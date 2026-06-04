Thailand’s property slump may be the buying chance of a generation, says Colliers, as cash-strapped developers seek deals while Bangkok land prices surge. Mega-projects, scarce prime land and foreign demand are driving values despite a weak economy and tight credit.

Thailand’s property slowdown is opening a window for investors even as economic growth weakens, credit tightens, while developers seek liquidity. Beneath the softer market, land prices continue rising in Bangkok’s most coveted districts, industrial property remains resilient and developers are positioning for a new wave of growth. Edward Corcoran, Chief Executive Officer of Colliers International Thailand, says investors waiting for a full recovery may arrive too late, as billion-baht mega-projects, scarce land supply, foreign demand and major planning reforms reshape the capital’s property landscape.

Thailand’s property slowdown may be creating one of the strongest buying opportunities in years, according to Colliers International Thailand. While economic growth remains subdued, the real estate consultancy argues that current market conditions favour investors willing to move before sentiment improves.

Developers are facing liquidity pressures, buyers remain cautious and lending conditions are tight. Yet major projects continue to reshape Bangkok, while land values keep climbing in key districts.

Edward Corcoran, Chief Executive Officer of Colliers International Thailand, said the firm remains positive about the market despite broader economic challenges. He believes the combination of slower activity and financing constraints has created favourable conditions for acquisitions. In his view, quality assets remain available at prices that could look attractive once economic conditions strengthen.

Investor opportunities emerge as liquidity pressures create favourable conditions for property buyers

“Having 30 years of experience investing in Thailand, I personally believe that now is an opportune time to invest, as the key principle of investing is to buy when prices are at a reasonable level and sell when values increase in the future.”

Mr Corcoran said many sellers are now seeking quicker transactions. As a result, investors have more room to negotiate than during stronger market periods. Property values across several sectors also remain within what he considers reasonable buying ranges.

Although some segments are under pressure, others have maintained pricing discipline despite weaker conditions.

Industrial property stands out among those sectors. Notably, industrial real estate continues to demonstrate resilience even as other parts of the market slow. Demand has remained comparatively stable and asset values have held firm. That performance has reinforced investor interest in the sector.

Credit constraints and weaker purchasing power slow activity across key residential market sectors

The market nevertheless faces significant obstacles. Purchasing power remains constrained and access to credit has become increasingly difficult. Many consumers continue to carry financial burdens accumulated during previous years.

Consequently, obtaining mortgage finance has become more challenging. That has reduced the pool of qualified buyers and slowed activity across several residential segments.

Mr Corcoran argues that these conditions should not discourage long-term investors. Instead, he believes market weakness often creates the most attractive entry points. Waiting for a recovery, he said, may prove costly.

“You should buy when the market is under pressure. Waiting for the economy to recover might be too late.”

According to Mr Corcoran, investors frequently delay decisions until economic indicators improve. By then, however, asset values have often already moved higher. Property markets tend to respond quickly once confidence returns. Those who enter earlier typically benefit from the initial phase of appreciation.

Tourism and foreign investment remain central pillars supporting Thailand’s long-term growth outlook

Beyond real estate, Mr Corcoran sees broader reasons for confidence in Thailand. The country’s appeal extends well beyond investment returns. It continues to attract overseas interest because of its lifestyle, healthcare system, food culture and quality of life. These factors, he said, remain powerful advantages when international investors assess long-term opportunities.

In parallel, tourism remains an important source of future growth. Thailand continues to attract visitors from across the world. The strongest upside, however, may come from the return of Chinese and Indian travellers.

Should arrivals from both countries recover to their full potential, the impact could extend far beyond tourism receipts. Consumer spending, investment activity and property demand would all receive support.

The country’s long-term fundamentals therefore remain intact, according to Colliers. Mr Corcoran said Thailand continues to attract attention from foreign investors despite periodic economic challenges.

“Thailand still has room for long-term growth and remains a market that continues to attract interest from foreign investors.”

Land bridge uncertainties persist as the Bangkok land market continues to attract strong investor interest

Separately, Mr Corcoran addressed the proposed Land Bridge project, which has been promoted as a future economic catalyst. He described the concept as interesting and potentially significant.

At the same time, he cautioned that major questions remain unanswered. Policy details require clarification. Approval procedures remain uncertain. Engineering feasibility also requires further examination. Until those issues are resolved, assessing the project’s economic impact remains difficult.

While Colliers remains constructive on the wider property market, it is particularly optimistic about Bangkok’s land sector. Thanakorn Thanuthanat, Property Valuation Manager at Colliers Thailand, said large-scale development projects continue to support land values across the capital. The strongest momentum remains concentrated in the Central Business District and the rapidly expanding Bangna corridor.

