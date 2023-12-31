tourist-speedboat-crashes-into-rocks-in-phuket-injuring-nine

Phuket Speedboat Horror. Captain Unconscious, tourists injured in Maiton Island high impact collision. End-of-year danger on Thailand’s waters again in focus following the tragedy in Phang-nga province.

A number of hospitals in Phuket on Sunday received patients from a rescue operation launched after a speed boat collided with rocks off Maiton Island. There are concerns for the Captain of the vessel who was unconscious when rescued. Three Chinese tourists and four Russians were on the vessel as well as two crew including the Captain. One of those injured was a three-year-old child.

In another end-of-year tragedy at sea, a speedboat named Apirak 89 crashed into rocks off Phuket. The high-powered craft collided with a seaside boulder on the edge of Maiton Island. At length, the impact left the captain seriously injured and several tourists, including a 3-year-old child, in distress.

The incident, which occurred on December 31, 2023, triggered a swift response from local authorities and emergency services.

Accident reported in the late afternoon to rescue centres who organised an emergency response which included boats and ambulances to ferry the injured

At approximately 3:40 pm, the Andaman Maritime Traffic Control and Safety Center, along with the Sor Chonburi Center Part 3, coordinated efforts with the Phuket Marine Police to respond to the distress call.

The speedboat, with nearly ten passengers on board, had crashed into rocks off Maiton Island, prompting immediate action from rescue teams.

The Rawai Subdistrict Municipality rescue team, Chalong Subdistrict Municipality Rescue, Phuket Tourist Assistance Center (Kaimook), Phuket Provincial Administrative Organisation, ambulance services, Chalong Hospital, and Chalong Police Station quickly mobilised resources to address the emergency.

Firstly, speedboats were dispatched to the scene. At the same time, others waited at Chalong Bay Pier for the injured to be transported to local hospitals.

All nine passengers reported as having sustained injuries in the crash with the Captain thought to be unconscious and seriously injured from the impact

A speedboat from the Phuket Tourist Assistance Center played a crucial role in assisting injured tourists off the crashed vessel.

The passengers, comprising both Asian and European nationals, including children, were brought back to Chalong Bay Pier. Afterwards, they were distributed to various hospitals based on the severity of their injuries.

Nine individuals, including the captain identified as Mr Natthaphong Kongwilai, were injured in the incident. Mr Natthaphong, the speedboat’s captain, remains in a serious condition and unconscious. Certainly, there are heightened concerns about the extent of his injuries.

The there year old child was also reported to be in a similar state.

At this time, a preliminary investigation into the incident has been carried out.

Charter boat which carried the tourists to the Ko Phi Phi Islands and Krabi on Sunday. It was returning home but made an unexpected stop at Maiton Island

In brief, it revealed that the speedboat, named Apirak 89, operates as a charter vessel.

It departed from Chalong Bay Pier earlier on Sunday. It was destined for Phi Phi Island in Krabi Province. The boat carried three Chinese and four Russian tourists, along with the captain and a helmsman, totalling nine passengers.

Later, as it returned from the trip, the speed boat made a detour and stopped at Maiton Island. Briefly, this is located in the Wichit subdistrict of Phuket.

It then made its way back to Chalong Bay Pier. However, during that journey, the boat collided with rocks on the eastern side of the Wichit Subdistrict, resulting in multiple injuries.

Initial reports suggest the Captain lost control

The Phuket Regional Harbor Office initiated an investigation into the cause of the collision. Initial speculation suggests that the captain may have lost control of the boat, leading to the crash.

The vessel sustained damage to the bow and hull, further complicating the ongoing investigation.

Local authorities are working diligently to piece together the sequence of events that led to this latest maritime tragedy.

The welfare of the injured tourists, particularly the unconscious 3-year-old child, remains a top priority. At the present time, medical professionals are working to stabilise their conditions.

This is one of several maritime accidents and tragedies during this festive season.

A string of maritime incidents and tragedy strike the country’s Southern seas during the festive season

On December 23rd, a tour boat carrying foreign tourists sank in Phang-nga province leaving 56-year-old British artist Millie Yong missing at sea as well as the boat’s cook.

At the same time, days before Christmas, a ferry carrying over 70 foreign tourists sank on its way to Ko Tao. Significantly all were rescued. However, later, 73 foreign tourists were also rescued off Satun province.

Undoubtedly, this is a particularly busy time for foreign tourism in Thailand. However, it also coincides with potentially more hazardous sea conditions.

Previously, in May this year, another speed boat crashed into a pier in Chalong, Phuket.

That crash injured over 30 foreign tourists including 6 critically. Ten suffered bone injuries and fractures.

