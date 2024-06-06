hollywood-blockbuster-jurassic-world-4-with-265-million-budget-begins-filming-in-thailand-next-week

Filming will start next week in Trang, Krabi, and Phang-nga. Directed by David Koepp, this instalment promises breathtaking scenes at Ko Kradan’s Sunset Beach. The production is set to boost Thailand’s tourism and local economy, with a release slated for 2025.

Filming is set to begin next week in the southern provinces of Trang, Krabi, and Phang-nga for the latest Jurassic Park movie. Jurassic World Four has a budget of $265 million and is set for release in 2025. The makers of the Hollywood blockbuster, in addition, are availing of incentives recently announced by the Thai government. In particular, there is excitement about filming part of the movie on Sunset Beach on Ko Kradan. The beach, located in a national park in Trang province, has been voted two years in a row as the most beautiful in the world. The movie, directed by David Koepp, screenwriter of the original Steven Spielberg Jurassic Park, is expected to have a similar impact to The Beach in 2000 and the James Bond classic The Man with the Golden Gun, which attracted millions of foreign tourists worldwide to Thailand.

Thailand’s foreign tourism industry is due to receive a significant boost over the next few years following the release of another movie blockbuster filmed in the idyllic southern provinces.

Among the epic scenes in the new Hollywood movie will be Sunset Beach on Ko Kradan in Trang province and the Huai To Waterfall near Krabi.

At length, it has been confirmed that filming for Jurassic World 4 will begin on June 17th and runs until June 28th.

Movie is the latest after the 1993 original directed by Stephen Spielberg based on a bestselling book that year by Michael Crichton. Reports of a new story

In short, it is the latest instalment in a Hollywood hit franchise. This was spawned by the original Jurassic Park directed by Steven Spielberg, released in 1993. In turn, it is based on the best-selling 1990 novel written by Michael Crichton.

At this time, we know that the new movie will be directed by David Koepp. Previously, Mr. Koepp wrote the screenplay for the 1993 hit movie.

Afterwards, a franchise series developed with the last movie being Jurassic World Dominion in 2022. This was preceded by Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom in 2018 and in 2015 with Jurassic World.

These movies made stars of Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard. At this time, it is not known if these stars are involved in the new film. Certainly, the Hollywood Reporter news outlet is suggesting that this is a new storyline.

The new movie has a budget of $265 million and is set for release in 2025.

Film producers to avail of Thai government incentives

The producers of the movie have signalled their intent to avail of incentives introduced by the government to boost film production in Thailand.

In January, Paetongtarn Shinawatra, the leader of the Pheu Thai Party and head of soft power initiatives, unveiled plans to shake up film production in Thailand.

Unquestionably, Thailand has gained considerable fame from Hollywood blockbusters. In effect, they lead to foreign tourists, particularly from Western countries, flocking to experience the scenery shown in the movies.

From the 1975 James Bond movie The Man with the Golden Gun shot in Phang-nga province to the major phenomenon after the release of The Beach with Leonardo DiCaprio, Hollywood has been good for business in Thailand.

Massive benefits conferred by Hollywood hit movies on Thailand’s foreign tourism industry over the previous five decades since the James Bond movie in 1974

Indeed, the surge in the past decade of young backpackers to Thailand’s southern islands can be linked especially to the impact of that movie.

Nonetheless, the government, while welcoming the film crew and being anxious to make the filming process a success, is at the same time stressing the need for care of the environment.

Previously, the filmmakers of The Beach controversially obtained permission from Thailand’s Forestry Department to alter the landscape. This was in respect of featured scenes of the movie at Maya Bay in Krabi.

Subsequently, this involved a protracted legal case involving Twentieth Century Fox and the Forestry Department, which was ordered to pay ฿10 million or $290,000 to rectify the environmental damage caused.

In addition, the sheer number of foreign tourists saw Maya Bay closed from 2018 until early 2022. Presently, the famed beach is open but on a tightly controlled and restricted basis.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environment gave the go-ahead for the filming of Jurassic World but filmmakers asked to be environmentally sensitive

Nonetheless, Police General Pathcharawat Wongsuwan, the Minister for Natural Resources and Environment, has given the go-ahead.

However, he has insisted that care is taken to avoid environmental damage. At the same time, the filmmakers have been encouraged to ensure that their carbon footprint is in line with Thailand’s climate change policies.

Afterwards, the Director-General of the Department of National Parks, Mr Attaphol Charoenchansa, provided more detailed information. He said the application to film was for a project titled ‘SAGA’.

Moreover, the filmmaker has confirmed they will be pursuing a 20% rebate government incentive.

In short, Jurassic World 4 will spend over ฿100 million in Thailand, the threshold required. Estimates of the total spending in the kingdom vary from ฿400 – ฿ 700 million.

The government had set environmental protection criteria for the filmmakers. Nonetheless, officials will provide full assistance to the project. The film production unit has promised that no adjustments will be made to the scenery.

New drone and AI technology eliminates key concerns says Director-general of the Department of National Parks. He is liaising closely with the filmmakers

Besides, modern filmmaking now uses drones combined with artificial intelligence and other technology to achieve what audiences demand.

The locations are spread over Trang, Krabi, and Phang-nga. They include Sunset Beach on Ko Kradan located within the Hat Chao Mai National Park.

In Krabi, the Huai To Waterfall in Phanom Bencha National Park will be another key site.

At the same time, the filmmaking will also move to Tapu Island, Two Brothers Islan, and Naka Island. These are situated within Phang Nga National Park.

Local business leaders are extremely excited. The opportunity such films present, with a worldwide imprint and lasting appeal, is enormous.

Salin Tobatieng is the chairman of the Andaman Southern Provinces Chamber of Commerce.

This week, he spoke warmly about the boost to the economy achieved by the James Bond movie. It was filmed in Phang-nga in 1974.

The James Bond 1974 movie ‘The Man with the Golden Gun’ transformed the world’s perception of Thailand as a foreign tourism destination after its release

Certainly, ‘The Man with the Golden Gun’ offered world travellers a new vision of Thailand. Something quite apart from Bangkok and the country’s sex tourism image.

In short, it was exotic and exciting. Certainly, it created a bedrock for the country’s appeal in the minds of international audiences.

The business leader estimates that, in the short term, the film production activity itself will generate ฿400 million in local income.

In particular, he was excited about the use of Sunset Beach on Ko Kradan in Trang province. The beach has been voted the world’s most beautiful for two years running by international audiences on World Beach Guide.

