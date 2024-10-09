UK’s Conservative Party braces for new leader announcement after historic election loss. Badenoch and Jenrick face off in the final online poll, following Cleverly’s shock exit. With public trust at an all-time low, members vote up to October 31st to decide the party’s future.

The British Conservative Party is still reeling from its disastrous election loss. The UK’s oldest party, which traces its roots back to 1834, is known as the ‘Tories.’ The election saw huge swathes of the country vote out Conservative MPs. In short, the party lost 244 seats, returning to the House of Commons with just 121 MPs. The choice of a new Tory leader comes as the upstart Reform UK Party, led by Nigel Farage, positions itself as an alternative in the next election. Certainly, public trust in the Conservative Party is at an all-time low. In particular, this was caused by the party’s divisions and internal strife, which saw it change leader and Prime Minister twice in the last parliament. On Wednesday, the Westminster selection process produced two contenders to go forward to an online national members poll.

Former business secretary Kemi Badenoch and ex-immigration minister Robert Jenrick will face off in the Tory leadership contest. Their emergence follows James Cleverly’s unexpected exit on Wednesday.

In short, Cleverly, a moderate Tory, had been viewed as the frontrunner. Previously, he gained momentum during the recent party conference. Cleverly secured the most votes on Tuesday. However, his departure leaves two right-wing contenders. This shift could help the party fend off threats from Reform UK.

Cleverly’s knockout shakes up contest

The decision now rests with the party’s estimated 175,000 members. They will vote in an online ballot. The results are expected on November 2. The ballot will be open from October 15 to 31st.

This leadership contest comes following a tumultuous period for the Conservatives. Under Rishi Sunak, the party suffered its worst-ever defeat in a general election. The Tories plummeted from 365 MPs to just 121.

In the fourth ballot of MPs, Badenoch topped the count with 42 votes. That was an increase of 12 from the previous round.

Jenrick followed closely with 41 votes, gaining 10. Cleverly, a former home and foreign secretary, managed 37 votes, down two from Tuesday’s total.

Tactical voting impacted the result

Some Tory MPs suggest that the surge in votes for Badenoch and Jenrick shows tactical voting that misfired. Significantly, they argue that some Cleverly supporters voted for candidates they preferred. They hoped to face Cleverly in the final round. Of course, this was done under the assumption that Cleverly would still secure enough votes to advance.

Cleverly’s campaign denied any involvement in vote lending. Conversely, some Tories speculated that supporters of Badenoch or Jenrick may have voted for Cleverly. They likely hoped that their preferred candidate would face him in the run-off.

Notably, in a display of unity, all but one MP participated in the final parliamentary ballot on Wednesday. Cleverly’s exit marks a significant shift in fortunes. His odds surged after a solid performance at the party’s annual gathering in Birmingham.

A Series of exits from the race

Cleverly’s exit makes him the fourth candidate to leave the race. In summary, he follows former home secretary Dame Priti Patel, ex-pensions secretary Mel Stride and ex-security minister Tom Tugendhat. All were knocked out earlier in the contest.

At length, Labour party chair Ellie Reeves commented on the situation. She stated: “After months of gaffes, wild unfunded policies, and infighting, Tory members now have the unenviable task of choosing between two of the architects of Tory failure.”

Controversial financial demands from candidates

The campaigns of 44 year old Badenoch and 42 year old Jenrick face a significant financial hurdle. Each campaign must donate £150,000 to Conservative campaign headquarters. This payment is for the final phase of the race. Each of the last four contenders also paid a mandatory £50,000 to the central party.

Certainly, this steep financial requirement has sparked controversy. It has drawn a backlash from some campaign insiders. The pressure to raise substantial funds adds complexity to an already challenging leadership contest.

As the Tory leadership contest heats up, the party must navigate internal dynamics. They also need to address the broader challenges in a very changed and dangerous political landscape. Indeed a polarised Britain where trust in politicians has evaporated. Even more so than in the United States.

The outcome will likely have real implications for the Conservatives. It will affect their ability to regain ground after recent electoral setbacks.

The final contest between Badenoch and Jenrick highlights differing visions for the party’s future. As the party’s base gears up for the online vote, the consequences will extend beyond the immediate contest. The choice of leader will shape the Conservatives’ direction and inevitably be contrasted with the new Reform UK Party led by Nigel Farage. Many former Conservative voters, for instance, feel alienated by the party. They believe it has become Westminster-centric and out of touch with voters—particularly working-class voters.

Indeed, many still supported the ousted and disgraced former Prime Minister Boris Johnson. To these voters, the current contenders mean very little. They represent the party that was overwhelmingly rejected in July.

The Stakes ahead for the UK Conservative Party

Undoubtedly, the new leader must unify the party. They need to restore confidence among voters. The potential for a rightward shift in leadership could complicate the party’s strategy. They will undeniably face stiff competition from Reform UK.

As the two finalists prepare for the vote, the stakes are high. The result on November 2 will mark a critical juncture for the Conservatives.

Certainly, both Badenoch and Jenrick will have their work cut out for them. Firstly, they must appeal to party members. After that, they need to articulate a clear and compelling vision to energize the base. Of course, the fear among the alienated electorate is that this will be more of the same faux politics that, under the Sunak era, decimated the party. With the future of the Conservative Party hanging in the balance, the upcoming weeks promise to be a defining moment in UK politics. However, on a more positive note for Conservatives, the first 100 days of the Labour government have not been successful. On October 12th, the party will have been in power for 100 days. In that time, it has been plagued by scandal. In brief, this has seen aides leave Downing Street while the government has made deeply unpopular decisions, particularly regarding fuel allowances for the elderly.

