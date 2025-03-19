Police in Nakhon Ratchasima have arrested a German man, Mr. Ebner, who has terrorised dental clinics for months. Accused of assaulting multiple victims, he fled after his latest outburst at a clinic. His wife says he refuses medication, preferring cannabis instead.

A 41-year-old German who retired to Thailand after losing his job due to mental health issues has been arrested by Nakhon Ratchasima police. On Friday, he stormed the private quarters of a dentist in Nakhon Ratchasima, broke down a door, and assaulted the woman before she fled the building. Previously, the man identified as Mr. Ebner had also terrorised five other clinics in the area. The German man’s Thai wife has told friends that he refused to take his medication, preferring instead to smoke cannabis for his condition.

Police in Nakhon Ratchasima confirm they have arrested a German national accused of terrorising dental clinics in the province over the past five months. A warrant was issued for the European identified as Mr. Ebner after the provincial police ran out of patience. Police Major General Pirote Khunmuen confirmed the move on Tuesday.

At the same time he was named as Mr. Matthias Ebner.

Later that evening, Police Colonel Kachen Sataputta, a deputy commander of the Provincial Police, confirmed that a warrant was issued. Subsequently, police travelled to Ban Don Chomphu in Don Chomphu Sub-district of Non Sung District to execute it.

However, they discovered that the 41-year-old German had fled in a pickup truck. Previously, neighbours told police that his long-suffering wife had earlier fled. Indeed, it is reported that she travelled to Chonburi to be with friends and family.

Significantly, Mr. Ebner’s wife has told multiple victims that he suffers from a mental illness. Before this, the first incident of this kind occurred in November 2024.

The German man caused a ruckus at a dental clinic in the centre of Nakhon Ratchasima. Subsequently, he assaulted a dentist by biting her lip and then slamming her head off a wall. Following this, the matter was reported to Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station in the Muang district.

Following that, officers issued a summons to Mr. Ebner to respond to charges. Indeed, a second notice was sent. Nevertheless, the German failed to respond.

Meanwhile, since then, the German has been involved in at least four more cases. It is understood that he has caused disruptions and terrorised no fewer than six different dental clinics in Nakhon Ratchasima.

Police this weekend discovered that the man had travelled from Germany to live with his Thai wife. Before that, he was dismissed from his job there due to mental health issues.

Meanwhile, his wife has told neighbours and victims since November that he refuses to take medication. Notably, the German prefers to smoke cannabis for her nerves and anxieties instead of prescribed drugs.

However, it was the latest outburst that has led to urgent police action. Last Friday, Mr. Ebner became agitated in the waiting room of a Nakhon Ratchasima dental clinic.

Afterwards, he went in search of a dentist and found a second floor suite with a locked door. Allegedly, this was a private area for the clinic’s dentists. Reportedly, when the German stormed the door, it was locked. Consequently, he proceeded to strike the wooden and glass door with his fist and unlocked it.

Afterwards, he entered angrily and verbally abused the dentist. Additionally, he bit her lip and banged her head before she fled the scene.

It is reported that the dentist, traumatised by the incident, had not yet returned to work. Eventually, this led to an urgent meeting with senior police at Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station in the Muang district on Monday.

The Nakhon Ratchasima Dental Association and several dentists filed criminal complaints.

The meeting heard about previously withdrawn criminal complaints against the German. Undeniably, there was understandable sympathy for the man’s condition among professionals after his Thai wife explained his medical condition.

Significantly, police at the meeting were informed by dentists that the industry in Nakhon Ratchasima is presently in trepidation over the man’s exploits.

Meanwhile, police after Tuesday’s attempt to arrest Mr. Ebner failed, promised to track him down and bring him to justice. His arrest was confirmed in Nakhon Ratchasima on Wednesday.

