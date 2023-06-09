Locals and residents at the luxury 24-story condominium complex recalled how the 41-year-old Irish teacher, identified as Callum McCarthy, had a smiling and friendly disposition while being able to speak fluently in Thai. They also told police that he liked to drink alcohol and regularly entertained friends.

An Irish teacher was found severed in two by responding emergency services on Friday morning in the Bang Khae area of Bangkok after he committed suicide by jumping from his 23rd-floor apartment following a heated row with a girlfriend. A full investigation is underway and police are liaising with the Irish Embassy in the capital.

A horrific scene greeted police from Lak Song station on Friday morning at approximately 8 am when they responded to reports of a man falling from a condominium building on Sai 2 Road in the Bang Khae district of Bangkok.

Police together with medics for Siriraj Hospital and Ruamkatanyu Foundation Rescue Unit responded to the scene when the alarm was raised after a report at 7.35 am was received by Police Lieutenant Nicha Phuwachodthanakorn at the local police station.

Police and emergency services found a gruesome and shocking scene at 8 am on Friday morning when they responded to reports of the incident after 7.35 am

Officers found that a 41-year-old Irish national had been severed in two in his fall from his 23rd-floor apartment in the building with his body on the third floor between an apartment balcony and a jutting roof section of a parking lot facility which was part of the luxury condominium development.

The man hit this extended roof in a way that cut his body in two from the hip area.

The man’s legs and feet were found on the ground together with his internal organs presenting a gruesome and terrifying sight for emergency services before they cordoned off the area and recovered his remains.

Heated row overhead between the man, reported to be under financial pressure, and a girlfriend at a nearby convenience store just before the tragedy

Police officers briefing the media suggested they were aware of some sort of verbal dispute or altercation between the Irish man and a woman at a nearby convenience store.

It is also being reported that the man was under financial pressure as a woman he was in a relationship with had become pregnant and it is thought that this may be linked to his erratic behaviour on Friday morning.

The man has been named as Callum McCarthy and details of the case have been sent to to the Irish Embassy in Bangkok with whom officials are liaising.

Police have ordered an autopsy on the remains of the man with a particular instruction to the medical examiner looking to see if Mr McCarthy was intoxicated or had taken drugs at the time of the incident.

Dead Irishman was a fluent Thai speaker and English teacher at a nearby school who had moved into the apartment complex approximately one year ago

Mr McCarthy was known to be an English language teacher at a nearby school, the International Pioneers International School Phutthamonthon on Sai 3 Road.

Locals at the 24-story Fuse Sense Condominium complex, where he is reported to have moved in about a year ago, recalled that he had a pleasing and smiling disposition while being able to communicate fluently and effortlessly in Thai.

He was also known to be partial to drinking beer or alcoholic beverages from a nearby store and having friends visit his condominium unit where he complained often and volubly about the insufficient nature of his salary as a teacher in Thailand.

Pregnant Thai girlfriend had married another man

Mr McCarthy was also reported to have recently complained about a Thai girlfriend who had become pregnant but had reportedly married another man.

On Friday morning, after a heated discussion with a girlfriend, he headed to his 23rd-floor condominium and jumped from the back bedroom of his apartment.

As part of an intensive investigation into the incident, police will review all the building’s CCTV footage related to the Irishman’s demise as well as interviewing witnesses and the last people Mr McCarthy spoke with before his untimely and tragic death.

