Thai Royal Princess honoured with Légion d'honneur presented in Paris during the Prime Minister’s visit

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya awarded France’s Grand Officier of the Légion d’honneur in Paris, decree signed by President Emmanuel Macron. Ceremony attended by Prime Minister Anutin and senior Thai and French officials at the Ministry of Culture, marking top-tier Franco-Thai state recognition.

Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has received France’s Grand Officier of the Légion d’honneur in Paris, confirmed by the French Republic via the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The award, presented at the Ministry of Culture by Catherine Pégard and attended by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and senior officials from both countries, places her just below the Grand Croix level reserved mainly for heads of state. French officials cited her role in promoting cultural diplomacy and “art de vivre,” while she highlighted France’s arts, textiles, and design alongside Thailand’s creative industries. The honour, backed by a decree signed by Emmanuel Macron, is set against centuries of Siam–France ties and long-established royal recognition within France’s five-tier Légion d’honneur system founded under Napoleon.

Her Royal Highness Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya has received France’s Grand Officier of the Légion d’honneur. The French Republic confirmed the award through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The rank is the second-highest grade in the order. Meanwhile, the Grand Croix remains the highest distinction. It is usually reserved for heads of state. Accordingly, the award places her within a senior tier of French national honours.

The ceremony took place on Friday in Paris. It was held at the Ministry of Culture of the French Republic. Subsequently, the honour was formally presented in an official ceremony. The presentation was conducted by Catherine Pégard. In addition, the event formed part of a structured cultural diplomatic engagement. Consequently, senior officials from both countries attended.

Senior Thai and French officials attend Paris ceremony as Catherine Pégard praises Princess’s role

Among Thai representatives, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul attended the ceremony. Moreover, Minister of Foreign Affairs Sihasak Phuangketkeow was present. In addition, Minister of Finance Ekniti Nitithanprapas participated in the delegation. Furthermore, Culture Minister Sabida Thaised joined the event. Meanwhile, France was represented by Jean-Claude Poimboeuf. Accordingly, the ceremony carried full diplomatic weight.

A Thai government delegation led by Prime Minister Anutin is in France until May 26 for meetings with French and international bodies. The Prime Minister attended a Thai temple in Paris over the weekend and met Thai expatriates in France.

Notably, the gathering followed formal state protocol. Subsequently, both sides maintained high-level representation throughout the event. Then, Catherine Pégard delivered official remarks. She praised HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya.

Moreover, she highlighted her role in promoting French culture. In addition, she cited contributions to “art de vivre.” Consequently, the remarks focused on cultural diplomacy outcomes.

Furthermore, she referenced missions supporting French cultural influence. Meanwhile, she emphasised sustained cultural exchange activities. Additionally, she linked these efforts to a stronger Franco-Thai friendship. Then, she described long-term cultural collaboration. Accordingly, the French statement framed the award within cultural relations.

Thai delegation attends Paris ceremony as remarks highlight Art de Vivre and cultural exchange

In response, HRH Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakanya expressed appreciation for French hospitality. Moreover, she highlighted French arts and cultural traditions. In particular, she referenced textiles and design.

These areas align closely with her creative work. Subsequently, she noted the value and beauty of French cultural identity. Furthermore, she connected this identity to heritage preservation. Accordingly, she linked cultural appreciation to cultural development priorities.

In addition, she referred to the promotion of fine arts. She also highlighted the advancement of cultural initiatives. Meanwhile, she emphasised Thailand’s creative industries. These themes have consistently featured in her public engagements. Subsequently, her remarks focused on cultural development and exchange. Then, she underlined shared cultural appreciation between both countries.

Princess highlights textiles, design and heritage links with French culture and creative industries

A post on her official Facebook page provided additional details. Moreover, it stated that French President Emmanuel Macron signed a decree on January 26. Accordingly, the decree formally conferred the Grand Officier rank.

The post confirmed official French government approval. In addition, it cited recognition of her royal duties. Furthermore, it highlighted her role in promoting French culture in Thailand. Consequently, it linked the award to strengthened bilateral relations.

Notably, the post also referenced historical milestones. In particular, it cited 340 years of early Siam–France diplomatic exchanges in 2025. Additionally, it mentioned 170 years of Thai–French diplomatic relations in 2026.

Accordingly, the award was positioned within a long diplomatic timeline. Subsequently, it reinforced continuity in bilateral relations. Then, it connected the honour to long-standing historical ties.

Facebook post confirms Macron decree conferring rank and cites Siam-France diplomatic milestones

Meanwhile, the Légion d’honneur remains France’s highest national order. It was established on May 19, 1802. It was created by Napoleon Bonaparte. Moreover, it recognises exceptional service across multiple fields. These include culture, science, industry, military service, and humanitarian work. Subsequently, it continues to function as a central state honours system.

Furthermore, the order is divided into five ranks. The entry level is Chevalier. Then comes Officer and Commander. After that, Grand Officier ranks second-highest. Finally, Grand Croix stands as the highest distinction. Accordingly, the system reflects a structured hierarchy of merit. Meanwhile, each rank represents different levels of national recognition.

Notably, Grand Officier is reserved for major contributions. Consequently, it signifies high-level state recognition. Moreover, it is awarded selectively within the honours system. Then, it acknowledges sustained achievement over time. In this case, it relates to cultural promotion and diplomatic contribution.

Légion d’honneur system outlines five ranks from Chevalier to Grand Croix under Napoleonic order

In addition, previous Thai royals have received the honour. His Majesty King Mongkut (Rama IV) received the Grand Croix. Furthermore, His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great also received the Grand Croix.

Meanwhile, HRH Princess Galyani Vadhana received the Grand Officier rank. Additionally, HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn was also awarded Grand Officier. Accordingly, the latest award continues a long record of royal recognition.

Subsequently, these honours reflect enduring Franco-Thai relations. Moreover, they demonstrate repeated cultural and diplomatic exchange. Then, they highlight continuity across generations. Accordingly, the latest award aligns with established precedent. Finally, the Paris ceremony concluded under formal diplomatic and cultural protocols.

Further reading:

King and Queen back in Bangkok after formal state visit to Sweden to mark King Carl Gustaf’s birthday

Thailand’s Queen Suthida lands in Italy for a visit in her role as an ambassador for women’s ice hockey

Queen Suthida centre stage as Southeast Asian games are opened in Bangkok by King Maha Vajiralongkorn

King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida warmly welcomed in Beijing by China’s President Xi Jinping

New cabinet sworn in before the King and Queen at a time of political instability and economic malaise

Former conservative senator warns Prime Minister Anutin’s new cabinet will land him in legal hot water

Government to be finalised with cabinet ready to take office next week and policy statement delivered to parliament