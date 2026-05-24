Thailand erupts after an explicit Facebook sex stream goes viral overnight as cyber police launch an urgent probe. Meta faces backlash while users are warned they could face jail for sharing clips under Thailand’s tough Computer Crime Act.

Thailand’s government, cyber police, and Meta are under intense pressure after an explicit Facebook sex stream spread across Thailand before being shut down. As millions reportedly viewed and shared the broadcast, authorities launched an urgent criminal investigation, warned users they could face prison for reposting clips, and demanded answers over why Facebook failed to remove the stream sooner. Meanwhile, investigators are tracing those involved as the scandal explodes into one of Thailand’s biggest online controversies of the year.

Thailand’s cyber police launched an urgent investigation after an explicit Facebook live stream spread rapidly across the country on Saturday night. The broadcast showed a couple engaged in live unprotected sex.

Consequently, the stream triggered intense public reaction and immediate government scrutiny. Viewership climbed quickly as users shared links and comments across multiple social media platforms.

Meanwhile, reactions ranged from ridicule and jokes to anger and disgust. Many users condemned the explicit nature of the broadcast. However, others continued reposting clips and screenshots despite growing official warnings.

Cyber police scramble after explicit Facebook stream spreads rapidly across Thailand overnight online

The Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau, or CCIB, said officers discovered the stream during routine online patrol operations late Saturday. Subsequently, investigators informed senior commanders and opened an immediate inquiry into the source of the broadcast.

Pol. Maj. Gen. Chachapandakarn Klaiklung, Deputy Commander of the CCIB, confirmed that investigators are tracing the URL connected to the stream. In addition, officers are attempting to identify the individuals appearing in the video.

Authorities are also determining whether those involved are Thai nationals or residents living within Thailand’s jurisdiction. If confirmed, prosecution will follow under Thailand’s Computer Crime Act.

Police said the case involves importing obscene material into a computer system. Therefore, investigators intend to pursue legal action to the fullest extent permitted under Thai law. The inquiry quickly escalated into a national issue after the stream gained widespread online attention.

Cyber crime investigators trace stream source while examining suspects linked to explicit broadcast

As a result, the Prime Minister’s Office ordered an expedited investigation into everyone connected to the broadcast and its online dissemination.

On May 24, Deputy Government Spokesperson Ms. Ploytalay Laksmisangchan confirmed the government had instructed relevant agencies to urgently investigate the incident.

Furthermore, she said authorities would pursue both the creators of the content and individuals responsible for spreading it online. She stressed that the government was not ignoring the matter. Instead, officials coordinated immediate legal and investigative responses after the stream went viral.

According to the government, the material violated multiple provisions of the Computer Crime Act 2017. Specifically, officials cited Section 14 (1), covering false information imported into a computer system, and Section 14 (4), covering obscene information imported into a computer system. Authorities warned that both offences carry severe penalties. Offenders face prison terms of up to five years, fines of up to 100,000 baht, or both.

Thai government orders urgent prosecution under the Computer Crime Act after stream goes viral nationwide

However, the government’s warnings did not stop with the original creators of the stream. Officials also warned ordinary users against sharing, reposting, forwarding, or interacting with the material online.

According to Ms. Ploytalay, individuals who liked or shared obscene clips could face the same criminal liability as those who created the content. Consequently, authorities warned that routine social media activity may still constitute a criminal offence under the law.

Officials specifically referenced Section 14 (5) of the Computer Crime Act. The provision targets individuals who knowingly disseminate prohibited or obscene computer data. Therefore, police warned that reposting clips or forwarding links could trigger prosecution.

Authorities repeatedly reminded users that prison terms of up to five years remain possible under the legislation. In addition, fines of up to 100,000 baht may also apply.

Officials warn social media users they face prosecution for sharing obscene online material content

The government urged the public to avoid circulating the material any further. Instead, officials instructed users to report obscene content directly to the Cyber Police hotline 1441.

Meanwhile, the controversy intensified after Thailand’s Department of Health appeared in the stream’s comment section. Officials promoting safe sex posted warnings regarding the dangers of unprotected sex. They also informed users about the availability of free condoms.

