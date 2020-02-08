The army killer’s mother was brought to the shopping centre. The woman was seen in tears and as she was being escorted to a car by police she could only ask: ‘Why did he do it?’

Thai police and military units have now evacuated and secured the Terminal 21 shopping centre in Nakhon Ratchasima where it believed the army soldier, Sergeant Major Jakapanth Thomma, who killed at least 20 people is taking cover and is believed to be holding hostages.

Thai authorities at the scene in Nakhon Ratchasima are now saying that the death toll from the attacks by a soldier from a nearby army base is at least 20.

This came after police and soldiers including a tactical assault team stormed the Terminal 21 building and helped evacuate hundreds of terrified shoppers and members of the public from the terror scene.

At least 20 people killed in the slaughter

Latest reports suggest that there were at least 20 people killed as well as 21 wounded. The motive for the attack is unclear. One defence ministry spokesman on Saturday night could only assume that the soldier had lost his reason. ‘We don’t know why he did this. It appears he went mad,’ said Kongcheep Tantrawanit.

Earlier some sources within the police had suggested that a property dispute may be at the root of the outburst.

‘Death is inevitable for everyone’

Amid videos and a string of messages including the ominous post: ‘Death is inevitable for everyone,’ Sergeant Major Jakrapanth Thomma commenced the horrific attack on Saturday evening when he emerged from the military humvee that he had stolen from Surathampithak camp where he had earlier killed 3 people including his commanding officer Colonel Anantharot Krasae.

Read more about the attack by the Thai soldier in Nakhon Ratchasima here

Other locations in Nakhon Ratchasima also attacked

Police have also revealed that the highly armed soldier attacked other locations in Nakhon Ratchasima before arriving at the Terminal 21 Shopping Centre.

Mother of the soldier brought to the scene

Police have confirmed that the crazed killer is still inside the building. They have brought his mother to the scene in an effort to talk him into surrendering. It is reported that he is holding 16 people hostage on the third floor of the building.

The woman was videotaped in tears asking police standing by: ‘Why did he do it?’ as she was driven away.

Facebook has removed the disturbing attack footage

Meanwhile, as witnesses tell their stories of shocking encounters with the gunman, the social media site Facebook has confirmed that it has removed the attacker’s account altogether from its system in response to requests from Thai authorities.

The incident is still ongoing at the building as police try to decide how best to handle the situation

The Thai Army Chief Apirat Kongsompong has ordered top brass to go to Nakhon Ratchasima and find out more about what happened at Surathampitak camp near the city and the soldier’s reign of terror.

The Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan ocha has expressed his condolences to the families of all the victims while Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Public Health Anutin Charnvirakul has made an appeal on Facebook for blood donations at four local hospitals to treat the wounded.

Further reading:

Crazed Thai soldier kills 20 and takes hostages in Nakhon Ratchasima – broadcast on Facebook

Lopburi child killer is a primary school director who murdered 3 people this month just for kicks

All quiet in Lopburi as fears grow that the gold shop killer may have slipped the police arrest net – media blamed

Mum’s heartbreak after 2 year old’s murder as police now know the identity of the cruel and evil killer

2-year-old shot dead by gold robber Thursday night as 3 die, 4 injured in mass shooting with silencer gun

Party over for 45 year old composed armed robber who took ฿4 million in Bangkok gold shop raid

Police near closing the ฿9 million gold robbery case in Khon Kaen as the last suspect returns

Crazed Thai soldier kills 17, takes hostages in Nakhon Ratchasima + Crazed Thai soldier kills 17 and takes hostages in Nakhon Ratchasima – broadcast on Facebook – Army tactical team on the way to deal with the situation.https://www.thaiexaminer.com/thai-news-foreigners/2020/02/08/thai-soldier-attacks-terminal-21-shopping-centre-nakhon-ratchasima-17-dead/James Morris reports from Nakhon Ratchasima Province Posted by ThaiExaminer.com on Saturday, February 8, 2020