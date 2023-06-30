Apartment block manager pleaded with the man not to jump in the minutes after he fatally stabbed his nineteen-year-old girlfriend in the chest, abdomen, face and throat over what is thought to be sexual jealousy as she had begun to see other suitors.

A 19-year-old girl is dead and her jealous 20-year-old school-going boyfriend is in a critical state in hospital on Friday after a murder-suicide incident in central Bangkok on Thursday night which saw the young man fatally stab his girlfriend to death and throw himself off the roof of a residential block located in the Minburi area of the city.

Police in Minburi Station, Bangkok were called to a tragic situation on Thursday evening at the Eua Arthorn housing project on the Ramintra Road in the city.

Officers at the station under Police Lieutenant Colonel Prasit received the call at 9.30 pm reporting an incident at Building Number 21 in the project.

They found a 20-year-old man lying seriously injured in a pool of blood at the side of the building.

Senior high school student at Mathayom Suksa 6 level found critically hurt at the side of the building

Police have earlier received reports of a young woman being attacked and killed at the building from concerned neighbours.

The responding party to the emergency included a medical doctor from the police hospital and volunteers from a local foundation.

The injured man has been named provisionally by police as Mr Nutchanon, a 6th-year secondary school student in the Thai educational system or what is termed Mathayom Suksa 6, meaning his twelfth year of schooling.

At the building, police met Rassupha Thepsa, the 51-year-old manager who told investigating officers he had tried to talk the young man out of jumping from the fourth floor.

Distressed young man admitted to building manager he had just killed his girlfriend and wanted to die

He said he found the young man in a distressed condition.

He told the residential complex manager he was just after killing his girlfriend, who was known to be a regular visitor to the building where the accused man lived with his uncle and other members of his family.

The manager told police that the young man told him, ‘I can’t live any longer because she’s dead’, leaving the old man appalled as he jumped.

The manager rushed from the scene only to discover the body of the young woman on a stairwell between the third and fourth floors of the apartment block.

The 19-year-old, identified as Ms Pornchanok, was stabbed multiple times in the chest, face and abdomen with what appeared to be a lethal wound which saw her cut to the throat.

Her boyfriend is reported to have jumped from the water tank of the building to its side below where police found him on arrival lying in blood and having suffered serious injuries.

Rescuers later removed him to Serirak Hospital in the city.

Police to charge the hospitalised man for killing his girlfriend and expect to interview him shortly

It is understood from sources he is expected to recover and police are already preparing legal action against him.

On Friday, officers indicated they were looking to interview him at the earliest possible opportunity.

Investigators, it is understood, are working on the theory that the young man engaged in a heated argument with his girlfriend and lashed out at her with a knife after becoming piqued by jealousy or spurious comments from the young woman.

Relatives of the man told officers that he had grown jealous in recent times as his girlfriend was seeing other suitors.

The body of the woman was sent to the Institute of Forensic Medicine with police having ordered an autopsy at the hospital facility.

A pocket knife with a taped handle was found nearby. It was covered in blood and is believed to have been the murder weapon used by the victim’s lover.