At the same time, health officials subtly indicated that the stream had already been reported to authorities. Consequently, screenshots of the comments spread rapidly across Thai social media platforms.

The unusual appearance of public health messaging inside the comments became another major discussion point online. Nevertheless, the stream continued circulating before enforcement action fully took effect.

Pressure then shifted toward Meta, Facebook’s parent company. Both government officials and cyber police publicly questioned why the explicit stream remained active long enough to attract massive engagement.

Pressure grows on Meta as cyber police question delays in removing explicit Facebook content online

Pol. Maj. Gen. Chachapandakarn said cyber police would coordinate directly with Facebook Thailand regarding the platform’s moderation systems and community standards. Specifically, investigators want explanations regarding the delay in removing the content.

Police questioned why Facebook failed to immediately detect and block the explicit broadcast. According to investigators, the stream spread to millions of viewers before enforcement measures occurred.

Authorities stated that online platforms already maintain community standards designed to filter explicit sexual material. Therefore, police argued that the content should have been blocked immediately after detection.

The criticism intensified throughout Saturday night as clips, screenshots, and references continued spreading online. Even after the original stream disappeared, discussion surrounding the incident continued accelerating. At 7.22pm on Sunday, May 24, Meta issued an official statement responding to the controversy. The company confirmed that the explicit content had been removed from Facebook.

Meta removes explicit stream and launches investigation after nationwide public backlash intensifies

A Meta spokesperson stated that sexually explicit material violates the platform’s Community Standards. Furthermore, the company confirmed enforcement action against the accounts connected to the incident.

Meta also stated that further investigations remain ongoing. In addition, the company said any additional violating material discovered during the inquiry would also be removed.

The company urged users to report explicit live streams and obscene material directly through Facebook’s reporting tools. According to Meta, reports from users allow moderation teams and artificial intelligence systems to respond more quickly.

However, criticism continued despite the company’s statement. Questions remained regarding how the stream stayed active long enough to generate massive public attention.

Cyber police confirmed they are reviewing Facebook’s moderation procedures as part of the broader investigation. Investigators are examining whether enforcement systems responded appropriately and within acceptable timeframes.

Cyber police intensify warnings as investigators gather evidence linked to the explicit live stream

Meanwhile, authorities intensified warnings directed at the public. Police repeatedly stressed that reposting clips, screenshots, or links may constitute criminal offences under Thai law.

Officials described the stream as prohibited obscene content under the Computer Crime Act. Therefore, authorities warned users against treating the material casually online. Pol. Maj. Gen. Chachapandakarn also warned that obscene online content may encourage imitation, particularly among younger audiences. Consequently, police urged the public to avoid contributing to the spread of the material.

Investigators are now gathering extensive digital evidence connected to the stream. This includes account information, associated URLs, platform records, and evidence linked to online dissemination.

In addition, authorities are attempting to determine the exact origin of the broadcast. Investigators are examining whether the stream originated inside Thailand or from another jurisdiction entirely.

Officials continue investigation as online controversy dominates discussion across Thailand

Police confirmed the inquiry remains active and ongoing. Furthermore, additional legal measures may follow depending on the outcome of the investigation. Throughout Sunday, government agencies continued issuing public warnings concerning the incident. Officials repeatedly reminded users that online behaviour involving obscene content could violate criminal law.

Authorities also stressed that liability does not apply only to content creators. Instead, users who knowingly share prohibited material may also face prosecution.

As the investigation expanded, the incident became one of Thailand’s most widely discussed online controversies of the weekend. Consequently, references to the stream continued dominating online discussion despite repeated official warnings.

Police maintained that enforcement efforts would continue aggressively. Meanwhile, investigators worked to identify everyone directly connected to the creation and dissemination of the stream. As of Sunday evening, authorities had not publicly identified the individuals appearing in the video. Likewise, police had not confirmed any arrests. Nevertheless, cyber investigators continued tracing digital evidence linked to the broadcast. The investigation remains ongoing.

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