Thai prison guards are 13 times more likely to commit suicide than inmates, facing harsh conditions, low pay, and intense stress. The issue follows the controversial prison death of Ferrari Joe, putting Thailand’s penal system and inmate safety under scrutiny.

Following the controversial death of a high-profile inmate, former Police Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon, on March 7th at Bangkok’s Klong Prem Prison, the Corrections Department has been under the spotlight. A recent suicide by another inmate has added to the concerns. However, a former Deputy Director-General of the Corrections Department has come out to defend prison wardens. Mr. Krit Krasaedhibaya revealed that inmates in Thailand are far less likely to commit suicide than ordinary Thais on the outside. At the same time, the former senior official points out that prison officers are 13 times more likely to commit suicide than inmates. He states that they are five and a half times more likely to take their own lives than civilians.

A former deputy Director-General of Thailand’s Corrections Department has defended under-fire prison officers in the country’s often maligned penal system. Indeed, the conditions in Thailand’s prisons are a favourite topic on the internet. Generally, Thailand’s prisons are referred to as ‘hell holes’.

Afterwards, foreign inmates often go on to publish bestselling books on their experience. For instance, Bang Kwang Prison in Nonthaburi, 11 km outside Bangkok, is perhaps the world’s most famous.

Bangkok Hilton remains infamous for harsh prison conditions and stories of violence and survival

Nicknamed the ‘Bangkok Hilton’, it is synonymous with gruesome stories of hard times, violence and often death. In like fashion, a 1989 Australian mini-series starring Nicole Kidman told the story of a young Australian woman imprisoned in Thailand.

At length, such stories of incarceration have resonated worldwide. In recent decades, real-life accounts have emerged from men and women who have endured the harsh realities of Thailand’s prisons.

These narratives tell of experiences that test the spirit and personal resolve to the limit.

Last year, Holly Dean Johns, an Australian with a similar experience, published a book sharing her story. Certainly, she has since reformed her life and become a community leader in Western Australia. Her book, “Holly’s Hell”, is regarded as a compelling read.

Cautionary tales highlight dangers faced by foreigners who fall foul of Thai law and end up doing hard time

Both the 1989 TV series and Johns’ book serve as cautionary tales for foreigners contemplating risky adventures in Thailand.

However, recent news events paint a different perspective.

On Friday, March 7, former Police Colonel Thitisan Utthanaphon was found dead in his prison cell at Klong Prem Prison in Bangkok’s Chatuchak district. His death has been marked by controversy.

Reports suggest he had claimed he was seriously assaulted in January and had even filed a police complaint. Nevertheless, prison authorities insist he died alone in his cell by his own hand.

Thitisan, formerly Chief of Nakhon Sawan police, was notorious for torturing and murdering a drug dealer in August 2021. The Thai press nicknamed him Ferrari Joe for his penchant for expensive luxury cars.

Although his death sentence was commuted, he faced ongoing legal battles, appealing his conviction to the Court of Appeal.

Family of Ferrari Joe claims harassment and humiliation contributed to his controversial death on March 7th

Significantly, his family has alleged that Thitisan was the victim of harassment and humiliation, factors they believe led to his death.

This high-profile case has reignited concerns about inmate safety and deaths in custody. In contrast, former Deputy Director-General of the Department of Corrections, Mr. Krit Krasaedhibaya, has defended the prison system.

He emphasises that suicide rates among inmates are significantly lower than among the general population.

According to 2024 statistics, Thailand’s general suicide rate is 7.9 per 100,000 people, while the rate within prisons is 3.4 per 100,000 inmates.

Mr Krit attributes this to professional management within the prison system.

However, Mr Krit highlights a troubling contrast. Prison guards face an alarmingly high suicide rate, standing at 43 per 100,000—13 times higher than the inmate rate. Furthermore, it is 544% higher than the rate among the general population.

The former officer shared insights from his two decades of experience as a prison commander. Undoubtedly, he sheds light on the immense pressures guards endure.

Guards face constant stress from dangerous, demanding work and conflicting public expectations of prisons

He outlined several key stress factors.

Firstly, the nature of correctional work is inherently difficult. Guards must manage individuals who are dangerous, uncooperative, and hostile, ensuring their security 24 hours a day.

They are bound by various laws, including criminal and human rights regulations. In addition, they are required to treat inmates fairly under international standards like the Mandela and Bangkok Rules.

Societal expectations presently add to the burden. Guards are expected to rehabilitate inmates, ensuring they leave prison as better individuals. Yet, they face criticism for both leniency and harshness.

Indeed they are caught between opposing perceptions of how inmates should be treated. Secondly, correctional work is dangerous.

Despite maintaining order, guards risk violence from inmates. The job also exposes them to communicable diseases and physical strain due to long, irregular hours. The stressful work environment erodes health and well-being.

Monotonous and isolated prison environment takes a toll on guards’ mental health, morale and relationships

Thirdly, the environment itself is grim.

Guards operate within confined, bleak spaces, isolated from the outside world. They must remain vigilant, ensuring the safety of all, without access to distractions like social media.

The constant exposure to stress and monotony takes a toll on mental health. Mr Krit also highlighted issues related to dignity and compensation.

Compared to other sectors of the justice system, prison guards face lower social recognition and salaries. Their work conditions are often likened to that of inmates, with minimal opportunities for advancement.

Although recent improvements have increased risk allowances, many guards in Thailand remain in debt. In turn, they become reliant on cooperatives to manage financial burdens.

Family pressures and challenging work schedules add further strain to Thai prison guards’ lives

Family responsibilities further compound the stress. Guards often struggle to balance work with personal lives. Shifts conflict with family obligations, leaving them unable to attend to loved ones during important events.

Relationships also suffer under the strain of conflicting schedules, leading to emotional distress.

Mr Krit concluded by acknowledging the harsh reality of prison work. Despite increased allowances, the mental and emotional toll remains significant. The life of a Thai prison guard is marked by sacrifice and hardship, often overlooked by society.

