Facebook parent firm and other tech giants face a landmark lawsuit over online thefts and fraud losses

Investor loses ฿165 million after a Facebook advert, LINE group and App Store download. Now Meta, Apple, LINE-linked firms and banks face a landmark ฿230 million lawsuit alleging their systems helped fuel a sophisticated online investment scam.

A Thai investor’s ฿165 million loss after following a Facebook advert, joining a LINE group and downloading an app from Apple’s App Store has sparked a landmark legal battle against some of the world’s biggest technology companies. The Consumer Council is seeking more than ฿230 million for 10 victims in a lawsuit targeting Meta, the company behind LINE, Apple and others, testing whether online platforms, app stores and banks can be held accountable when their systems are being used to facilitate investment fraud of a particualrly pernicious nature.

An online user who lost ฿165 million after responding to a Facebook advertisement, joining a LINE discussion group and downloading an investment application from Apple’s App Store has become the focal point of a landmark lawsuit seeking more than ฿230 million in damages.

The case was filed on Monday at the Civil Court on Ratchadaphisek Road by the Consumer Council, its legal team and representatives of 10 victims.

Collectively, the plaintiffs claim losses exceeding ฿230 million from what they describe as a sophisticated online investment scam.

Victim says Facebook advert, LINE group and App Store download led to ฿165 million loss

According to the complaint, the victim first encountered an investment advertisement on Facebook. The advertisement appeared legitimate and claimed links to recognised investment figures. Shortly afterwards, communication shifted to LINE, where the victim joined discussion groups devoted to investment opportunities.

Within those groups, participants were encouraged to follow investment strategies and recommendations. The discussions appeared credible and organised. Thereafter, as part of this process, the victim was instructed to download an investment application through Apple’s App Store.

The application was presented as a legitimate stock investment platform. Notably, every stage appeared genuine. The advertisement looked authentic. Likewise, the discussion groups appeared professional. Furthermore, the application itself seemed trustworthy. Consequently, the victim transferred substantial sums into accounts later identified as belonging to fraudsters.

The losses eventually reached ฿165 million. Despite filing complaints with multiple agencies, the victim said no effective remedy followed. In response, the individual joined the legal action coordinated by the Consumer Council.

Lawyer says all 10 victims followed a similar scam path through adverts, apps and bank transfers

The lawsuit now places several multinational technology firms and financial institutions under scrutiny. The Consumer Council argues that the alleged fraud succeeded by exploiting a chain of interconnected digital and financial services.

Meanwhile, Ms Nannaphatsorn Techapanyapipat, a lawyer involved in the case, said all 10 victims followed broadly similar paths. Typically, they first encountered fraudulent advertisements or fake pages on online platforms. These advertisements falsely claimed connections with well-known investment figures and promoted attractive investment opportunities.

Thereafter, victims were directed into online discussion groups. Fraudsters then built confidence through ongoing communication and investment advice. Eventually, victims were persuaded to download applications presented as credible investment tools.

According to Ms Nannaphatsorn, the final step involved transferring money into designated bank accounts. The lawsuit alleges those accounts were controlled by criminals. While the methods were similar, each case followed different financial trails. Therefore, each claim must be prosecuted separately.

Meta, LINE owner and Apple were named as defendants alongside firms tied to advertising revenue

The Consumer Council has divided the defendants into two categories. One group consists of online platform providers accused of violating consumer rights. The other consists of financial institutions accused of breaching service agreements, breaching deposit contracts and violating consumer rights.

Among those named are Meta, Facebook’s parent company, the company that owns LINE and technology giant Apple. Separately, foreign companies connected to the advertising revenue system have also been included in the proceedings.

The plaintiffs argue that fraudsters used the defendants’ systems throughout the operation. First came online advertising. Next came communication through messaging platforms. This was followed by application downloads and financial transactions.

According to the complaint, each stage formed part of the same chain of events. The Consumer Council argues that without those systems, the losses may not have occurred in the same manner.

Consumer Council targets overseas parent companies over control of platform advertising systems

Ms Sareee Ongsomwang, Secretary-General of the Consumer Council, said a key element of the case is the decision to pursue overseas parent companies. She said these companies establish policies, oversee advertising systems and directly benefit from business conducted through their platforms.

Furthermore, the lawsuit seeks to test the responsibilities of global platform operators whose services are allegedly used by fraudsters. The Consumer Council contends that parent companies exercise significant control over advertising and platform operations.

Likewise, the council argues that communication channels, application download services and financial systems each played important roles. Taken together, they formed the infrastructure through which the alleged scam operated. Accordingly, the case aims to examine the extent to which each part of that infrastructure may bear responsibility.

Court to examine role of platforms, app stores and banks in major online fraud lawsuit

The case centres on the Consumer Council’s claim that fraudsters moved victims through a carefully structured process. Victims first encountered advertisements. They were then drawn into discussion groups. They later downloaded investment applications and transferred funds.

According to the plaintiffs, the process was designed to create confidence at every stage. As a result, victims continued investing while believing the platforms and applications were legitimate.

The lawsuit is seeking compensation for those affected. At the same time, it aims to establish legal accountability for parties allegedly connected to the chain of events. The Consumer Council says the proceedings could establish legal precedents for future online fraud cases.

For now, the dispute moves into the court system. The Civil Court has scheduled a hearing involving both sides for August 3, 2026. The proceedings are expected to examine the role of advertising systems, messaging platforms, application stores and financial institutions in one of Thailand’s largest consumer fraud claims.

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