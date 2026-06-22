Game over for Starmer as UK PM as pundits say resignation is a matter of days off after Burnham's win

Sir Keir Starmer’s premiership is hanging by a thread as more than 100 Labour MPs reportedly demand he quit, senior ministers push him towards the exit and rival Andy Burnham emerges as the favourite for Downing Street after a stunning by-election victory.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is fighting for his political survival after reports from several leading British media organisations said he could resign within days, as more than 100 Labour MPs reportedly call for his departure, senior cabinet figures press for a timetable and former Manchester mayor Andy Burnham emerges as the frontrunner to succeed him. While Downing Street denies any plans for Starmer to step aside, Burnham’s by-election victory, growing unrest within Labour and warnings that “the game is over” have shifted attention in Westminster from government policy to the prospect of a rapid transfer of power.

British Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is facing the most serious challenge of his premiership amid reports he may announce his resignation as early as Monday. However, Downing Street has firmly rejected the claims. Officials insist the Labour leader remains committed to governing and intends to continue carrying out his duties as prime minister.

The speculation follows a dramatic weekend in British politics. Several major media organisations, including The Observer, The Telegraph and the BBC, reported that pressure on Starmer had reached a critical point.

According to those reports, senior ministers and Labour MPs want him to set a clear timetable for his departure from office. As a result, attention has shifted from government policy to the future of Labour’s leadership.

Burnham’s victory transforms Labour’s power struggle as pressure mounts on Starmer to quit office

At the centre of the turmoil is Andy Burnham, the former mayor of Greater Manchester. On Friday, the 56-year-old won the Makerfield by-election after defeating a right-wing populist candidate linked to Nigel Farage.

That victory returned him to the House of Commons. More significantly, it opened the way for him to challenge for the Labour leadership and ultimately the premiership. Consequently, Burnham’s win has transformed the political landscape inside the governing party.

Reports indicate that Starmer spent the weekend at Chequers with his wife. There, he was said to be considering his political future amid intensifying pressure.

Notably, The Telegraph cited a senior government source who suggested that the prime minister had begun to accept the scale of the crisis. The source reportedly said Starmer was recognising that “the game is over” and was considering how to step aside while preserving his achievements and reputation.

The pressure appears to extend far beyond a small group of critics. According to Reuters data cited in British reports, more than 100 Labour MPs have publicly called for Starmer to resign. That figure represents roughly a quarter of Labour’s parliamentary strength.

More than 100 Labour MPs demand resignation as support drains away from Starmer leadership

In turn, the growing rebellion has raised serious questions about his authority inside the party. Reports also suggest that many longstanding supporters have drifted away. Some associates reportedly admit only a small number of close allies remain firmly in his corner.

Separately, concerns are said to be growing inside the cabinet. Reports indicate that five senior ministers have privately urged Starmer to establish a departure date rather than risk a damaging leadership battle.

Those figures reportedly include Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander, Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper, Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood and Energy Secretary Ed Miliband. The involvement of Miliband has attracted particular attention because he is regarded as one of Starmer’s closest political allies. According to reports, ministers fear a prolonged contest could end in public humiliation and deepen divisions inside the party.

On another front, the Financial Times reported that government whip Jonathan Reynolds had delivered a blunt warning to the prime minister. According to the newspaper, Reynolds informed Starmer that many Labour MPs now favour an orderly transfer of power.

Reynolds’ warning deepens the crisis as Westminster shifts focus from survival to succession

Moreover, the preferred destination for that transfer is reportedly Burnham. Sources cited by the newspaper suggested Starmer’s chances of surviving a leadership challenge stood at only 25%. As part of this shift, discussion inside Westminster has increasingly focused on succession rather than survival.

Meanwhile, Burnham’s support base appears to be expanding rapidly. Reports indicate he has secured backing from nearly 300 Labour MPs. That level of support has fuelled confidence among his allies.

Some now reportedly believe his rise to Downing Street could occur without a contested vote. Burnham has long been viewed as Starmer’s principal rival. Until recently, however, he lacked a seat in Parliament. Friday’s victory removed that obstacle and dramatically strengthened his position.

Attention has also turned towards former Health Secretary Wes Streeting. For months, Streeting was regarded as a possible contender for the leadership. Yet reports now suggest he is preparing to step aside. Instead, he is reportedly willing to support Burnham’s bid. In exchange, he is expected to seek a senior cabinet role should Burnham take power. If accurate, that development would remove one of the few figures capable of mounting a credible challenge.

Burnham gathers support from MPs while Wes Streeting reportedly prepares to step aside

At the same time, speculation has intensified around Chancellor Rachel Reeves. The Times reported that Burnham plans to remove Reeves if he becomes prime minister. According to the newspaper, advisers close to Burnham believe her economic policies have failed to generate sufficient progress.

Consequently, a Burnham administration could begin with a major Treasury reshuffle. Such a move would signal a significant change in economic direction and personnel.

Despite the reports, Downing Street continues to reject suggestions of an imminent resignation. Officials insist Starmer remains focused on governing and intends to remain in office. In response to the speculation, aides have pointed to a schedule of domestic visits and policy announcements planned for next week. They argue those commitments demonstrate that the prime minister remains engaged in government business.

Equally important, officials have highlighted Starmer’s own public remarks. On Friday, he pledged to fight any challenge to his leadership. Therefore, Downing Street maintains that his position has not changed. Nevertheless, speculation has continued to dominate the political agenda. Throughout the weekend, reports from leading newspapers and broadcasters kept the issue at the forefront of national debate.

Downing Street rejects resignation claims and insists Starmer remains focused on governing

The scale of the crisis is striking given Labour’s recent electoral success. Starmer entered Downing Street after leading Labour to a landslide victory in the 2024 general election. The result ended years of Conservative rule and delivered a commanding parliamentary majority.

At that point, his position appeared secure. Expectations inside the party were high and Labour looked set for a lengthy period in government.

Since then, however, his political standing has reportedly weakened sharply. Several scandals have damaged his authority. Frequent policy reversals have also attracted criticism. In parallel, internal disputes have exposed tensions within the governing party.

Critics argue Labour has struggled to convince voters that living standards are improving. Others claim progress on public services has fallen short of expectations. As those concerns accumulated, dissatisfaction reportedly spread through Labour’s parliamentary ranks.

Labour’s landslide victory gives way to scandals, policy reversals and growing internal dissent

Many MPs now appear to believe a leadership change is unavoidable. What began as isolated criticism has reportedly developed into a coordinated push for succession. Burnham’s emergence has provided a focal point for that movement.

Consequently, the debate is no longer centred on whether Labour will face a leadership contest. Instead, attention is increasingly focused on how quickly the transition could take place.

Should Starmer ultimately leave office, Britain would have its seventh prime minister in just over a decade. That would represent one of the fastest periods of leadership turnover in modern British political history.

For now, however, Starmer remains in Downing Street and no resignation announcement has been made. Even so, the pressure surrounding his leadership continues to intensify. Westminster is now waiting to see whether the prime minister fights on or concludes that, as one reported source put it, “the game is over”.

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