Police officer found dead sitting next to murdered wife in Nonthaburi in yet another love triangle crime

A senior police officer shot his wife dead before taking his own life in Nonthaburi, the latest shocking love-triangle murder-suicide, as Thailand reels from another deadly betrayal in a rising string of relationship killings across the country.

Thailand has been rocked by another brutal love-triangle murder-suicide. A senior police officer shot his wife dead on Monday before turning the gun on himself. The shocking scene unfolded in a quiet housing estate in Bang Kruai District, just outside Bangkok. It’s the latest in a disturbing string of relationship killings across the country. Just two days earlier, the Governor of Nakhon Ratchasima Prison gunned down his estranged wife and her new lover—then killed himself outside the prison gates. As the body count rises, police in Nonthaburi are leaving nothing to chance, launching a full forensic investigation into yet another deadly betrayal.

A senior police officer has reportedly murdered his wife before turning the gun on himself in a shocking domestic incident in Nonthaburi. Police believe the motive was personal, driven by infidelity, jealousy, and an unravelling marriage. The tragedy took place inside a three-story townhouse in Bang Kruai District on Monday afternoon, October 6, 2025. Notably, this marks the third murder linked to relationship disputes in Thailand in just three days.

At around 4:00 PM, local authorities were alerted to reports of gunfire inside a residence along the railway road in Bang Kruai Subdistrict. Police Lieutenant Watcharaphon Sukonthawit, Deputy Inspector of Bang Kruai Police Station, responded immediately.

He was accompanied by Police Colonel Kittisak Phongthanarak, the station superintendent, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Thawatchai Chongyingcharoen. Forensic doctors and Ruamkatanyu Foundation rescue volunteers also arrived at the scene shortly after.

Police respond quickly to reports of gunfire at a residential estate in Bang Kruai just outside Bangkok

Upon entering the house, officers discovered two bodies on a living room sofa. The male victim was identified as Police Lieutenant Colonel Wongsathorn Tangtung, 32, an investigator with Talat Phlu Police Station. A 9mm pistol was still resting on his chest, gripped in his right hand. He had a fatal gunshot wound to the right temple.

Next to him was his wife, 30-year-old Ms. Rattanaphat, who had been shot in the left temple. The bullet exited through the right side of her head, passed through a glass panel, and struck a utility pole outside.

Investigators concluded that she had been shot first. The direction of the bullet and the absence of defensive wounds supported that theory. After killing her, Pol. Lt. Col. Wongsathorn turned the gun on himself. There were no signs of struggle, forced entry, or third-party involvement.

Further inquiry revealed that the couple had lived in the house for two years. During that time, the woman’s grandmother and two grandchildren also stayed there. However, in the days leading up to the shooting, the wife had sent them away to stay to the provinces. According to relatives, she feared for their safety due to escalating tensions at home.

Couple had lived with family for two years. Rising tensions forced relatives to leave before the incident

As the investigation unfolded, a more complex picture emerged. The officer had reportedly caught his wife in an extramarital affair. In response, he filed a formal lawsuit against her for adultery and initiated divorce proceedings. Although the legal process had begun, their day-to-day life remained turbulent. The emotional tension inside the home reportedly intensified in recent weeks.

Relatives of the woman told police that the couple had argued frequently, often about jealousy and trust. They said both parties had accused each other of betrayal. Still, no one expected the situation to escalate into deadly violence. According to one family member, “They fought constantly. But we never thought he would do something like this.”

Despite being a high-ranking officer trained to handle crises, Wongsathorn apparently became emotionally unstable. He continued working while dealing with personal turmoil, and no mental health evaluations were carried out by his department. This has raised concerns among police officials about internal support systems. Authorities are now reviewing how officers with personal issues are monitored and supported.

Officer’s discovery of wife’s affair and escalating personal stress highlight lack of mental health support

Police confirmed that the weapon used was the officer’s own service pistol. After documenting the scene, forensic teams transported both bodies to the Institute of Forensic Medicine for autopsy. They also collected mobile phones, computers, and communication logs from the home. These may contain conversations or evidence suggesting premeditation.

This case has sparked renewed calls for reform in how domestic violence, especially among law enforcement personnel, is handled. While the Royal Thai Police have pledged a full investigation, critics argue that better mental health support and stricter firearm access protocols are urgently needed. Additionally, officials are facing pressure to strengthen psychological screening and monitoring programs for officers undergoing personal stress.

Although the investigation remains open, initial findings point to a clear motive rooted in betrayal, emotional distress, and a failing marriage. The outcome is tragically final—two lives lost, a family destroyed, and a profession shaken by the actions of one of its own.

Moreover, this case follows a disturbing pattern: relationship breakdowns ending in murder-suicides. The frequency of such incidents underlines the urgent need for early intervention and emotional support systems, particularly for those in high-stress occupations.

Investigation highlights repeated pattern of relationship breakdowns ending in murder-suicides in Thailand

On Saturday, the Director of Korat Prison took his own life just outside the main prison in Nakhon Ratchasima after he gunned down his estranged wife and her new lover. The other man was a newly recruited warden at the prison. That incident saw three lives lost over an affair, and what the prison boss also saw as betrayal.

In the coming days, police plan to interview relatives, colleagues, and neighbours to build a complete timeline of events in this case in Nonthaburi. They hope to uncover any missed signs that might have prevented this outcome.

Meanwhile, counselling will be offered to colleagues at Talat Phlu Police Station. Senior officials insist this must serve as a wake-up call—not only to law enforcement agencies, but to Thai society as a whole.

The tragedy has left a mark not only on the families involved but also on a wider public already rattled by a string of similar killings. It raises critical questions about how Thailand manages relationship conflict, mental health, and the deadly consequences when neither is addressed.

