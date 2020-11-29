The higher visibility of the Thai Monarch and his Queen has been a positive for the country in recent weeks and has helped buoy spirits in the kingdom, despite and in marked contrast to the ongoing strife on the streets which has sometimes boiled over into violence.

The Thai King and Queen flew to southern Thailand on Saturday for several engagements. As the student-led protest movement carries on its relentless protest campaign against the government of General Prayut Chan ocha, there is rising anxiety amongst the public as to how the political crisis in the country will ultimately resolve itself. Economists are also warning that it is having an impact on both business and consumer confidence. However, in these last months, Thai King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida have raised the profile of the monarchy in the kingdom as they appear to have taken on a more visible role with heartwarming scenes wherever they go from loyal subjects which have served to highlight the unique and powerful role of the institution particularly at this time of tension and anxiety as the kingdom faces multiple crises.

On Sunday, protesters massed outside a key army barracks in the Bang Khen district of Bangkok as police with razor wire and water cannon trucks guarded the entrance to the headquarters of the 11th Infantry Regiment on the Phahon Yothin Road.

Security sources have told the government, this week, that they expect the student-led protest movement to continue its campaign as Thai Prime Minister, Prayut Chan ocha, awaits a critical ruling of the Constitutional Court on Wednesday which could see him removed from office ever his tenancy of a military home even though he ceased to be an army commander after the 2014 coup.

Violent protests, last week, saw six people receive gunshot wounds while a protest outside the Siam Commercial Bank in Bangkok on Wednesday led to one person being injured when gunshots went off.

Flew into Trang Airport on Saturday

Meanwhile, King Maha Vajiralongkorn and Queen Suthida have been touring the kingdom. They have been seen at a wide array of events from the North of Thailand in Udon Thani to this weekend when the King and Queen flew into Trang Airport on Saturday to attend an event in Phatthalung province.

Queen Suithida drew gasps of appreciation from the crowd as she emerged from the Royal aircraft wearing Batik cloth which is part of the cultural identity of Southern Thailand.

The regions of Thailand are quite different from each other with Bangkok, Central Thailand and also the kingdom’s Northern and Eastern provinces having divergences in dress and other cultural aspects.

Later opened a shrine in Phatthalung

The Thai Monarch was greeted at Trang Airport by well-wishers and later went on to Phatthalung Province where he opened the Phatthalung City Pillar Shrine.

In the last two weeks, the King and Queen have been seen at an array of events in Bangkok including a memorable visit to one of the city’s mass transit systems and events at the Royal Palace.

Grants of lands to key universities last Sunday at an official ceremony at the Palace in Bangkok

Last Sunday, the 22nd November, the Monarch presented title deeds of land to two prestigious universities.

The Director-General of Suan Sunandha Rajabhat University received a royal title deed of over 60 rai of land while the Director-General of Suan Dusit University received the title deed to over 37 rai.

Udon Thani visit where King Maha Vajiralongkorn wrote notes of unity to those who met him

On the 10th of November, their Majesties were in the northern city of Udon Thani for the opening of a new Juvenile and Family Court building in the city, home to many foreigners and expats.

The visit came a few days after a protest in Bangkok had attempted to march on the palace and after protesters sent a letter to the King in a symbolic post box.

The student protesters are calling for more constitutional oversight of the powers vested in the monarchy, a move that, according to opinion polls, is not supported by the Thai public and is resolutely opposed by the ruling party in government, Palang Pracharat.

Greeted in Udon Thani on November 10th last, in touching scenes, the King wrote messages and handed them to some of the people he met calling for a greater sense of unity and love among Thais.

‘Love the nation, love the people, cherish Thainess, real happiness,’ was one of the notes written by the King as he met his loyal subjects in the northeastern city.

Power of Thailand’s monarchy still in evidence

All those who come to meet the King and Queen of Thailand wear yellow which is the colour of the monarchy and the old Kingdom of Siam.

The power of the monarchy in Thailand can never be underestimated.

Offhand remarks made by the King to foreign news channel CNN at the beginning of this month suggesting that Thailand was the ‘land of compromise’ and expressing love for all people in Thailand equally, actually helped to create a more constructive environment for a short period, one that politicians have been unable to recreate since.

Further reading:

King tells western TV crews that he loves all Thai people equally and the kingdom is the land of compromise

Protest leader blacked out after illegal attempt to rearrest him on Friday night in Bangkok failed after fracas

Protest leader tells Prayut his term as PM is over as thousands again take to the Bangkok streets against him

Strength of support for the monarchy being seen this week as political unrest deepens into standoff

PM says he is not resigning but seeks resolution as key protest leader, Anon, chooses to stay in prison

Top minister accuses protesters of imperiling economic recovery and the health of Thai people at this time

Large protest turnout in Bangkok on Wednesday pushed for the PM to go with a 3-day ultimatum

Prime Minister’s position has been weakened by protests as progressive leader says he must go to allow talks

Protests on the streets creating political tensions as PM warns the public only the country will lose

Press conference given by activist and Progressive Movement leader checked by abrupt police visit

Rally’s march on Government House surprises officials with a larger turnout and police in retreat

Police arrest 21 protesters in Bangkok attempting to block the road to be used for planned Royal motorcade

Smaller crowd expected at rally on Wednesday as police gear up security cordon with checkpoints

Police say students have no permission to protest as army chief warns that security will be upheld

New army chief takes the helm this week amid growing tensions and rising public apathy toward politics

Criminal charges likely against student leaders as mysterious ‘People’s Party’ plaque goes missing

Students submit a reform petition to the Privy Council, call for a General Strike in Thailand on October 14th

March on government to go ahead on Sunday as rally organisers appear to focus on the monarchy reform plans

Western foreigners being blamed by ultra-right for this latest wave of radical student protests

Raised concerns for the defiant student protest being planned for next Saturday and Sunday

Exasperated PM loses patience with press corps over ‘distorted’ online speculation of a coup amid tensions

Army chief denies and rejects rumours of a likely coup as the country faces crisis on key fronts

Shock resignation of Minister of Finance a sign of more politics being demanded in government

Thailand stuck in a ‘vicious cycle’ which will lead to further military coups says leading academic

New ministers take the reins in a formal audience with King Rama X & Queen Suthida at Dusit Palace

New cabinet lineup in Royal Gazette but economic damage now extending into parts of the property market

Warning signs in new banking and employment reports as virus crisis hits Thailand’s bottom line hard

Thailand may have to live with the virus but can recover in two years says outgoing central bank chief

June export figures show a 23% decline on last year but the economy will recover by end of 2021

Prime Minister indicates that the cabinet reshuffle will be complete very shortly with no problem

Somkid ready to bow out of government as September cabinet reshuffle seems to be on the cards

Plans to relaunch tourism from China thrown out as conflicting reports emerge of a new swine flu virus threat

Election of a new ruling party leader, shifts focus now to the future of the economics czar Somkid and his team

Banks ordered to cease dividends and shore up balance sheets on fears of loan quality erosion due to slump

Thai economy in even greater peril as Covid 19 shutdown appears to have had a bigger impact than expected

Election of Prawit as Palang Pracharat leader will see more grassroots politics in government

Emergency decree extended by Thai government but politics behind the scenes abuzz with PPP party heave

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>