Man appears to have killed his mother when tensions over business matters and his consumption of alcohol boiled over on Friday night. It is thought he used a 9mm Colt revolver to shoot the woman twice in the stomach before threatening to kill himself and his family before police successfully intervened.

A 41-year-old businessman appeared in court in Bangkok on Saturday and was remanded in custody after gunning down his 65-year-old mother on Friday night. The deceased woman was the owner of a factory in Pathum Thani. Police negotiators talked the man down after he threatened to kill his wife, children and himself as his mother lay dead on the floor of an exclusive luxury condominium in central Bangkok.

It is understood that frequent arguments, between the 65-year-old Chinese mother and her 41-year-old son and heir, led on Friday night to a fatal shooting which saw the woman gunned down with two shots to the right abdomen area of her body.

On Saturday, police at Thong Lor Police Station brought Kelvin Shuo Gao, an Australian citizen, before Bangkok South Criminal Court charged with killing his mother on Friday last, 29th July and being in possession of an illegal handgun.

9mm Colt handgun seized from the scene of the fatal shooting on Friday at an exclusive condo in Bangkok

It is being reported that the police investigation unit at Thong Lor Police Station seized the 9mm Colt handgun from the man at the scene of the incident after officers were called to an exclusive apartment complex in the Watthana district of Bangkok on Sukhumvit 39.

Police also removed several BB guns owned by the man from the apartment.

In the luxury residence on the ninth floor of the building, police found the body of 65-year-old Xing Liu lying on the floor while her son, Mr Kelvin, was in an anxious and inebriated state.

Officers had to negotiate with the man as he threatened to kill his wife, seven-year-old son and two-year-old daughter as well as himself.

Police chief from Thong Lor Station commanded the operation which saw the inebriated man talked down after he threatened to kill his family and himself

Police at the scene were commanded by the Police Chief at Thong Lor Police Station, Police Colonel Duangchot Suwancharas who was summoned there by junior officers responding to calls after two shots were heard from Apartment 179/275 on the 9th floor of the Supalai Place Condo, Building, Block B on Soi Sukhumvit 39 located in the Sukhumvit Road within the Khlong Tan Nuea area of Wattana District in Bangkok.

Preliminary observations of the body of Ms Xing Liu suggested she had been shot two times to the stomach.

Her remains were removed to the Police General Hospital where an autopsy will be carried out as part of the criminal investigation.

Senior and respected businesswoman who was the owner of a plastics factory in Pathum Thani province

Ms Liu is understood to have lived in Thailand for quite a long time and had attained Thai citizenship.

She was the owner and director of Sunhui (Thailand) Co. Ltd., a plastic factory that produced plastic pellets in the Sam Khok District of Pathum Thani province.

She was also, reportedly, the Vice President of the Thai Trade and Industry Association.

After officers managed to calm her son down on Friday night, he was arrested for shooting his mother and taken to Thong Lor Police Station.

Son who killed his mother over business tensions lived in Thailand for 12 years, was a family man and ran a LED lighting concern controlled by her

At one point, while still in a drunken state, in the midst of the police operation, he appeared calm after he surrendered and even smiled at reporters.

The 41 year old, who has lived in Thailand for the last 12 years, confessed to investigating officers that he had shot his mother dead due to business pressures and tensions between them over the business while in a state of intoxication.

The married man is reported to have run a LED lighting business but told police officers that he remained answerable to his mother who controlled all aspects of the family concern.

Source described 41-year-old Mr Kelvin as mother’s successor but pointed to friction over alcohol

A source with knowledge of the family described Ms Xing Liu as a pioneering and formidable businesswoman who handled all aspects of her business.

The source suggested that Mr Kelvin was designated as the woman’s heir and successor but that his habit of drinking alcohol was a constant source of friction between him and his mother.

On Saturday, police successfully applied for the continued detention of Mr Kelvin by the court as their investigation proceeds.

He was charged before Bangkok South Criminal Court with the homicide of his parent as well as illegal gun possession. Police also objected to bail.

Officers had waited until the man was recovered from the effects of alcohol and Mr Kelvin appeared calm as he was taken to court.

He did not acknowledge the media posse.