According to Mr Thanakorn, mixed-use developments are now among the most powerful drivers of land appreciation. Several landmark projects are expected to influence prices during the next one to two years. These include One Bangkok, Central Park, Bangkok Mall, The Forestias and Cloud 11. Each project is strengthening surrounding districts while attracting new investment activity.

Bangna emerges as a growth hotspot while prime Bangkok districts continue seeing rising values

Bangna has emerged as one of the most closely watched growth locations. Once viewed primarily as a transport corridor, the district is now attracting substantial commercial investment.

The Forestias has become a focal point of that transformation. Bangkok Mall is expected to further strengthen the area’s profile. As part of this shift, surrounding land values continue to advance.

Elsewhere, Bangkok’s most expensive land remains concentrated in Chidlom, Ploenchit and Wireless Road. Prices in those districts currently range between 3 million and 4 million baht per square wah. Transaction volumes have slowed during the past two years. Even so, values have continued moving upward.

Developers have become more selective about acquisitions. Liquidity management has also become a greater priority. Yet supply remains exceptionally limited in the city centre. Few prime sites become available and competition remains intense whenever they do. That scarcity continues to support prices despite slower activity.

Wireless Road opportunities and city planning reforms draw attention from major developers

Mr Thanakorn pointed to historical transactions that illustrate the trend. Sansiri acquired land on Chidlom Road in 2024 for roughly 3 million baht per square wah. Earlier transactions on nearby Wireless Road were completed at around 1.9 million baht per square wah in 2016. The difference reflects an average annual growth of approximately 6%.

Attention is now turning to another prominent site. The Dutch embassy’s land on Wireless Road is expected to attract strong interest from major developers.

Given its location, it is regarded as one of Bangkok’s most desirable development opportunities. Industry participants are therefore watching closely for further developments.

On another front, Bangkok’s revised city plan is expected to create fresh opportunities for developers. Mr Thanakorn said the updated framework could enhance development potential in several districts. Ratchadaphisek Road is among the areas expected to benefit most. Northern Bangkok is also attracting increasing attention.

Higher density zoning and stronger land values are expected along key Bangkok growth corridors

The most significant changes involve land-use conditions and development intensity. Certain locations are expected to receive higher Floor Area Ratio allowances. Ratchadaphisek Road could benefit from an increase from 1:7 to 1:8. That adjustment would permit larger and denser projects. Higher development capacity typically supports stronger land values.

Land prices along sections of Ratchadaphisek Road have already exceeded 1 million baht per square wah. Some plots are currently being marketed at approximately 1.3 million baht per square wah. Although no transactions have yet occurred at those levels, the asking prices reflect strong confidence among landowners.

Further north, the Phahonyothin corridor continues gaining momentum. Areas surrounding Kaset Intersection are increasingly viewed as future growth locations.

A major catalyst is The Central Phahonyothin project being developed by Central Pattana. The mega-project is scheduled to open during the fourth quarter of this year.

Mega-projects and scarce land supply support forecasts of continued long-term price growth

Additional momentum could come from planned developments in Rangsit. Several projects covering roughly 750 rai are expected to strengthen the area’s appeal. Large retail and commercial developments often attract residential investment, increase economic activity and stimulate demand for nearby land. That pattern is already becoming evident along sections of Phahonyothin Road.

Looking further ahead, Colliers expects Bangkok land prices to continue rising. The company forecasts average annual growth of between 5% and 7%. Limited land supply remains a central factor behind that outlook.

Meanwhile, mega-projects continue transforming key districts across the capital. New infrastructure developments are also expanding opportunities beyond traditional business areas.

Taken together, those forces continue supporting land values despite a slower economy. For Colliers, the message is straightforward. Market weakness has not changed the long-term investment case for Thailand. Instead, it may have strengthened it.

Further reading:

Declining property market but Bangkok sees record prices. However, owners in Thailand are holding tight

Economy faces a liquidity crisis as the property and manufacturing sectors nosedive impeding growth

Thai taxman now plans to tax foreigners on all income whether it is remitted to the kingdom or not under global tax rule

Some Expat foreign residents face a base tax bill of up to ฿71k a year. Must file a return by March 2025

New tax era in Thailand begins as Revenue now shares data with 138 countries within the OECD

Calls for clarification of new Tax regime which appears to target expat foreign income sources

10 year visa a magnet for global citizens setting up in Thailand with zero tax on offshore income

Wealthy foreigners to own small landholdings associated with homes here agreed in principle

New plan for the Thai economy could see an elite foreign visa scheme generate up to 6% of GDP

Economic plan to put the smile back in Thailand’s appeal to western foreigners to live and work

Thailand to reopen to ‘big fish’ tourists as a cryptocurrency friendly haven says promotion agency boss

IMF urges government to loosen nation’s purse strings as finances tighten with the tax take down

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>