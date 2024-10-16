A 29-year-old Indian tourist jumped to his death from a 15th-floor hotel in Bangkok’s Sukhumvit area. Police found cannabis in his room but no signs of foul play after reviewing CCTV footage. The man had returned to his room alone before the incident occurred.

In brief, the shocking incident took place at an 18-story hotel on Sukhumvit Soi 26 in Khlong Toey. The man, identified as Mr. Yash Dashrath Bhanushali, was found on the roof extension of the 5th floor. Certainly, this was in line with the balcony from his 15th-floor suite.

Afterwards, police responding to the scene checked CCTV footage. They determined that the man had fallen at approximately 1:30 a.m. Following this, a security man at the hotel heard the impact and went to investigate.

Indian tourist falls from a 15th-floor hotel balcony, police alerted after security guard heard the impact

The body was discovered shirtless but wearing long black pants. His legs had been caught in a roof frame of the 5th floor, and his torso was suspended from it.

At the same time, there was a large pool of blood due to injuries sustained by the fall. Following the arrival of police at the hotel, they went directly to his room, Room 1519 on the 15th floor. On entering the room, police found no signs of disorder or a struggle.

However, they did find marijuana packages both on a tabletop and on the floor. Notably, police suggest they recovered 4-5 marijuana packages from the scene, at least one opened on the floor.

In addition, police found the door to the balcony open. Therefore, it is assumed the hotel guest walked out onto it and jumped to his death. The fall from the 15th-floor to the 5th-floor roof was approximately 40 metres.

Security guard and CCTV footage confirm no one entered victim’s room before the Indian man’s tragic death

In the meantime, officers spoke with Mr. Suriwat Khiewnoi, the security guard on duty. Firstly, he heard someone jumping and the impact at approximately 1:30 a.m.

Then he checked the live CCTV cameras and discovered the body of the hotel guest on the 5th-floor roof. Furthermore, the hotel guest was booked into the hotel from October 6, 2024, to October 15.

Police subsequently discovered that he had left his room on October 13 to go outside and returned at 8:04 p.m. They were able to confirm through CCTV footage that no one entered his room until 2:40 a.m. when investigating officers who had arrived at the hotel entered to examine the room.

Police ordered the body removed to the Police General Hospital for an autopsy. Later, investigators also contacted the Indian Embassy in Bangkok to inform Mr. Bhanushali’s family.

