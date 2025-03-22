Crazed German fugitive Matthias Ebner, who terrorised dentists in Nakhon Ratchasima, found dead at home with a slit throat. His body was guarded by two Rottweilers as police investigated. Ebner, who refused medication and smoked cannabis, faced deportation.

The body of crazed German man Matthias Ebner was found on Thursday in the Non-Sun district of Nakhon Ratchasima. The 41-year-old was found in his bedroom at home with a slit throat. At length, he was staunchly guarded by two Rottweiler dogs who had to be moved before forensic officers could proceed with an investigation. The German became notorious this week after his campaign of terror against dental clinics in Nakhon Ratchasima was revealed. Later, he was arrested on Tuesday but released by the Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Court afterwards on bail. However, the German faced almost certain deportation after the police wrote about his case to the Immigration Bureau.

Police in the Non-Sung district of Nakhon Ratchasima on Friday night confirmed the death of German man Matthias Ebner. The crazed German had recently been released on bail after being brought before Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Court.

At length, he had been charged in relation to the violent assaults of a number of dentists and criminal damage since November 2024.

Previously, his wife, who last week had left him because of his outbursts, told police and victims he had serious mental health issues. Significantly, at the same time, he had refused to take his medications. However, instead, he had taken to smoking cannabis.

Police confirm German man’s death after recent bail release following dentist assaults and property damage

Finally, patience was lost with Mr Ebner on Friday, March 14th, after another attack at a dental clinic in Nakhon Ratchasima. A dentist was assaulted as the out-of-control man punched through a locked door. After that, he bit her lip and banged her head against a wall.

The German had targeted no fewer than six dental clinics since November 2024. However, his campaign of terror went unchecked. That was because he refused to acknowledge two police summonses from Nakhon Ratchasima Police Station. At the same time, his wife had talked two complainants into withdrawing their police reports.

She had explained that Mr Ebner moved to Thailand after losing his job in Germany. At length, that was linked to his chronic mental health problems.

Following this, on Monday, the Dentist Association in Nakhon Ratchasima met senior commander Police Major General Pirote Khunmuen at the main city police station. Afterwards, on Tuesday, the Provincial Court issued an arrest warrant, and he was later picked up at a shopping centre at 5 pm.

Indeed, officers in Nakhon Ratchasima subsequently confirmed that they were writing to the Immigration Bureau about the case. Certainly, Mr Ebner faced deportation from Thailand as a threat to society.

German fugitive arrested after terrorising six dental clinics in Nakhon Ratchasima since late 2024

At length, the alarm on Friday evening was raised by Mr Ebner’s wife. In short, she had moved to work in Prachin Buri. Earlier reports suggested she was in Chonburi.

The Thai woman, who Mr Ebner moved to Thailand to live with some years ago, asked a friend to check on her husband. The friend travelled from the centre of Nakhon Ratchasima to the Don Chompu subdistrict in the Non-Sung district. The elaborate home of Mr Ebner was situated opposite Wat Don Chompu.

Before checking on the house, the friend sought the company of the village headman and his assistance. The men discovered the body of the German inside a room, surrounded by his two Rottweilers. In turn, they summoned the police.

Police Colonel Sitthiphon Thimsungnoe, the Superintendent of Non-Sung Police Station, said he responded to the summons. At the same time, he brought a doctor on duty at Non-Sung Hospital, the Division 3 Forensic Science team in Nakhon Ratchasima and the Huk 32 rescue mission.

Afterwards, he peered through the window. The German man was lying face-up on his bed. In addition, in the room was strewn with documents and personal artefacts. In brief, it appeared that Mr Ebner had engaged in a frantic search.

Friend discovers body of German fugitive at home guarded by two dogs in Non-Sung district

Most significantly, the middle-aged man had a gash across his throat. Blood had been flowing. Meanwhile, Police Colonel Sitthiphon said he dared not enter the room. The two dogs appeared tense as they stood guard over the body of their master.

After that, a livestock department unit was called to remove the animals so that the police investigation could commence.

Later, Police Colonel Sitthiphon confirmed that the scene would be examined forensically. “We are treating this as either a suicide or murder,” he said.

This case raises questions about the screening of foreigners coming to live in Thailand. At the same time, it also must be seen as part of a disturbing pattern of police reports linked to cannabis use.

The drug has been repeatedly linked to violence and unpredictable behaviour among people who consume it in Thailand.

