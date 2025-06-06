A Danish man feared missing after deleting Facebook and vanishing in Thailand was found living happily with a new girlfriend. Family feared foul play, but Pedersen says his life is “fantastic.” Police tracked him to a village home in Nakhon Si Thammarat.

A Danish family searching for the whereabouts of a missing father received some good news this week. Brian Pedersen had gone incommunicado in Thailand, even deleting his Facebook profile. This disappearance earlier in the week prompted a search and a report to the police. However, on Thursday, he was confirmed safe and well in southern Nakhon Si Thammarat province. Pedersen told both police and his family that his life was “fabulous.” He had met a new romantic partner and appeared to be in love. He also said he planned to return to Denmark on Sunday, June 8.

Earlier this week, Danish relatives reported him missing after his Facebook page vanished and he stopped answering messages. Worried family members feared foul play. Some even suspected he might have been harmed or caught up in a serious crime.

This is particularly so following the demise of Danish tourist Jakob Jensen, who previously vanished in March in Bangkok. Later, it was revealed that the 41-year-old man had died in police custody on March 26. Mr Jensen had mental health issues.

However, this time the truth turned out to be far less dramatic—and certainly more romantic.

Pedersen was located in Nakhon Si Thammarat province, living with his new girlfriend and her family in Pak Phanang district.

Police launched a search after receiving the missing person alert. Local officers worked quickly to track his movements. They found he had checked out of Ban Chai Khlong, a restaurant and guesthouse where he had recently stayed.

From there, he moved in with his girlfriend, whose name has not been publicly released for privacy reasons. Police arrived at the residence and brought Pedersen to Pak Phanang Police Station for verification and questioning.

At the station, he met with Gregers Moller, a representative from ScandAsia, and two Tourist Police officers. There, Pedersen appeared calm and surprised by the attention. He explained he never meant to worry anyone.

“I have not lost contact with my son,” he said. “We spoke just a few days ago.”

However, he admitted the conversation may have ended abruptly and created confusion. “I didn’t realise how our conversation ended might have made him think something was wrong,” he added.

Pedersen gave a heartfelt statement to explain his side of the story.

“I am sorry if this has led my family and friends in Denmark to be worried about my situation,” he said. “But my situation is fantastic and I am very happy here!”

The deleted Facebook account also caused concern. It had been one of the first red flags noticed by family. Pedersen said he deleted the account because it had been hacked. That version was told to police in Danish.

However, his Thai girlfriend offered a different explanation. She said the real reason was more personal. She told police in Thai that Pedersen didn’t want his estranged wife in Sakon Nakhon to discover his new life.

That revelation added an unexpected twist. It helped explain why Pedersen had cut digital ties so suddenly. Despite the secrecy, Pedersen was open about his plans. He confirmed his Thai visa will expire on June 9.

Therefore, he plans to fly back to Denmark on June 8, one day before the deadline. His son, Steven Risager Madsen, spoke out after learning of the outcome.

“I am relieved that he is safe,” he said. “We are deeply grateful for your help.”

“Otherwise, we would still be worried about his situation.”

Steven had been among the first to raise the alarm when his father went silent earlier in the week. Pedersen’s sudden disappearance had shocked his loved ones. For days, they were left without answers. But in the end, the story resolved not with a tragedy—but with a quiet love story in the tropics.

Now, Pedersen looks forward to returning to Denmark, having unintentionally caused an international scare.

This incident highlights how modern communication gaps can quickly lead to confusion and alarm. It also shows how small digital clues—like a missing Facebook page—can spiral into full investigations.

Luckily, Thai police acted quickly. Their work, along with help from online publication ScandAsia and Tourist Police, brought the case to a close.

For Pedersen, it’s a lesson in communication. For his family, it’s a huge relief. And for the curious public, it’s a reminder that not all missing persons are truly lost. Sometimes, they’re just starting over.

