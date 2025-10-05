Raging prison director in Korat guns down estranged wife and her new lover before taking his own life

A jealous prison director in Korat fatally shot his estranged wife and her new lover, a young prison guard, during a violent confrontation at their home before turning the gun on himself in a shocking triple tragedy that has rocked Thailand’s corrections system.

The incident took place in the evening hours of October 4 at a residence near Sanphasit Road, across from the Khiao Sawoei restaurant. The home belongs to an officer of Nakhon Ratchasima Central Prison. Police received reports of gunfire at approximately 8:00 PM. Officers from Nakhon Ratchasima City Police Station responded immediately and arrived at the scene to find three individuals severely wounded.

The three were found lying in pools of blood, with multiple gunshot wounds. Emergency volunteers from the Sawang Metta Korat Rescue Unit were first on the scene.

All three victims confirmed as prison officials as emergency crews rushed them to local hospital

They performed CPR on the victims before rushing them to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital. All three individuals were later confirmed as civil servants working at Nakhon Ratchasima Central Prison.

The victims were identified as Mr. Natthaphong, the prison director; Ms. Trakul, the prison nursing director and his ex-wife; and Mr. Wichit, a newly appointed prison guard. All three had sustained gunshot wounds during what police now believe was a violent domestic dispute.

According to the initial investigation, Mr. Natthaphong was the perpetrator. He allegedly entered the residence armed with a 9mm handgun and opened fire. His first target was Ms. Trakul, his former wife, with whom he had recently separated. She was now in a relationship with Mr. Wichit, who was reportedly living with her.

Witnesses reported a loud altercation followed by gunshots. A heated gunfight erupted between Mr. Natthaphong and Mr. Wichit inside the house. All three were hit in the exchange. Mr. Wichit died at the scene from his injuries. Ms. Trakul and Mr. Natthaphong were critically injured but initially survived the assault.

Director dies from self-inflicted wound after gunning down his ex-wife and her partner at prison residence

Despite emergency medical efforts, both Mr. Natthaphong and Ms. Trakul succumbed to their wounds later that night at the hospital. This brought the final death toll to three.

Police have since confirmed the motive. The shooting was driven by jealousy and rage. Investigators believe Mr. Natthaphong was deeply upset over the end of his relationship with Ms. Trakul. The two had recently separated. Not long afterwards, she began a new relationship with Mr. Wichit. This development is believed to have triggered the deadly confrontation.

Police sources stated that Mr. Natthaphong had trouble accepting the end of the marriage. He saw Ms. Trakul’s relationship with the younger guard as a betrayal. The fact that Mr. Wichit was newly hired at the prison may have intensified tensions.

Following the shootout, Mr. Natthaphong is believed to have attempted suicide. After shooting both individuals, he walked outside the house and turned the weapon on himself. Despite being initially revived by medics, he later died from the self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Neighbours shocked by shooting involving three well-regarded prison staff in quiet Korat street

Residents of the area were left in shock. Many had heard the gunshots and the commotion but were unaware of the deadly drama unfolding inside. Neighbours described all three individuals as polite and professional. No one had expected such a violent outcome.

The Nakhon Ratchasima Provincial Police and officials from the Central Prison are continuing their investigation. They are reviewing the timeline and details that led to the shooting. All weapons involved have been recovered and sent for forensic analysis.

Officials are also conducting internal reviews at the prison. There are concerns about relationships among staff and workplace conflicts. The incident has raised questions about oversight and support systems for civil servants dealing with personal issues.

Authorities stated that further updates will be provided once the investigation is complete. For now, the community is mourning the loss of three public servants in a case that again drives home the devastating consequences of personal conflict in Thailand. That this occurred among professionals at a critical unit within the Corrections Department is particularly disturbing.

No wider threat to prison operations but staff receive grief counselling as probe continues into the shooting

No other individuals were harmed during the incident. At the same time, there is no indication of broader security concerns at the nearby prison. Operations at Nakhon Ratchasima Central Prison continue as normal, though grief counselling is being offered to staff.

Certainly, this latest tragedy highlights the critical need for mental health awareness in Thailand. It also highlights the need for conflict resolution support within high-stress environments like correctional institutions. As the investigation unfolds, officials hope to learn how such a breakdown occurred—and how future incidents might be prevented.

Notably, in March, a former Director-General of the Corrections Department, Mr. Krit Krasaedhibaya, went public with shocking data. It said that prison wardens were 13 times more likely to commit suicide while working in the service than prison inmates.

Surge in staff suicides sparks scrutiny into mental health in high-pressure correctional department roles

Undeniably, it points to a highly demanding and pressurised environment. Of course, this story also mirrors countless others in Thailand each year. Basically, sexual jealousy and ire are primary factors in many murders in the kingdom.

A 2013 Lancet study noted that one in seven murders worldwide was driven by this. In addition, it noted that there was a higher prevalence of such a drive in Southeast Asian countries, including Thailand.

The murder rate in Thailand in 2024 rose by 18%, from 2.2 per 100,000 in the population to 2.6 the next year. Significantly—and this may surprise readers familiar with our pages—it is still well below the world average, which is 5.6 per 100,000.

