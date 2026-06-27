Love rivalry sees 38-year-old man executed, stuffed in barrel of cement and dumped in a Nonthaburi pond

Love rivalry ends in execution-style murder as Nonthaburi police say a man was shot while asleep, sealed inside a cement-filled drum and dumped in a 300-rai pond. Divers hunt for the body as gunman “Sam” remains on the run as police piece together a foul plot.

Police say a dispute over a woman ended in the execution-style murder of a 38-year-old Nonthaburi man after a love rival allegedly shot him three times in the back of the head while he slept before forcing two witnesses to hide the body inside a cement-filled drum and dump it into a vast 300-rai pond. Detectives have identified five people linked to the killing, secured key witness admissions, launched a manhunt for the fugitive suspect known as “Sam” and are examining why he shared a Facebook missing person post about the victim after the alleged murder.

A dispute over a woman triggered the execution-style murder of a 38-year-old Nonthaburi man, police said, before witnesses were allegedly forced to help hide the body inside a cement-filled drum and dump it into a vast pond.

Detectives are now searching for the remains while pursuing the alleged gunman, identified only as “Sam”, who remains on the run.

Bang Bua Thong Police Station superintendent Police Colonel Tharsakorn Konthong said investigators have now pieced together the killing. They believe five people were involved in different ways. However, police say only Sam pulled the trigger. The others allegedly helped conceal the crime after the shooting.

Police escort witness to vast pond as divers begin searching suspected body disposal site in Nonthaburi

At 2.30pm on June 26, officers escorted Mr Bird to a huge pond beside Khlong Chek Canal Road in Bang Bua Thong subdistrict. Detectives believe the body was dumped there after being sealed inside a container with cement. The pond covers about 300 rai, or roughly 120 acres. Parts of it reach depths of about 25 metres.

As part of the operation, Mr Bird pointed out the suspected disposal site. His information followed days of intensive police inquiries. Investigators then coordinated divers and specialist search teams to begin recovering the victim.

Later that afternoon, Police Colonel Tharsakorn outlined the investigation’s latest findings after inspecting the scene. He identified the five people connected to the case. They were the deceased, Mr Uten, also known as Jia, Mr Bird, Mr Toey, fish farm owner Mr Fa and the fugitive suspect Sam.

Police have detained Mr Bird and Mr Toey for questioning. Both admitted to helping conceal Uten’s body after the shooting, investigators said. According to police, they also provided crucial details about what happened after the killing.

Sleeping victim was shot three times before the body and motorcycle were dumped in a vast pond

Witnesses told detectives Sam shot Uten three times in the back of the head with a .22-calibre rifle. Police said the victim was asleep when the attack happened. Officers believe the shooting happened before anyone else became involved.

After the gunfire, investigators say Sam forced both men to help dispose of the body. They told detectives he ordered them to buy cement before placing the victim inside a large container. The container was then covered with cement to make it sink. It was later dumped into the pond.

Notably, both witnesses also admitted dismantling Uten’s motorcycle. They told investigators the parts were thrown into the same pond. Detectives believe that step was intended to destroy evidence linking the crime to those involved.

Police Colonel Tharsakorn said investigators have established the motive. The killing stemmed from a personal dispute involving a woman. He also rejected any suggestion that the murder was connected with drugs. According to detectives, the conflict existed only between Uten and Sam.

Police trace murder inquiry from missing person report to homicide after crucial witness testimony emerged

In response, investigators focused on identifying who participated in the shooting and who became involved afterwards. Police concluded the remaining suspects allegedly helped conceal the crime rather than commit the murder itself.

Separately, officers confirmed Mr Fa had already been arrested two days earlier. However, that arrest was unrelated to the homicide inquiry. Police said he was taken into custody on a drug possession charge before the murder investigation reached the fish farm.

Uten’s relatives reported him missing last month after they lost contact with him. Initially, officers treated the disappearance as a missing person case. As inquiries continued, detectives uncovered evidence pointing towards murder. They then widened the investigation and revisited locations linked to the victim.

Over the past two days, investigators searched the suspected crime scene and questioned witnesses. They also collected additional evidence. Eventually, those inquiries produced statements identifying the alleged gunman and describing how the body disappeared.

Divers search a huge 300-rai pond as police prepare underwater scanners to locate the victim’s remains

On another front, police expanded the search operation after receiving the new information. Divers entered the water while detectives continued interviewing witnesses. Specialist teams also examined the surrounding area for further evidence.

However, the search remains extremely difficult. The pond stretches across more than 300 rai. In addition, its depth severely limits underwater visibility. Divers have already searched continuously for more than five hours without locating the victim.

Consequently, investigators are preparing underwater scanning equipment to support the operation. Police hope the technology will narrow the search area. Even so, officers have not identified the exact point where the container entered the water.

Police Colonel Tharsakorn said witness testimony now clearly identifies who carried out the shooting and who allegedly helped conceal the body. Nevertheless, recovering the victim remains the investigation’s immediate priority. Officers expected the search to continue throughout the night.

Meanwhile, a gatekeeper identified only as Mr A also provided information to investigators. He said Mr Fa was his uncle. He described the property as private. Only relatives and close friends normally entered the area.

Mr A said Uten regularly visited the fish farm before his disappearance. However, he said he never witnessed arguments or disputes there. He also confirmed he was not present when the alleged murder happened.

Police examine fugitive’s past and Facebook activity as hunt continues for missing murder suspect

According to Mr A, Mr Bird regularly stayed at the property to care for the fish. He last saw Uten during the previous month. Beyond that, he said he knew nothing about the alleged killing.

In parallel, detectives are pursuing Sam while examining his background. The fugitive previously attracted national attention in April 2021. Reports at the time said he poured dog faeces over his former girlfriend after she ended their relationship. The incident allegedly happened in the car park of an entertainment venue in the Bang Yai Police Station area.

Police are also reviewing Sam’s online activity after Uten disappeared. Reporters learned he shared a Facebook missing person notice for Uten on June 1, 2026. The post referred to the same man investigators now believe had already been killed.

For now, detectives have not commented on the significance of that Facebook post. Instead, they remain focused on recovering Uten’s body, strengthening the evidence and arresting the fugitive suspect. The search across the vast Nonthaburi pond continues.

Further reading:

Murder suspected by police in Pakkred, Nonthaburi. Wealthy barber charged with premeditated killing

Police officer found dead sitting next to murdered wife in Nonthaburi in yet another love triangle crime

Raging prison director in Korat guns down estranged wife and her new lover before taking his own life

Prison officers defended as ex officer reveals they are 13 more likely to commit suicide than inmates

Former police chief raises concerns about Ferrari Joe’s prison death as officials insist it was suicide

Enquiry into the suicide of Ferrari Joe or Police Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon at Klong Prem Prison on Friday night

Rights activist’s concern as the trial of Ferrari Joe begins in Bangkok for killing of a smalltime drugs suspect

Police chief to expedite the removal of ‘Ferrari Joe’ as capital murder charges are due to be filed in court

‘Ferrari Joe’ bipolar mental condition treated with scepticism by the senior policeman in charge of the case

Fears grow that Ferrari Jo will evade justice as local monk offers him support as a ‘peacekeeper’

‘Ferrari Jo’ arrested by police, accuses the media of slandering him, says it made him feel suicidal on the run