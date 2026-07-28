One year after Cambodia’s rocket attack killed civilians in Si Sa Ket, the owner of the devastated petrol station has been denied further government compensation after officials ruled that insurance and PTT had already covered the damage.

A year after Cambodian BM-21 rockets tore through a busy Si Sa Ket petrol station, killing civilians and destroying livelihoods, the Thai government has ruled that its owner is entitled to no further compensation. Ministers say insurance payouts and support from PTT fully covered the recognised property losses. However, the station owner insists she exhausted her children’s education savings, carried the burden of supporting staff and was left with millions of baht in uncovered losses as survivors and bereaved families continue living with the consequences of one of the deadliest civilian attacks of the border conflict.

The owner of a petrol station devastated during last year’s Thai-Cambodian border conflict has been denied further government compensation after officials ruled that insurance payouts and support from the station’s parent company had already covered the business losses.

The decision follows a petition submitted to parliament on Friday by Kamolrat Polsretlert, owner of the PTT Ban Phue station in Kantharalak district, Si Sa Ket.

Kamolrat asked the government for additional financial assistance after saying she had exhausted personal savings to keep the business operating.

She said money originally saved for her children’s education had been used to keep the station afloat. She also said she remained responsible for supporting employees after the attack disrupted the business.

Government rejects petrol station owner’s appeal after ruling insurance and PTT already covered all losses

The station was struck on July 24 last year when Cambodian BM-21 rockets slammed into the site during cross-border fighting. The barrage also hit an adjoining 7-Eleven convenience store. Within moments, one of the district’s busiest roadside businesses had been destroyed.

Government figures show the attack killed seven people and injured 12 others. However, some reports released after the incident placed the toll at eight dead and 13 injured.

In response, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul instructed all relevant agencies to ensure assistance was provided fairly, government spokeswoman Rachada Thanadirek said on Saturday. However, she confirmed the station owner’s request for support from the prime minister’s disaster relief fund had been rejected because it failed to meet the eligibility criteria.

According to Rachada, the petrol station suffered property damage valued at 3.05 million baht. Those losses were fully compensated by Dhipaya Insurance and PTT, the station’s parent company. As a result, the business reopened on Sept. 5 after repairs were completed. She said government regulations prevent duplicate compensation once property losses have already been covered.

Government says rules bar duplicate payouts after insurance settled petrol station property damage

Moreover, Rachada said disaster relief funds must be distributed strictly under existing regulations. Public money cannot replace payments already made through insurance or corporate compensation.

She added that the damaged property formed part of a private commercial business. Responsibility for those losses therefore rested with the insurers and PTT rather than the government.

Separately, officials outlined the compensation already distributed to victims and their families. Payments totalling about 58 million baht have been made to the families of those killed. All 12 injured victims also received financial assistance. Together, they shared 4.6 million baht, with individual payments ranging from 100,000 baht to 800,000 baht.

On another front, the adjoining 7-Eleven also received substantial financial support. Government figures show the store sustained losses estimated at 14 million baht. CP All subsequently provided 9 million baht in compensation. Officials said all payments were made under regulations governing assistance for victims of disasters and violent incidents.

Station owner says insurance left major losses despite compensation as government stands by decision

Despite that, Kamolrat has continued seeking additional financial support for the destruction of her business. In earlier interviews with Thai media, she estimated her total financial losses at about 14 million baht. She also revealed she required psychological treatment after the attack.

Notably, Kamolrat argued that her insurance policies did not cover all of the damage. She said one policy excluded losses caused by war. Another covered only structural damage to buildings. She maintained those restrictions left substantial financial losses uncompensated. She also said she continued supporting employees while the business remained closed.

After failing to secure further assistance through official channels, Kamolrat submitted a formal petition to parliament. She sought government support similar to compensation received by other victims. Nevertheless, Rachada said the application did not satisfy the legal requirements for payments from the disaster relief fund.

As part of this, the government maintained that financial assistance had already been allocated fairly under the applicable framework. Officials insisted compensation for private property could not be duplicated after insurers and PTT had settled the recognised losses.

Families return to rocket attack site as survivors recall devastating losses one year after deadly border strike

Earlier this month, relatives of the victims, survivors and local residents returned to the station for a merit-making ceremony marking the first anniversary of the attack. Kamolrat joined the gathering on July 22 as families remembered those killed during the rocket strike.

Meanwhile, Busaba Khamwang, whose child died in the attack, said the pain remained despite the passage of a year. She said no amount of compensation could replace a loved one.

Likewise, survivor Komsan Prachan returned to the petrol station for the first time since losing his wife and children in the attack. He also said financial assistance could never erase such devastating personal loss.

For now, the government’s position remains unchanged. Officials insist the petrol station’s recognised property losses have already been fully compensated through insurance and corporate support. Consequently, no further payments can be made from the government’s disaster relief fund despite the owner’s renewed appeal.

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