Digital Minister threatens crackdown on social media platforms with tighter regulation over sex stream

Thailand threatens a sweeping crackdown on Facebook and Meta Platforms after explicit live sex streams watched by tens of thousands stayed online for hours, triggering cybercrime probes, gambling link allegations and threats of stricter platform liability laws.

Thailand is threatening an aggressive crackdown on social media platforms and Facebook after explicit live sex streams watched by tens of thousands remained online for up to eight hours, triggering nationwide outrage, cybercrime investigations, and threats of sweeping new laws. Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob, on Monday, rejected Meta’s claim that AI systems failed to detect the broadcasts, warning platforms could face criminal liability for negligence. Indeed, he demanded disclosure of Facebook’s moderation algorithms as investigators uncovered phishing links, gambling connections, and possible organised cybercrime behind the streams.

The Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob launched a fierce attack on Meta Platforms and Facebook after explicit live streams remained online for hours on Saturday night.

The broadcasts attracted massive audiences across Thailand. Moreover, authorities said tens of thousands watched the streams before removal. The scandal erupted after two explicit live streams appeared on Facebook on May 23.

Soon afterwards, clips spread rapidly across social media and pornographic websites. As criticism intensified, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society summoned Meta executives and state agencies for urgent talks.

Meta executives face furious scrutiny after ministers reject AI failure explanation for sex streams

The emergency meeting lasted more than two hours on May 25. Meta’s delegation included Clara Goh, Director of Public Policy for Central Southeast Asia and ASEAN. Meanwhile, cybercrime investigators and digital officials also attended the session.

Following the meeting, Mr. Chaichanok delivered a blistering criticism of Meta’s moderation systems. In particular, he rejected claims that Facebook’s AI failed to detect the broadcasts. “I’ve never seen anything like it in my life,” the minister said during the press conference. Furthermore, he described Meta’s explanation as unconvincing.

According to the minister, the broadcasts should have triggered immediate intervention by automated systems.

Meta told Thai authorities the streamers used image manipulation to evade detection. The company said ordinary footage was mixed with explicit material. In addition, Meta claimed participants wore masks to confuse moderation systems.

Thailand plans tougher regulation as Chaichanok rejects Meta’s moderation defence claims outright

However, Mr. Chaichanok openly challenged the explanation. He questioned how explicit broadcasts could remain active for seven to eight hours. Moreover, he stressed that the material spread nationwide during that period. “Claiming that algorithms can’t detect it is unconvincing,” he said. Consequently, the ministry demanded further technical explanations from Meta headquarters.

According to Mr. Chaichanok, officials worked continuously from Saturday night until Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, investigators coordinated with cybercrime police, platform operators, and digital agencies.

Authorities also gathered technical evidence linked to the streams and related accounts. The minister confirmed that legal proceedings would follow. Specifically, authorities will target content creators, distributors, and possible accomplices.

Furthermore, the ministry is preparing amendments to Ministerial Regulation Section 15. Under current rules, platforms receive 24 hours to remove illegal content after notification. However, the minister said the framework no longer reflected the seriousness of such incidents.

Thailand prepares stricter liability laws as Meta faces scrutiny over explicit Facebook streams nationwide

As a result, the government is preparing stricter enforcement measures against platforms operating in Thailand. Mr. Chaichanok warned that platforms could face joint liability for negligence. He referred to provisions connected to “horse trading account” laws used in cybercrime investigations.

Therefore, platforms could face prosecution if authorities determine they benefited from illegal activity or failed to prevent dissemination. “If negligence is found, the platform provider will also be jointly liable,” he said. Moreover, he confirmed that Meta removed five accounts linked to the broadcasts. In addition, the company added the material into AI monitoring systems designed to detect edited or redistributed copies.

Nevertheless, the minister remained highly critical of Meta’s response speed. He said Facebook frequently reacts slowly to reports involving scams, fake news, and misleading products.

Therefore, Thai authorities demanded additional information about moderation systems and reporting procedures. The ministry also requested details about recommendation algorithms and content amplification systems.

Thai officials demand algorithm details after Facebook delays and moderation failures intensify

Mr. Chaichanok said Meta would provide additional information within three to five days following consultations with global executives. Meanwhile, Meta informed Thai officials that 95% of violating material is blocked globally after reports are submitted.

The company also claimed automated suspensions already affect 25% of offending cases. However, Thai authorities said supporting evidence would still be required before conclusions are reached.

The minister also addressed whether users sharing the clips committed criminal offences. According to Mr. Chaichanok, reposting explicit material could constitute complicity under the Computer Crime Act.

However, he distinguished reposting from ordinary viewing activity. Viewing, liking, and commenting currently do not qualify as dissemination offences. Nevertheless, he warned that engagement still influences recommendation systems.

Authorities widen criminal probe as reposted clips and platform records come under scrutiny nationwide

Therefore, likes and comments may contribute to wider online distribution. “This is why I need to request Facebook’s algorithms for verification,” he said. If investigators confirm algorithmic amplification, additional legal action could follow. However, the minister stressed that any prosecution must remain within legal boundaries.

Authorities are still examining ownership of the accounts involved in the broadcasts. Investigators have not confirmed whether the operators were Thai nationals or foreign actors. Electronic Transactions Development Agency director Chaichana Mitraphan said investigators later discovered five additional accounts distributing copies of the streams.

Subsequently, the ministry forwarded evidence to the Cyber Crime Police and the Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau. Officials said distributors could face prosecution under Section 17 of the Computer Crime Act. Furthermore, Mr. Chaichana said authorities possess legal powers to demand metadata and moderation records from platforms. Therefore, investigators will examine removal procedures and detection systems in detail.

Mr. Chaichana added that platform liability remains under active investigation. Specifically, authorities are examining whether platforms supported, benefited from, or consented to the broadcasts. “If they benefited, supported, or consented, they would be jointly liable under Section 15,” he said.

Cyber police trace phishing links and gambling connections tied to explicit Facebook streams online

Meanwhile, Pol. Maj. Gen. Channat revealed further details from the cybercrime investigation. According to investigators, the streaming accounts used attractive profile images taken from unrelated individuals.

However, police still cannot confirm where the accounts originated. Authorities are investigating both domestic and overseas connections. Investigators also discovered phishing links embedded inside the broadcasts. Consequently, authorities suspect a coordinated cybercrime operation linked to the streams.

Police said the links attempted to collect viewer data through deceptive methods. Furthermore, investigators are examining possible links to online gambling networks.

According to investigators, copies of the streams later appeared on pornographic websites connected to gambling platforms. Authorities are also examining references linked to a hospital in Georgia. However, officials have not yet determined how the collected data was used. Meanwhile, Pol. Maj. Gen. Niwet said cyber police coordinated immediately after the first stream surfaced.

Thai cyber police pursue distributors and overseas suspects after explicit streams spread rapidly online

However, another explicit broadcast later appeared despite the initial response. Police subsequently supplied Facebook with technical information about moderation evasion methods. Investigators said streamers used masks and coded language to avoid detection systems.

According to police, prosecution should not prove difficult if Facebook cooperates fully. Officials said evidence collected from the platform remains substantial. Authorities confirmed that Thai nationals distributing the clips remain the primary prosecution targets.

However, foreign suspects could face international coordination measures. If overseas creators are identified, information may be referred to Interpol or foreign governments for action under local laws. Meanwhile, Meta released a formal statement on May 24 responding to the controversy.

The company confirmed the explicit broadcasts violated Facebook community standards. Meta said the offending material had already been removed. In addition, the company confirmed action against the accounts responsible. “We will continue to investigate this matter and take action to remove any content found to violate our policies,” the statement said.

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