Visa to be revoked as crazy pot smoking German is charged after terrorising Nakhon Ratchasima clinics

Nakhon Ratchasima police move to revoke the visa of German man who terrorised six dental clinics, attacking dentists and causing chaos. Arrested at a shopping mall after fleeing his home, he allegedly stopped taking medication and turned to cannabis.

Nakhon Ratchasima police have confirmed that they are seeking to revoke the visa of German Matthias Ebner, who was arrested on Tuesday. The German man went berserk at a dental clinic in Nakhon Ratchasima last Friday. Before that, he had caused smaller disturbances and committed assault in another five dental clinics in the northeastern province since November last year. Last weekend, police found that his Thai wife had fled the couple’s home. Earlier, she had told his victims and neighbours that the German, who had mental problems, had ceased taking his medications and instead used cannabis. Mr Ebner was arrested by Nakhon Ratchasima police on Tuesday at 5 pm at a local shopping centre after he had previously fled his home to avoid capture.

A troubled German man who took off on Tuesday after police sought and obtained an arrest warrant for him has been apprehended. At length, 41-year-old Matthias Ebner was discovered by police at a shopping centre car park on Tuesday evening.

Earlier, Police Colonel Kachen Sataputta, a deputy commander of the Provincial Police, confirmed that a warrant had been issued. After that, police travelled to Ban Don Chomphu in the Don Chomphu Sub-district of Non Sung to arrest him. However, they discovered the man had fled.

German suspect fled after wife sought refuge in Chonburi, claiming he had stopped taking his medication

Before that, his wife had sought sanctuary with friends and relatives in Chonburi. Mr Ebner was involved in serious criminal damage and assault incidents at a dental clinic in Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday.

Indeed, his activities since November 2024 included disruptions and violent behaviour in no less than 6 dental clinics, all in the Mueang district of Nakhon Ratchasima. On Monday, police in Nakhon Ratchasima met with representatives of the Nakhon Ratchasima Dental Association.

Afterwards, Police Major General Pirote Khunmuen ordered robust action. Police were told that previously the German had come to live in Nakhon Ratchasima with his Thai wife. He had lost his job in Germany due to mental health conditions.

However, once living in Thailand, he stopped taking his prescribed medication. Instead, the German had taken to smoking cannabis, which is now legal in Thailand.

German man terrorised six dental clinics, violently attacking a dentist and leaving a trail of damage

Police were told that the German had seriously assaulted a number of dentists. This includes last Friday when he smashed down a door to gain access to a suite. This was at a clinic in central Nakhon Ratchasima. The German grabbed the dentist by the head, banged it off a wall, and bit her lip.

In addition, he also left behind a trail of criminal damage.

Before last Friday, Mr Ebner had been summoned twice by Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station in connection with criminal complaints. On both occasions, he had failed to attend.

However, police later discovered that his wife had convinced two complainants to withdraw their reports, citing the man’s disability.

Wanted German found hiding in a pickup truck as police executed an arrest warrant at a local shopping mall

Nonetheless, at 5 pm on Tuesday, a police unit spotted Mr Ebner. The police from Cho Ho Police Station sought to execute the Provincial Court arrest warrant.

In particular, he was at the Klang Villa shopping mall on Suranarai Road, Nai Mueang Subdistrict of central Nakhon Ratchasima.

After that, the wanted man attempted to lie low in the back of his green pickup, registration number Khon 3262 Nakhon Ratchasima.

Nonetheless, three police officers identified themselves. In turn, they produced a copy of the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Court order 161/2568 issued on the same day for his arrest.

German suspect remains silent as police move to revoke his visa, citing him as a threat to the kingdom

Meanwhile, he was taken into custody at Cho Ho Police Station and later transferred to Nakhon Ratchasima main police station. At the same time, the German was provided with a German translator so that he could communicate with officers.

Afterwards, as police made it clear that they were pursuing charges, Mr Ebner refused to give a statement. He said he reserved his rights until he appeared before Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Court.

In the meantime, senior officers at Nakhon Ratchasima have confirmed that they have notified the Immigration Bureau.

Basically, they will seek the revocation of the foreigner’s visa to stay in Thailand. In short, he is deemed by police as a serious danger and threat to the kingdom.

