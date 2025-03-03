Leaders in Europe push for peace in Ukraine amid growing tensions, but US support remains critical for the success of negotiations. Thailand closely monitors the situation while advocating for stability and a peaceful resolution to the ongoing conflict.

With a deteriorating front-line position in its trenches with Russia, Ukraine desperately needs peace with Russia. Last Friday’s meltdown at the Oval Office at the White House in Washington D.C. shocked the world. Certainly, the U.S. President and his Vice President adopted an implacable tone. Nonetheless, over the weekend, European leaders met to try to forge peace and salvage the situation. Certainly, as a matter of fact, it is clear that the role of the United States is critical. Bangkok would like to see an end to the war and, at the same time, a more rules-based world order. However, that is not what is on the table. Indeed, what is emerging is a world delineated by key powers with spheres of influence.

Thailand is closely monitoring unfolding developments in Europe. At length, the kingdom is balancing its status as a key Russian ally with its declared neutrality. This has been the kingdom’s position in the ongoing Ukraine conflict since February 2022.

At the same time, Thailand finds itself involved in the conflict. At length, it hosts thousands of young Ukrainians and Russians seeking refuge from the ravages of war.

Recent distressing footage has emerged, illustrating the dire circumstances faced by Ukraine. For instance, it has resorted to extreme measures such as press gangs to bolster its ranks.

Disturbing footage from Ukraine reveals troubling treatment of vulnerable soldiers amid the conflict

In one harrowing videos published last week, loyal Ukrainian soldiers expressed a desire for peace. Certainly, these videos were shot on the frontline. The reports came for credible media organisations.

Despite these troubling scenes, there is goodwill towards Ukraine among the Thai public.

Meanwhile, Thailand’s government leans towards advocating for peace. Despite its historical ties with Russia, the kingdom views with apprehension a further deterioration in global security. At the same time, the aggressive stance of U.S. President Donald Trump is seen by Bangkok as an affront to the rules-based order.

A European initiative was launched over the weekend. At length, this was spearheaded by UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer and French President Emmanuel Macron. In short, it aims to forge a path towards peace in Ukraine.

Central to the proposal is a bold plan to establish an initial one-month ceasefire encompassing air, sea, and critical infrastructure. In summary, this is a move designed to quell hostilities and assess Russia’s commitment to peace.

European leaders push for peace while tackling major defence and policy challenges ahead in a new world

Undoubtedly, developments over the weekend will see changes in Europe. Leaders are presently talking about raising defence spending drastically.

In addition, there is a growing realization that arms cannot be found without an industrial base. In turn, this means a huge realignment in policies.

Undoubtedly, it means less money for world aid and, at the same time, for the climate change crisis. Indeed, this has already been dismissed by the United States as a hoax.

Speaking after a crucial summit in London on Sunday, Starmer emphasized Europe’s role in facilitating negotiations.

In brief, it is positioning itself as the primary mediator on behalf of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The summit, attended by key international leaders, is seen as pivotal. Significantly, it is seen as a moment in diplomatic efforts to stabilize the region.

On the other hand, the U.S. administration will likely view this as an effort to seize the initiative from U.S. President Donald J. Trump. Trump has certainly injected urgency into bringing the war to a close. At the same time, it is still hard to see this process working without the United States.

European strategy relies on U.S. support to ensure the success of any agreed peace initiative

Therefore, it is not surprising that the unfolding European strategy seeks to garner U.S. support. Undoubtedly, it is crucial to ensure the success of any ceasefire initiative.

Macron emphasised the practicality of monitoring an aerial and maritime ceasefire. The French president said this was a more feasible alternative to policing the entire front line. This approach, he argued, would provide a clearer assessment of Russia’s compliance.

The proposed peace blueprint also includes a groundbreaking economic component. In short, Ukraine would share revenues from its mineral resources with the United States.

Certainly, this was the deal that was supposed to be signed last Friday. Instead, a furious brawl erupted in the White House Oval Office.

Nonetheless, this economic incentive is seen as a means to bolster American commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the region.

Key European players show reluctance as they weigh the risks of military intervention in Ukraine right now

Despite the ambitious nature of the European plan, challenges remain. While Starmer rallied support from several European nations, including commitments for potential troop deployments, significant players are still standing off.

Significantly, these include Germany, Spain and Poland, which have yet to fully endorse the coalition effort. The reluctance stems from concerns over a possible conflict escalation. These countries are also concerned about the complexities and indeed danger of international military intervention.

Amidst these deliberations, leaders over the weekend stressed the urgency of action over mere rhetoric.

The meeting was additionally attended by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. British PM Starmer, in particular, highlighted the summit’s historical significance. Indeed, he framed it as a decisive moment requiring bold leadership and collective resolve.

As discussions continue, the role of the United States remains critical to any progress. Trump’s administration has been urged to provide security guarantees to support any ceasefire arrangement. This was unequivocally ruled out last Friday at the White House.

Prospects for peace rest on repairing strained relations between Ukraine and the U.S. or getting Trump on track

Presently, the prospects for peace hinge on repairing the strained relations between Zelenskyy and the U.S. president. These were left seriously damaged following their recent explosive meeting in full view of the world’s media.

In summary, while Thailand remains watchful from afar, its hopes for peace in Ukraine are intertwined with the outcome of European-led diplomatic efforts.

The kingdom’s stance is based on a desire to achieve stability in a region fraught with geopolitical tensions. A cooling of tensions and the resolution of humanitarian crises is seen as a priority in Bangkok.

Nonetheless, even if peace is brought to Ukraine, the world order has shifted significantly.

Thailand may have to accept that it no longer operates in a multilateral, rules-based world order. In turn, it may already be facing up to a world of powerful states with different spheres of influence.

