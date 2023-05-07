Thai nationals and both King and Queen alike were visibly delighted when they met on Saturday in London at the Thai-owned 5-star hotel in the centre of the UK capital which was home to the Royal couple for their stay.

The Thai King and Queen have returned to Thailand after a trip where they raised the kingdom’s profile on the world stage while meeting British King Charles III on Friday night last before his coronation. Before their return on Sunday, the couple had an exceptionally warm and lively interaction with Thai nationals living in London and the United Kingdom at the Thai-owned 5-star hotel in the centre of the city where they stayed on their three days drip, the Landmark.

Thailand’s King Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida returned to Thailand on Sunday after a successful and memorable trip to the United Kingdom where the couple attended the historical coronation of King Charles III on Saturday.

On Friday night, the Thai King and Queen met the British monarch at a reception at Buckingham Palace where both monarchs wore suits and ties while on Saturday, the King and Queen wore formal attire as they entered Westminster Abbey among 2,000 guests including royalty and distinguished people from all over the world.

Media interest generated by the presence of the Thai King and Queen as billions watched the coronation on TV on Saturday drew attention to Thailand

Flow into Stansted Airport in London via Thai Airways on Thursday last and were greeted by the Thai Ambassador to the UK and a Foreign Office official

The Royal couple later flew back to Thailand on Sunday departing from London’s Stansted Airport for Bangkok where they arrived on Thursday morning last at 8.03 am on board Thai Airways flight TG 8886.

The Royal couple was met at the airport by Mr Thani Thongphakdi, the Thai Ambassador to the Court of St James and Mr Michael John Holloway of the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office.

The King and Queen were invited to attend the coronation by King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla who was also coronated on Saturday.

