are also common.

Dr Sopon points to Kuala Lumpur, where foreign buyers generally require investments of around ฿16 million. Similarly, Indonesia imposes thresholds of approximately ฿10 million.

The number of units a foreigner may purchase is another area of contrast. Thailand allows foreigners to acquire multiple units provided the project remains within the legal foreign ownership quota. China applies stricter limits. According to Dr Sopon, a foreign purchaser is generally restricted to one residential unit.

Multiple purchases and nominee concerns fuel debate over foreign influence in developments

On another front, he raised concerns about nominee structures and building governance. In certain developments in Bangkok, Pattaya and Hua Hin, foreign owners are already said to exert significant influence over juristic management in housing complexes.

In some cases, building records are reportedly maintained in foreign languages. Consequently, questions have emerged regarding long-term control of certain developments.

The Eastern Economic Corridor adds another dimension to the debate. Special regulations there allow foreign ownership to reach 100% under certain circumstances. Therefore, foreign participation can exceed traditional limits in selected projects. Dr Sopon argues that policymakers should consider the cumulative impact of such arrangements before approving broader quota increases nationwide.

The intended use of condominium units also differs significantly between Thailand and China. Thailand does not require foreign buyers to occupy purchased units as their primary residence. Accordingly, units can be acquired for investment, rental income or future resale. China adopts a stricter position.

Investment use, short-term rentals and ownership rights emerge as key points of contention.

According to Dr Sopon, foreign purchasers are generally expected to use acquired properties as their own residence. Speculation therefore sits at the centre of the debate. Foreign investors in Thailand can purchase units purely for investment purposes and later resell them for profit.

Short-term rentals have also become a growing concern. Daily condominium rentals are generally not supported under Thai law. However, enforcement remains inconsistent. As a result, such activity continues in many developments.

Key-box systems are common. Self-check-in arrangements are also widely reported. Consequently, some residential buildings increasingly resemble hotel operations. According to Dr Sopon, China imposes tighter restrictions on such activity and limits the commercial use of residential property by foreign owners.

Ownership duration is another area where the two systems differ. In Thailand, condominium ownership can continue indefinitely. Even if a building is demolished, co-owners retain rights over the underlying land.

Taxation, land rights and ownership periods highlight contrasting property systems and controls

China operates under a land-use rights framework. According to Dr Sopon, foreign ownership rights generally last between 50 and 70 years, depending on the remaining duration of the land-use entitlement. Consequently, ownership rights are more limited and structured differently.

Taxation reveals further differences. Thailand’s annual property taxes remain comparatively low. A first residential property valued above ฿50 million attracts land and building tax of only 0.02%. Moreover, official appraised values are often considerably lower than market prices.

Consequently, annual holding costs remain modest even for high-value properties. China applies a tougher approach. According to Dr Sopon, property taxes can reach 1.2% of market value. Rental income taxation is also higher, with landlords facing taxes of up to 12% on rental income.

Capital gains taxation presents an even sharper contrast. Dr Sopon said gains from condominium resales in China face taxes starting at 30% and may rise to 60% in some circumstances.

Phuket visa scheme aims to attract investment as the debate over foreign ownership intensifies

Thailand imposes far lower costs. As a result, the kingdom remains attractive to investors seeking capital appreciation. Dr Sopon argues that these differences encourage investment-driven purchases rather than owner occupation.

“The purchase of condominium units by foreigners in Thailand therefore amounts to them competing with Thai buyers, because we have no minimum purchase price,” he said. He also warned that some developments could become dominated by buyers from a single nationality. In turn, that could create long-term foreign enclaves within Thai cities.

The hotel sector could also face consequences if large numbers of condominium units are used as hotel-style accommodation. Furthermore, entire developments could become focused on short-term visitors rather than residents.

While that debate unfolds, the government continues pursuing new investment incentives. Under the Phuket programme introduced in 2026, foreigners who purchase qualifying condominiums worth at least ฿3 million may apply for a renewable one-year long-stay visa. The initiative seeks to attract investment while encouraging longer stays in Thailand.

Several conditions apply. The property must fall within the project’s foreign ownership quota. Ownership must also be properly registered with the Land Department. In addition, applicants must continue meeting programme requirements to renew their visas.

Phuket and Pattaya continue attracting buyers despite weaker sales across the wider market

Phuket remains central to the strategy. The island has become one of Thailand’s strongest foreign property markets. Russians, Europeans, Australians and increasingly Indians remain active buyers.

Consequently, Phuket has performed better than many mass-market condominium areas in Bangkok. Pattaya has experienced a similar trend. However, the programme does not alter Thailand’s longstanding restrictions on land ownership. Foreigners still cannot own land directly. Instead, the scheme applies primarily to condominiums and selected leasehold arrangements.

Legal commentators have also noted an important distinction. Technically, Thailand has not created a separate property visa category. Rather, condominium ownership acts as the qualifying investment for a long-stay immigration route.

Nevertheless, the initiative highlights the government’s determination to attract foreign capital into the property market despite broader concerns surrounding foreign ownership.

Thailand’s condo market faces a defining debate over foreign ownership, investment and demand

For now, Thailand’s condominium market remains caught between competing pressures. On one side stands a property industry seeking fresh capital and stronger demand. On the other stands a growing debate about regulation, speculation and foreign influence.

Meanwhile, the market itself remains under strain. Chinese demand is falling sharply. Inventory remains high. Developers continue facing pressure to clear unsold stock. Yet foreign demand has not disappeared. Instead, it is shifting towards Russians, Indians, Europeans and Australians.

Consequently, the argument over foreign ownership is unlikely to fade soon. The government is considering higher foreign ownership quotas. At the same time, one of the country’s leading property experts is calling for tighter controls.

Both debates are unfolding against a backdrop of softer sales, changing foreign demand and hundreds of thousands of unsold condominium units waiting for buyers. The outcome could help shape the future direction of Thailand’s property market for years to come.

Further reading:

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