The duke visited Thailand twice at the Queen’s side on official state visits to the kingdom in 1972 and 1996. Prime Minister Prayut Chan ocha paid tribute to the royal consort and said that the people of Thailand’s thoughts and prayers were with the British people at this time.

Thailand’s government, on behalf of the people of Thailand, expressed sorrow and condolences to the British people and the UK Prime Minister in a message to 10 Downing Street on Friday on the death of the UK’s Duke of Edinburgh, husband of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II.

Thai Prime Minister Prayut Chan ocha has sent a message of condolences to his counterpart in the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson, in which he pays tribute to the ‘exceptional leadership’ of the Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip, the husband and royal consort of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II whose death was announced on Friday in a statement from Buckingham Palace in London.

The Duke, who was 99 years old, had visited Thailand twice with the Queen in state visits in 1972 and 1996 during the reign of King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

99 year old was suffering from ill health for some months and had just been released from hospital

The prince had been suffering from poor health for some months after becoming ill in February. He was admitted to St Bartholomew’s Hospital where he underwent an operation for a pre-existing heart condition.

Prince Philip who has been married to Queen Elizabeth since November 1947 or over 73 years, was released in March from the King Edward VII Hospital looking particularly frail.

Public in London pay their respects

In the UK, on Saturday, the public paid tributes to the consort, famous for his gaffes and particular sense of humour.

36-year-old Adam Wharton-Ward told the BBC at the palace gates in London that the appeal of the duke to the public was that he was ‘almost normal with his gaffes’ and the solid support he gave to the queen over the last 73 years, 67 of them as monarch.

Longest-serving consort in British history

He was the longest-serving royal consort in British history and his death was announced by a statement from Buckingham Palace while a notice was attached to the rails outside the Queen’s central London residence where the flag was lowered to half-mast.

The Queen was at Windsor Castle where the Duke died and was visited on Friday afternoon by her son, Prince Charles, the heir to the British throne. He travelled from his home in Gloucestershire.

UK PM described the Duke of Edinburgh as a figure of ‘affection’ in Britain and around the world

The UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, gave a press conference in which he spoke of the Duke of Edinburgh as being an inspirational figure.

He said he had ‘earned the affection of generations here in the United Kingdom, across the Commonwealth, and around the world’.

Throughout key cities in the United Kingdom on Saturday such as Cardiff, London, Edinburgh and Belfast, there were 41 gun salutes as well as in Gibraltar where the prince served for a time as a naval officer.

It is also reported that ships of the Royal Navy at sea fired salutes.

Thai PM’s statement to Downing Street

‘On behalf of the Royal Thai Government and the people of Thailand, I wish to extend to Your Right Honourable and the British people our deepest condolences and sympathy for this irreparable loss. We join the British people in mourning the loss of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. Our thoughts and prayers are with the British people in this time of sadness,’ the message from General Prayut to 10 Downing Street read.

