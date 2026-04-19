Barber shop killing in Pak Kret turns sinister as forensic evidence and audio reveal flaws in self-defence claim. Owner and two wives were charged with premeditated murder after a 26-year-old man was found bludgeoned to death.

On Saturday, a successful barber shop operator and his two young wives were remanded in custody by Nonthaburi Provincial Court, charged with the premeditated murder of a 26-year-old man on Friday. The charges follow a police call to handle a reported case of violent extortion and a death initially claimed as self-defence. However, forensic findings and a suspicious audio recording quickly raised police doubts. Fifty-nine-year-old Jirawat Rattanawimantip and his wives now face premeditated murder charges. Police continue to investigate the case and are pursuing jealousy and a possible love triangle as key motives in what they believe was a foul and planned murder.

An incident on Friday has escalated into a major and sinister murder investigation in Pak Kret. Initial reports were that a 26-year-old man was killed inside a barbershop. The story was reported as a demand for cash and the use of a knife, with the owner fighting back. Police reported that the assailant was killed with a pestle used in the busy barbershop.

The victim, Thiti Kobsapcharoen, was found dead on Friday, April 17, 2026. The location was in a substantial two-bay, four-storey commercial building in Pak Kret, Nonthaburi, just outside Bangkok.

Initially, police responded to reports of a violent altercation inside a ground-floor hairdressing salon. However, the case quickly shifted from a suspected self-defence incident to a suspected premeditated murder. This was based on forensic evidence and a disturbing audio recording from the scene.

Police secure scene as victim found with head wounds. Suspects detained after barbershop killing

When officers from Pak Kret Police Station arrived, they secured the scene immediately. Inside, they found the victim lying face down in a pool of blood. Moreover, he had sustained five severe lacerations to the back of his head. A blood-stained pestle was located near the body.

Meanwhile, a sharp knife was firmly held in his right hand. At first, the shop owner claimed the victim had entered while brandishing a knife and demanding money. However, investigators soon identified inconsistencies in that account.

Police arrested the shop owner, 59-year-old Jirawat Rattanawimantip, at the scene. In addition, two women present in the shop were also detained. They were later identified as his wives, Ms. Natthayan Rattanawimantip, 43, and Miss Phonephimonh Sengchanh, 34. Meanwhile, a large crowd of relatives and friends of the victim gathered outside the premises. As a result, tensions rose quickly, and officers maintained tight control of the area.

Subsequently, investigators worked through the night to gather evidence. Officers from Pak Kret Police Station coordinated with Nonthaburi Provincial Police. During this process, they began to question the initial self-defence claim. Firstly, attention focused on injuries sustained by Mr. Jirawat. He stated that he had been attacked with a knife. However, the wounds on his body appeared superficial and uniform in depth.

Forensic review highlights uniform wounds and knife grip, raising doubts over claimed self-defence

Typically, knife injuries vary in severity and depth during a struggle. Therefore, experienced investigators found these wounds inconsistent with a genuine attack.

In addition, Associate Professor Dr. Weerasak Charaschaichai, a forensic expert from Srinakharinwirot University, reviewed the findings. He confirmed that such uniform wounds did not match defensive injuries. Consequently, this became a key point raising suspicion about the suspect’s account.

Secondly, investigators examined the knife found in the victim’s hand. It remained tightly gripped despite the fatal assault. However, forensic experts noted that in most cases involving repeated blunt force trauma, victims lose their grip. Only sudden death, such as from a gunshot or immediate brain trauma, typically results in a fixed grip. Therefore, this detail appeared inconsistent with the described sequence of events.

Moreover, the victim had suffered multiple blows to the head. In such circumstances, death is not always instantaneous. As a result, muscles would normally relax, causing objects to fall from the hand. However, in this case, the knife remained firmly held. Consequently, investigators considered whether the scene had been altered or staged.

Audio recording reveals victim pleading as police reconstruct timeline and allege coordinated fatal attack

A third critical element emerged during the investigation. Police discovered an audio recording linked to the incident. Reportedly, it captured the victim inside the shop before his death. Furthermore, the recording indicated that he was pleading for his life. This directly contradicts the claim of a sudden confrontation. Instead, it suggested a prolonged and controlled situation before the fatal assault.

As the investigation progressed, police began reconstructing the timeline of events. According to investigators, the victim was contacted by phone before the incident. He was allegedly told that a mobile phone had been left for him at the shop. Therefore, he went to the premises voluntarily. Upon arrival, he was attacked with a pestle and mortar, leading to fatal injuries.

Based on the collected evidence, police concluded that multiple individuals were involved. Consequently, Mr. Jirawat and his two wives were charged. The charges include jointly committing premeditated murder and concealing the true cause of death. On Saturday, April 18, 2026, the suspects were brought to Pak Kret Police Station for further processing.

The atmosphere at the station was tense. Meanwhile, a large number of media personnel gathered outside. Reporters attempted to question the suspects regarding motive and planning. They raised possibilities including personal conflict and jealousy. However, all three suspects refused to answer.

Suspects remanded in custody as statements shift, while police maintain premeditated murder charges

Mr. Jirawat briefly addressed the media. He stated that he would testify in court. After that, he declined further comment. Meanwhile, the two women attempted to cover their faces and avoided all questions. Subsequently, at approximately 10:30 a.m., police escorted the suspects from the detention area.

They were placed into a prisoner transport vehicle under tight security. Then, they were taken to Nonthaburi Provincial Court for remand proceedings. Investigators opposed bail due to the severity of the charges. As a result, the court approved their remand in custody.

Earlier, during initial questioning, Mr. Jirawat reportedly confessed to the assault. However, he later changed his statement. He claimed that the incident was an act of self-defence and denied premeditation. Furthermore, he stated that he would provide full details only during court proceedings. Meanwhile, the two women partially denied involvement, claiming they attempted to intervene.

Despite these statements, investigators concluded that all three were complicit. Evidence suggested coordinated action leading to the victim’s death. Therefore, police maintained the charges against all suspects. Additionally, authorities confirmed that the investigation is ongoing.

Police probe motive and relationships as forensic analysis continues and case draws widespread attention

At this stage, the motive has not been officially confirmed.

However, police acknowledged possible personal conflict between the parties. Media reports have raised questions about a potential love triangle. Nevertheless, authorities have declined to confirm this aspect. Meanwhile, investigators continue to examine relationships and communication records.

They are reviewing phone data linked to the suspects and the victim. In addition, the audio recording remains a key piece of evidence. It is expected to play a significant role in court proceedings.

Furthermore, forensic analysis of the scene is ongoing. Investigators are examining blood patterns, weapon placement, and injury details. Each element is being carefully evaluated to reconstruct the sequence of events. Consequently, inconsistencies in the initial account remain central to the case.

As the legal process moves forward, the suspects remain in custody. Further hearings are expected at Nonthaburi Provincial Court. Police have indicated that additional evidence may emerge. Therefore, the case continues to develop as investigators pursue all available leads.

The death of Thiti Kobsapcharoen has drawn widespread attention. Meanwhile, authorities have emphasised that final conclusions will be determined in court. For now, the investigation remains active, with multiple lines of inquiry still under examination.

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