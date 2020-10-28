Ruling Palang Pracharat Party MP Sira Jenjaka expressed disappointment in Mr Visan’s actions. He pointed out that he was a former deputy commerce minister. He also said that he could be prosecuted for bringing a weapon into parliament although the injured MP later revealed that he had borrowed it from a server in the complex before his shocking address to the chamber.

A Thai MP made a very personal statement in parliament on Tuesday when he produced a small knife and slashed his left hand and arm to show his outrage at the governments’ treatment of student protesters on the streets.

The Thai Prime Minister, Prayut Chan ocha, on Wednesday, expressed regret at the shocking incident in the Thai parliament on Tuesday during which an opposition Pheu Thai MP slashed his left arm and hand several times to protest against the government’s handling of the ongoing crisis and the way student-led protesters are being treated on the streets.

The PM said he understood that the action of the MP was a publicity stunt and that the media had been tipped off beforehand.

MP objected to the use of water cannon against protesters on the 16th October in Bangkok

64-year-old Visan Techatirawat, who represents the northern Thai city of Chiang Rai, said he was particularly appalled by the treatment of protesters on Friday the 16th of October at Pathum Wan in central Bangkok when police used water cannon firing water laced with chemical agents to disperse the young protesters.

The lawmaker then pulled a small fruit knife from his pocket in the parliament chamber and inflicted the wounds with three strokes.

He spoke at the same time, saying he did not wish to see the blood of students shed for a cause that has been left unresolved for too long. The MP referenced unrest in 1986 when making his comments.

Mr Visan reprimanded the current Prime Minister and said he should be busy listening to the demands of protesters.

Given medical first aid and required 8 stitches

Lawmakers within the chamber included those from Pheu Thai sitting near the MP, who reacted in horror as the House Speaker and former Thai Prime Minister, Chuan Leekpai, called on medical staff to render first aid to the public representative.

It is reported that the MP later required eight stitches to his arm.

‘I don’t sympathise with him. How could he pull a stunt like that in Parliament?’ said Bangkok MP

The situation led to a Thai senator calling for an adjournment after which Palang Pracharat Party MP for Bangkok, Sira Jenjaka, castigated the northern MP for his actions.

‘I don’t sympathise with him. How could he pull a stunt like that in Parliament? This MP must be prosecuted for carrying a weapon to Parliament,’ he said.

Mr Sira drew attention to the fact that the 64-year-old MP was a former deputy commerce minister but said that his actions reflected badly on the current Thai parliament and that carrying a weapon into the chamber was a breach of the law.

Mr Visan later revealed that he had borrowed the knife from an attendant in the building and had briefed his family before his protest action, in the House of Representatives, the lower and elected house of parliament, so that they would not be shocked.

Further reading:

Water cannon used to fend off Bangkok protesters as police uphold the strict new emergency laws

Prime Minister and Budget director issue strong warning about the legally stalled 2020 budget

Vital ฿3.2 trillion spending bill could be sunk after former Democrat MP raises valid legal concerns

Opposition will not put the ฿3.3 trillion 2020 budget bill in danger but plans to scrutinise it

Revived protest ends in Bangkok as severe state of emergency is declared and protest leaders arrested

Fears of a crackdown on protest grow overnight as PM warns parents to get loved ones out of zone

Rally’s march on Government House surprises officials with a larger turnout and police in retreat

Police arrest 21 protesters in Bangkok attempting to block the road to be used for planned Royal motorcade

Smaller crowd expected at rally on Wednesday as police gear up security cordon with checkpoints

Police say students have no permission to protest as army chief warns that security will be upheld

New army chief takes the helm this week amid growing tensions and rising public apathy toward politics

Criminal charges likely against student leaders as mysterious ‘People’s Party’ plaque goes missing

Students submit a reform petition to the Privy Council, call for a General Strike in Thailand on October 14th

March on government to go ahead on Sunday as rally organisers appear to focus on the monarchy reform plans

Western foreigners being blamed by ultra-right for this latest wave of radical student protests

Raised concerns for the defiant student protest being planned for next Saturday and Sunday

Exasperated PM loses patience with press corps over ‘distorted’ online speculation of a coup amid tensions

Army chief denies and rejects rumours of a likely coup as the country faces crisis on key fronts

Shock resignation of Minister of Finance a sign of more politics being demanded in government

Thailand stuck in a ‘vicious cycle’ which will lead to further military coups says leading academic

New ministers take the reins in a formal audience with King Rama X & Queen Suthida at Dusit Palace

New cabinet lineup in Royal Gazette but economic damage now extending into parts of the property market

Warning signs in new banking and employment reports as virus crisis hits Thailand’s bottom line hard

Thailand may have to live with the virus but can recover in two years says outgoing central bank chief

June export figures show a 23% decline on last year but the economy will recover by end of 2021

Prime Minister indicates that the cabinet reshuffle will be complete very shortly with no problem

Somkid ready to bow out of government as September cabinet reshuffle seems to be on the cards

Plans to relaunch tourism from China thrown out as conflicting reports emerge of a new swine flu virus threat

Election of a new ruling party leader, shifts focus now to the future of the economics czar Somkid and his team

Banks ordered to cease dividends and shore up balance sheets on fears of loan quality erosion due to slump

Thai economy in even greater peril as Covid 19 shutdown appears to have had a bigger impact than expected

Election of Prawit as Palang Pracharat leader will see more grassroots politics in government

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>