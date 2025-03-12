Former police chief questions Ferrari Joe’s prison death as officials insist it was suicide. Family claims harassment after assault complaint. Concerns grow over CCTV, bruising, and delayed response, raising doubts about the true cause of death.

The death of an infamous police officer, the former police chief of Nakhon Sawan City, last Friday night in prison has opened up a can of worms. The Corrections Department and Klong Prem Prison insist it was suicide. However, the family of former Police Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon suggest it may be linked to a campaign of harassment against him in the prison. Previously, the inmate had lodged a formal complaint against one of the prison wardens, alleging serious assault. On Monday, a former Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) chief, Police Lieutenant General Rewat Klinkesorn, raised several key questions for investigators into the death. Speaking on Thai TV, he suggested that he personally suspects Police Colonel Thitisan may have been murdered.

Police inquiries continue into the death, apparently by suicide, of Former Police Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon at Klong Prem Prison on Friday night. The former Nakhon Sawan City police chief was serving a life sentence for the murder of a suspect in custody in August 2021.

In addition, the former police officer had tortured the drug suspect by placing a black plastic bag over his head. The man expired, and a video of what happened emerged later to confirm the high-ranking police officer’s actions.

Concerns rise after Thitisan’s death weeks after filing assault charges from solitary confinement

Police Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon had served three years, six months, and thirteen days of his sentence. However, his death on Friday night came just weeks after his lawyer had filed assault charges at Prachachuen Police Station on January 14th.

In short, there is growing speculation that the former police officer may have been murdered. Nonetheless, the Corrections Department vehemently insists that the death of Former Police Colonel Thitisan was suicide.

Ultimately, the prisoner had been moved from Zone 7 in the prison to Zone 5 following a serious incident in early January. Essentially, this saw him move from the general population to a solitary cell, specifically Cell 50 at Zone 5 of the infamous prison.

On Tuesday, photographs and videos of the cell emerged, as prison authorities sought to address rising suspicion about the death of the notorious former police officer.

CCTV footage becomes central as doubts linger over Thitisan’s solitary cell death circumstances

In brief, the prison and Corrections Department assert that Police Colonel Thitisan had entered his cell on the night in question. He was alone and could only be accessed by a guard with a key.

Particularly, prison authorities are relying on CCTV footage to support their position. Certainly, two cameras were situated in front of Cell 50. Simultaneously, we are informed that the video footage shows no one entering the cell after guards had locked the prisoner in last Friday.

After that, the next person seen approaching it is a guard with Former Police Colonel Thitisan’s anti-anxiety medication.

Nonetheless, the family and lawyer for Police Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon remain unconvinced. Particularly, as he had just been visited by his wife on Friday. They insist he was not in any way distressed or upset.

On Monday, the Minister of Justice Thawee Sodsong ordered the prison to hand over all CCTV footage of the prison cell. Significantly, the minister insisted that this footage should be unedited.

Separate investigations probe assault and death as concerns mount over delayed police response

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, senior officers with the Metropolitan Police Bureau, led by Commissioner Police General Siam Boonsom, met to discuss the case.

Additionally, investigators from Prachachuen Police Station, led by Police Colonel Sanya Ubonwirattana, the station chief, were also present. Ultimately, they confirmed that the original assault investigation and the death of the former policeman were being handled separately.

The press was also informed that the CCTV footage reviewed by the police showed nothing untoward. Nevertheless, police have requested all camera footage related to the cell in question.

However, on Tuesday, officers identified issues relating to both the autopsy and the investigation into Police Colonel Thitisan’s death.

For instance, we are now informed that the officer delivering the inmate’s medication made the discovery at 8 pm.

However, police outside the prison were not notified until 11 pm. Furthermore, the body of the inmate was reportedly left on the ground for some 14 hours before investigating officers gained access to the cell at 10 am on Saturday morning.

Bite marks and bruising raise questions as the family insists on harassment and foul play theory

Significantly, some blood was found in small quantities near the body. Additionally, the left hand showed signs of bite marks.

On Tuesday, it was suggested that these were caused by a small animal, possibly a rodent. Simultaneously, the family of Police Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon insists that he was the victim of harassment by a prison warder.

The prison officer implicated in the January assault has been identified as Sitthiphon Kaeo-khambong. At this time, it is reported that the officer has been transferred from normal duties pending the investigation.

On Monday, a former commander of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau (NSB) added his voice to those expressing concern. Police Lieutenant General Rewat Klinkesorn spoke on a popular Thai national TV show.

Certainly, he raised the possibility that Police Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon may have been murdered. Alternatively, he suggested it was either that or suicide. Presently, the Corrections Department insists that the death could not have been the result of murder.

Senior police officer questions suicide verdict and calls for extensive forensic investigations

Police Lieutenant General Rewat was clear that he did not believe the former police officer killed himself. He insisted that all surveillance cameras in Klong Prem Prison must be examined.

He also questioned whether marks found on Police Colonel Thitisan’s body were caused by strangulation or suffocation. Particularly, he suggested that death by suffocation would leave no marks on the back of the neck.

Consequently, he suggested that an examination of the prisoner’s stomach for toxic substances may be necessary.

In addition, the former police chief raised questions about the severe bruising found on the inmate’s hands.

At the same time, Police Lieutenant General Rewat acknowledged that the former police chief would have had difficulty adjusting in prison to his status as a prisoner. Certainly, he saw this as a key cause of tension between Police Colonel Thitisan and a warden at the prison.

The senior police chief said only news that caused the prisoner acute disappointment could have led to his suicide.

