Cautionary tale as lost Danish tourist is found dead. He died in police custody in Bangkok on March 26

Danish tourist Jakob Jensen vanished in March and was later found dead in a Bangkok police cell. Months of confusion, missed warnings, and mental health struggles left him unidentified. His tragic death highlights the risks foreigners face in crisis abroad in Thailand.

There was confirmation on Friday that Danish national Jakob Jensen died in police custody on 26 March. He had been arrested for the third time by Bangkok police and was later found unresponsive in his cell. The devastating news follows an extensive search by his family and a Scandinavian expat media outlet. Moreover, this cautionary case underscores the risks faced by foreigners in Thailand who lose mental capacity. Confronted with language barriers and strict visa regulations, their chances of receiving timely help are all too often stacked against them.

A Danish tourist who vanished in March has been confirmed dead, bringing a tragic end to a months-long search. Jakob Jensen, 41, was found dead in a Bangkok police cell just days after his final arrest on 26 March.

His death followed a harrowing mental health spiral. Yet, his identity remained unknown for two months. The discovery has devastated his family in Denmark, who had fought relentlessly to trace his steps.

Jensen arrived in Thailand on 2 February 2025. He initially stayed with a close friend in Ranong province. By 1 March, his behaviour had noticeably changed. Concerned for his safety, the friend drove him to Bangkok.

Tourist never boarded flight and vanished after the last contact despite efforts to send him back home

They went to Suvarnabhumi Airport, hoping to send Jakob home. But for unknown reasons, he never boarded the flight. He emailed his mother the next day. The message sounded normal. However, it was the last contact anyone had.

From 3 March onwards, his phone went silent. All attempts to reach him failed. Around 19 March, he was spotted again in Ranong. This time, he appeared agitated and incoherent at the Palmy Hotel.

He reportedly damaged hotel furniture and seemed disoriented. Tourist Police were called to calm the situation. According to a Facebook post by Kulnida Natnicha S. Srita, police helped him pay for the damage.

Afterwards, they assisted him in boarding a bus to Bangkok. He claimed he was meeting a friend there. However, no friend ever came forward. No one knows what happened during that journey.

Still, by 21 March, Jensen had definitely reached Bangkok. A bystander filmed him in a distressed state. That same week, Lumpini Police picked him up twice. During one incident, he threatened to jump into traffic.

Tourist detained after hotel outburst. Erratic behaviour in Bangkok raised red flags, he was hospitalised

He was briefly admitted to Somdet Chaopraya Hospital’s psychiatric emergency ward but was later released. Police officers subsequently did not know his identity or medical history, nor did they realise how unwell he was. Notably, police have discretionary powers under Thailand’s Mental Health Act. These were used by Lumpini Police Station.

Then, on 26 March, he was arrested again—this time by officers from Phra Khanong Police Station. Police responded to calls about a foreigner behaving erratically on Rod Fai Sai Gaw Road in Khlong Toei.

Witnesses said he shouted suicidal threats and was aggressive in traffic. Rescue workers treated a laceration on his arm. He was then taken into custody. Because he carried no identification, the police listed him as an unknown foreigner.

He was placed alone in a holding cell. Later that night, he was found unresponsive. Despite attempts to resuscitate him, he was declared dead at around 9:30 PM.

His body was transferred to Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine for post-mortem examination. For weeks, no one could match his remains with any missing person’s report.

Danish tourist found dead in holding cell. Police failed to identify him as mentally unwell after third arrest

Meanwhile, his family in Denmark grew increasingly desperate. His sister Anne Jensen took to Facebook, appealing for help from other expats and travellers. She reached out to the Royal Danish Embassy, the Tourist Police, and Thai immigration.

Finally, on 6 May, Danish police filed an international missing persons request.

That triggered new inquiries in Thailand. Through these efforts, Jakob’s identity was finally confirmed. Bangkok Immigration later revealed his visa had expired. He was classified as an overstayer.

His phone had not been active since 3 March. His black cabin bag was also never recovered. Family and volunteers pieced the story together through interviews and surveillance footage.

His mental health had sharply declined. He was likely off medication and had been using cannabis. Experts believe this combination led to a confused and hallucinatory state. Sadly, his case echoes another recent tragedy.

Mental health decline and drug use triggered an erratic spiral. Dead before his identity was later confirmed

German national Matthias Ebner, also 41, was found dead in Nakhon Ratchasima on 20 March—just days earlier. Ebner had stopped taking psychiatric medication and turned to cannabis instead. It also led to run-ins with the law.

He was implicated in violent outbursts at dental clinics in the province over an extended period. Finally, he was arrested on Tuesday, 18 March. Although released on bail, he faced prosecution and likely deportation.

He was found dead at his home in Non Sung district two days later. Both cases underline the danger facing vulnerable foreign tourists or expats without support or medication.

In Jensen’s case, even though he encountered authorities multiple times, no one connected the dots. He later had no passport, no phone, and no clear diagnosis when he entered that Bangkok cell.

Despite their best efforts, officers did not realise he was a missing person. The lack of ID made it difficult to identify him post-mortem. His death remained a mystery until his sister and others connected the timeline.

Second foreigner dies after a similar decline. Lack of ID kept Jensen unidentified while lost in Bangkok

ScandAsia, a news outlet focused on Nordic expats, helped investigate. It was a commendable effort. They tracked down witnesses and liaised with officials to confirm the grim outcome.

Now, the Danish Embassy has formally notified his family. Jakob Jensen’s body remains in the custody of Chulalongkorn University Hospital. His family is expected to arrange repatriation.

The tragedy has shocked both the Danish and Thai expat communities. It also raises difficult questions about how vulnerable foreigners are treated when in crisis abroad.

Mental illness, language barriers, and overstayed visas all compounded Jensen’s plight. Authorities had no criminal suspicion. Yet, he still ended up dead in a cell.

Many now call for better coordination between embassies and local police in such cases. Jensen’s case may prompt new procedures to avoid such tragedies in future.

For now, his family mourns a beloved brother and son, lost far from home. They remember a gentle soul who came to Thailand for peace—and died in confusion and pain.

