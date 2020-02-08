The Commander of the Second Army Region Lieutenant General Thanya Kriatisarn has confirmed that the rogue soldier, named by police as Sergeant MajorJakapanth Thomma, killed his commanding officer at the Surathampitak army camp as well as a 63-year-old woman and another soldier before launching this murderous exploit on Saturday evening targeting civilians.

A crazed soldier has attacked the Terminal 21 Shopping Centre in Nakhon Ratchasima and taken 16 people hostage in a rampage which has left at least 20 people dead. The Thai police have sealed off the centre and the Thai military is sending a tactics force to deal with the explosive situation in which the rogue soldier is reported to have taken 16 hostages on the 4th floor. The man is dressed in military kit and arrived driving a military humvee when he launched the attack earlier in the evening.

The Thai soldier has gone on a murderous rampage at the shopping centre in Nakhon Ratchasima on Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima, approximately 260 km from Bangkok.

It is reported that the attacker has already killed 20 people including 3 at his army base before he set out to take more lives.

The attacker’s assault on a busy terminal 21 Shopping Centre in the city was streamed live on Facebook and through uploaded videos before it was later cut off and the footage was taken down.

Identified as Sergeant Major Jakapanth Thomma, the man used military weapons and gear in the assault

The soldier has been identified as Sergeant Major Jakapanth Thomma. Video footage on the social media site shows the soldier emerging from his military vehicle in front of the popular shopping centre where gunfire was later heard.

The man is believed to be using automatic, military-grade weapons with lethal effect. Reports suggest that in addition to the dead, thee are have been at least 14 people wounded in the attack.

Terminal 21 Shopping Centre sealed off by police

Police have not given out any official briefing yet on the attack but local reports suggest the death toll is currently at 20. The AFP news agency was on the scene and police officers gave the following update: ‘The gunman used a machine gun and shot innocent victims resulting in many injured and dead.’

The area has now been sealed off by police. However, it has been suggested that the trigger for the attack may be a land dispute as the soldier is reported to have killed two people linked with the matter, a fellow soldier and an older Thai woman.

Panicked and frightened people ran for cover

The gunman undertook the attack dressed in army fatigues and full military gear including a military helmet. He drove to the shopping centre in a stolen army vehicle, a humvee.

At the shopping centre, automatic gunfire was heard as pictures emerged of civilians hiding and running for cover.

Similar but more extreme than the January 6th attack and mass killing in Lopburi province

On January last, a man dressed in a military-style outfit killed three people in a shopping centre in Lopburi including a two-year-old child. He injured four others in what appeared to be a gold heist that he had no hope of getting away with.

It later emerged that he was a respected school director who told police that he understood the attack for kicks.

There are now reports that the man has taken hostages at the centre as police reports that he has yet to be captured. It is suggested that the man is carrying an arsenal of grenades.

Shot a gas cylinder at the shopping centre to create a fiery explosion that ripped through the centre

It is also being reported that the soldier murdered his commander at the Surathampitak army camp and two other people before launching his cowardly attack on innocent civilians.

The man began opening fire to frighten people once he arrived at the centre. He then shot a gas cylinder causing an explosion and a fire which was shown online.

Tactical warfare unit sent to deal with the unhinged and heavily armed man who has taken hostages

A Tactical warfare unit of the Thai army has been sent to the scene. The attacker is believed to be holed up on the 4th floor with 16 hostages.

On one of his videos posted on Facebook, he posted that he was: ‘tired, I can barely move my fingers.’ That was at 7.20 pm. Footage of the attack was later removed.

Since then, the man who seems to be quite deranged has been posting provocative texts such as: ‘Nobody can avoid death’ and ‘Being rich from taking advantage of others, do they think they can use money in hell?’

Army chief confirms army camp deaths at the

Lieutenant General Thanya Kriatisarn who is the Commander of Thailand’s Second Army Region said that military units were now tracking down the attacker. He confirmed that death of the attacker’s commander and named him as Colonel Anantharot Krasae.

