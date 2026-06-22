South Korean linked with live sex show on Facebook in May arrested in Pattaya at luxury condo with drugs

South Korean suspect accused of Thailand’s notorious Facebook sex stream arrested in Pattaya as police uncover meth, ketamine and ecstasy, transforming a scandal that sparked national outrage and government intervention into a major narcotics probe.

Thailand’s cyber police have arrested a South Korean man accused of broadcasting the Facebook sex stream that shocked the nation in May, ending a month-long hunt that sparked public outrage, government intervention and demands for tougher controls on global social media platforms. The Pattaya raid not only secured a suspect who police say admitted posting the explicit content but also uncovered a large cache of crystal methamphetamine, ketamine and ecstasy, transforming one of Thailand’s biggest online scandals of 2026 into a major narcotics investigation.

Thailand’s cyber police on Monday arrested the man accused of broadcasting the live Facebook sex stream that shocked the country on May 23 and 24.

The case triggered one of the strongest public reactions to online content seen in Thailand in recent years. It also prompted a government intervention, a nationwide debate and a high-profile cybercrime investigation.

Police identified the suspect as Mr Louis Kim, a 30-year-old South Korean national. Investigators say he operated a well-known Facebook account linked to the broadcasts. They further allege he disseminated an obscene video showing sexual intercourse with a Thai woman through the platform.

South Korean suspect identified as cyber police trace source of Facebook sex stream that shocked Thailand

During questioning, officers said Mr Kim admitted posting the video. As a result, an investigation spanning almost a month reached a significant turning point.

The arrest took place during a raid on a hotel room in Pattaya, Chonburi province. The operation was led by Pol. Maj. Gen. Songprot Sirisukha, Commander of Immigration Division 3. The task force, acting under a Pattaya District Court warrant, searched the luxury condo and located the suspect.

Notably, the operation uncovered more than evidence linked to the livestream investigation. During the search, officers found a substantial quantity of illegal narcotics. Police seized 21.36 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 304.32 grams of ketamine, 296 ecstasy pills and nine pods. In addition, all items were confiscated as evidence. Consequently, the investigation widened beyond cybercrime allegations.

Authorities subsequently filed multiple charges against Mr Kim. The first concerns introducing obscene computer data into a public computer system. That offence falls under Section 14(4) of the Computer Crime Act.

Pattaya hotel raid uncovers drugs as police widen probe beyond Facebook livestream allegations

Separately, investigators filed charges under Section 287(1) of the Criminal Code for disseminating obscene material. On another front, narcotics charges were brought under Thailand’s Narcotics Code. Those allegations relate to possession of Category 1 and Category 2 drugs for sale.

The case attracted national attention because of the extraordinary reaction generated by the broadcasts. The streams first appeared on the evening of May 23 and continued into May 24.

Soon afterwards, users across Thailand reported seeing explicit sexual content appear in Facebook Live feeds. Importantly, many users said they had not searched for adult material. Within hours, screenshots and clips spread rapidly across social media platforms.

Public reaction was immediate and intense. Users questioned how graphic material remained online for extended periods. Many also challenged Facebook’s ability to enforce its own rules. At the same time, concerns emerged about possible exposure to minors. The incident quickly became one of the most discussed topics across Thai social media.

Explicit Facebook broadcasts spark outrage as users question platform moderation and safeguards

Reports suggested some broadcasts accumulated very large audiences before removal. Because of that, criticism focused heavily on Meta’s moderation systems. Users demanded explanations regarding the delay. In parallel, questions were raised about whether existing safeguards were adequate. The controversy soon expanded beyond the broadcasts themselves.

The situation intensified when screenshots appeared showing verified accounts among viewers. One of the most discussed examples involved the Department of Disease Control. Images circulating online appeared to show the agency’s official Facebook account among those watching the stream.

In response, the department issued a clarification. Officials said an administrator briefly entered the livestream after receiving complaints. According to the explanation, the administrator viewed the content to report it. Even so, the appearance of the account generated widespread criticism and ridicule.

Political pressure followed rapidly. The Ministry of Digital Economy and Society demanded answers from Meta. Officials questioned why the content remained accessible for several hours. Digital Economy and Society Minister Mr Chaichanok Chidchob became one of the most vocal critics of the platform’s response. He argued that Facebook’s explanation was insufficient given the scale of public exposure.

Government pressure intensifies as Meta faces questions over the delayed removal of explicit content

Following the controversy, Mr Chaichanok proposed stricter laws and regulations governing international online platforms. The minister said companies operating in Thailand should respond more quickly to illegal content.

He also criticised the time taken to remove the offending broadcasts. As part of this, the debate shifted towards platform accountability and response times.

Meta later issued a response. The company stated that sexually explicit content violates its community standards. It also confirmed that the offending material had been removed. Furthermore, Meta said action had been taken against the accounts responsible.

The company added that some broadcasters attempt to evade automated detection systems. According to Meta, they do so by disguising the true nature of livestream content.

Nevertheless, public criticism continued. Many commentators questioned whether automated moderation systems were effective. Others focused on the speed of enforcement. Meanwhile, cyber police intensified efforts to identify those responsible. Officials warned that distributing illegal pornographic material could result in prosecution under Thailand’s Computer Crime Act.

Cyber police strengthen the case after the suspect’s confession and seizure of drugs in a Pattaya condo

As the investigation progressed, authorities worked to trace the source of the broadcasts. The search eventually led officers to Pattaya. Once the suspect was identified, investigators sought and obtained a court warrant. The operation then moved quickly.

During Monday’s raid, officers gathered both digital and physical evidence. The suspect was detained and questioned. Shortly afterwards, investigators reported that he admitted to posting the material. That development significantly strengthened the case.

The discovery of narcotics added a separate dimension to the investigation. Police immediately seized the drugs and began examining their origin. Investigators are now working to determine whether the substances are linked to other criminal cases.

They are also examining whether additional individuals were involved. Likewise, officers are seeking to establish whether any support networks existed.

Police continue inquiries into drug sources and possible accomplices linked to the suspect

Following the arrest, Mr Kim and all seized evidence were handed to the investigating officers. The legal process is now underway. However, police say several aspects of the case remain active. Further inquiries are continuing into both the alleged online offences and the narcotics allegations.

The case combines allegations involving obscene online broadcasts, social media distribution and drug possession. Moreover, it follows weeks of public anger, political scrutiny and intense media attention.

The broadcasts generated criticism of Facebook, prompted ministerial intervention and triggered a nationwide cybercrime investigation. Now, with a suspect in custody, investigators are continuing efforts to establish the full circumstances surrounding one of Thailand’s most controversial online incidents of 2026.

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